On the heels of a 15-run win over Fort Vancouver to start the week, Mark Morris came out Wednesday and tried to see if they could make things interesting in the rematch. With the help of a pair of pitchers who hadn’t seen the hill since middle school the Monarchs certainly kept things interesting, but a powerful offense prevented things from getting much closer in an 11-1 win over the Trappers at Monarch Park.

Senior Deacon Dietz got the start for Mark Morris and earned the victory in a game that ended after five innings due to the mercy rule. Dietz exited the mound after three scoreless innings with six strikeouts to his name and only two hits allowed.

“Deacon Dietz got his first start on the bump and did great,” MM coach Brock Myklebust said. “He pounded the zone and struck out six. For someone who hasn't thrown in a game or played baseball since 8th grade you couldn't tell. He was confident on the mound.”

And while he didn’t wind up needing it, the Monarchs gave Dietz plenty of rope to work with. The home team scored four runs in the bottom of the first inning and added four more in the third to go up 8-0.

Deker Bartell and Langston Bartell got the Monarchs going with back-to-back singles in the first and then Dossen Morrow roped a ball to right-center field and ran all the way through a stop sign for a two-RBI triple. Stephen Hammergren followed suit with an RBI double and later scored on a wild pitch.

In the third frame Langston Bartell, Morrow, Hammergren and Trenton Lamb all singled consecutively to get the ball rolling. Drew Wallace then added a one-out single only to see Lamb thrown out at home after an overthrow to third base. After Cade Warren wore a pitch to reach base Kellen Desbiens brought Wallace home to score with a single up the middle.

“We swung it very well again today. Approaches were consistent with what we preach in our program,” Myklebust said. “I'm proud of how the boys went about their business today. (We had) 18 hits on Monday and 14 today, that's not an easy thing to do.”

But the Monarchs weren’t done. They had a 10-run mercy rule to reach and dinner to get to.

Langton Bartell got things going with a walk in the fourth inning that set up a two-run opposite field home run by Stephen Hammergren that left the yard just to the left of the scoreboard. That blast left Mark Morris up 10-1 after the Trappers got to reliever Peyton Bunn for an unearned run in the top of the frame.

After Bunn ran into trouble in the top of the fifth Myklebust went to his bullpen again, this time bringing in senior Kobe Parlin to pitch with runners at fist and second base and just one out on the board. And Parlin delivered, striking out the first batter he faced before coaxing an inning-ending popup to foul territory by third base.

“Kobe Parlin, another pitcher who hasn't thrown in a game since little league literally only threw strikes, not a single ball,” Myklebust noted. “Having him from the left side is going to help us win more games.

In the bottom of the fifth Desbiens reached base with a leadoff single and then stole second base before reaching third on a wild pitch. Deker Bartell then notched the game-ending RBI with an infield single to the right side that pushed the game beyond the mercy rule threshold.

Hammergren finished the day 3-for-3 with a double and a home run, plus four RBIs and three runs scored. Langston Bartell added two hits and scored three runs, while Morrow tallied two hits with his no-brakes triple, two RBIs and two runs scored. Desbiens also had two hits and an RBI to his credit.

Mark Morris (4-0, 2-0) is set to host Washougal on Friday at 4:30 p.m.