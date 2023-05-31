Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

The All-League lists for the 2A Greater St. Helens League include plenty of familiar names, but its the trio that landed at the top that earned the headline ink. R.A. Long softball saw Jadyn Terry earn the Defensive Player of the Year award, while Dave McDaniel was tabbed as Coach of the Year. Meanwhile, Kim Ulman of Mark Morris was named Coach of the Year in girls golf and R.A. Long's Rally Wallace was selected as Coach of the Year in girls tennis.

Just before leaving for the state tournament R.A. Long learned that McDaniel and Terry had been named the best in the league at what they do. The league MVP award went to Ridgefield junior Mallory VanCleave.

Madison Fierst was named to the softball first team for R.A. Long, while Ava Rodman and Nicole Walker were each named to the second team for the Lumberjills.

The Monarchs picked up two first-team softball awards for junior Emily Foytack and freshman Makenzie Henthorn, along with two second-team players in junior Natalie Mejia and freshman Megan Fugleberg.

Woodland placed junior Gabi Silveria on the first team and senior Emily Hughes and sophomore Ainsleigh Utter on the second team.

—

Mark Morris baseball (18-6 overall) placed three players on the 2A Greater St. Helens All-League first team and two more on the second team after a second-place league finish.

First baseman Dossen Morrow, senior Stephen Hammergren and outfielder Langston Bartell each earned first-team recognition. Senior shortstop Kellen Desbiens and pitcher/designated hitter Austin Lindquist were named to the second team.

Those Monarchs were joined by R.A. Long’s Hunter Brewer (recognized for his pitching) and Woodland's Brett Martynowicz on the second team. Meanwhile, R.A. Long placed catcher Jared Childers on the first team.

The 2A GSHL baseball MVP was Hudson’s Bay’s Chanz Flores. Pitcher of the Year went to Zach Ziebell of Columbia River, and the Coach of the Year went to Hudson’s Bay’s Greg Peavey.

The rest of the 2A GSHL baseball first team included: Pitchers: Dillon Kirksey, Ridgefield; Sebastian Laddusaw, Hudson’s Bay; Rocco Wright, Ridgefield; Infielders: Braeden Bellus, Hockinson; Liam Ostrom, Ridgefield; Chris Parkin, Columbia River; Outfielders: Blake Mattern, Washougal and Jerod Oldham, Hockinson; designated hitter Nate Olmos, Washougal.

The second team list included: Pitchers Travis Gibson of Washougal and Harrison Hoffarth of Columbia River along with Brewer; infielders Elias Estrada of Hudson’s Bay, Peter Lubisich of Columbia River and Deven Savella of Ridgefield; catcher Luke Butterfield of Fort Vancouver; outfielders Noah Larson and Kaden MacDonald of Columbia River; utility player Parker Daniels of Ridgefield.

—

The Lumberjacks also had three athletes named to the 2A GSHL first team for boys soccer, along with one named to the second team. Alex Wooden, Jacob Isaacson and Liam Hendrickson earned first-team recognition, while Gary Paredes was named to the second team.

Woodland saw senior Rogelio Santillan-Guzman selected to the first team and the duo of Christian Cruz-Alejandres and Chayton Rodman placed on the second team.

The winless Monarchs still managed to land senior goalie Daniel Bailey on the second team.

The 2A GSHL boys soccer Offensive MVP was none other than Columbia River star forward Alex Harris, and the Coach of the Year was Hockinson’s Tony Ayala. The Rapids' Hunter Cunningham was the Defensive MVP.

The full All-League first team soccer list showed Teagan Cabebe, Tristan Maldonado and Sebastian Deisenhofer of Hockinson, Cole Benner and JP Guzman of Columbia River, Angel Villalobos of Hudson's Bay, Nelson Zepeda of Fort Vancouver and Sidhartha Bryant of Ridgefield named to the first team.

The 2A soccer second-team list also included: Volydmyr Antoniuk, Fort Vancouver; Andrew Kleiner, Hudson's Bay; Evan Roscoe, Columbia River; Jack Radosevich, Ridgefield; Joseph Roeper, Hudson's Bay; Gary Lyman, Washougal; Lucas Houghton, Ridgefield.

—

The 2A GSHL girls tennis awards were led by Columbia River who earned the Player of the Year in District singles champion Emma Lungwitz and the Team of the Year in Lauren and Sydney Dreves. The Coach of the Year award was split between R.A. Long’s Rally Wallace and Washougal’s Alysia Noriega.

Mark Morris saw singles player Maddy Hetland named to the first team as well as its top doubles team Brooklyn Schlecht and Madi Noel. All three players competeed in the 2A state tennis tournament at the University of Washington last week.

Emily Anderson of R.A. Long was also named to the first team. She also played at State after a runner-up finish to Lungwitz at Districts. Ashley Suva of Hockinson rounded out the first-team singles while Annabella Madrigal (Columbia River), Avery Berg (Washougal) and Tessa Townsend (Washougal) made up the second-team singles.

The Mark Morris tandem of Ali Millspaugh and Chloe Swanstrom was named to the All-League second team alongside the teams of Anika Adams and Brooklynn Curtis of Washougal and Linnea Gunderson and Sophia Broten of Hockinson.

—

Coach of the Year in girls golf went to the Monarchs’ Kim Ulman while the MVP was given to Hailey Saeman of Hockinson. First team selections included R.A. Long’s Harli Witham, Mark Morris’ Janna Knapp, Woodland’s Brooklyn Gaston as well as Katie Zillman (Washougal), Kylie Andrew (Ridgefield) and Saylor LaCross (Columbia River).

Four Beavers were named to the second team. Those girls were Kara Conditt, Khloe Rist, Kendal Stansberry and Sahara McPoland. Also on the second team were Ava Lapinskas of Columbia River and Sky Linden of Washougal.

—

For boys track and field, the Monarchs’ Kobe Parlin (110 meter hurdles) along with the Lumberjacks' Koynn Williamdyke (300-meter hurdles) and Jaxon Cook (discus) were named to the first team. Woodland’s Hayden Clark (javelin) also landed on the first team.

On the girls’ side, R.A. Long’s Kayleigh Spaulding (300-meter hurdles), Karli Kersavage (pole vault), Breyelle Box (long jump) and Kamia Tootoosis-Didier (discus) all made the All-League first team. Mariah Stover (100-meter hurdles) and Addy Siemer (high jump) of Woodland also landed on the first team.

Woodland’s Collett MacDonald (shot put) and Riley Stading (javelin) were named to the second team as was Woodland’s 4x400 meter relay and R.A. Long’s Kendra Chapin (discus). The Monarchs’ Isabelle Allen (javelin) was named an honorable mention.