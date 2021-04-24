2A Baseball: Woodward leads Woodland to win at Lumberyard

With the bases loaded and the Lumberjacks trailing by 6-1, Logan Bodily lofted a flare to shallow right field that seemed sure to fall for an RBI base knock. Instead, Morales charged in hard, launched himself like a swimmer from the block, and snared the ball from the air. The junior was celebrating with hands and arms full extended before he even stopped tumbling toward the infield dirt. His teammates were right there with him.

“That was huge for him. Obviously for the team, too, but for him to put out the effort, in that situation, to actually go and get the ball… big moment for him,” Woodland coach Joseph Brown said. “That was probably the moment of the game. And then he comes up clutch in the next at bat goes up the middle and drives in two, so that just carried him.”

After Morales snuffed out their rally and then drove in those runs in the sixth inning no one would have blamed the Jacks for burring their heads in the infield dirt. After all, they were trailing 10-1 and were down to their final six outs.