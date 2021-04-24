2A Baseball: Woodward leads Woodland to win at Lumberyard

You’d never be able to guess what kind of day Mickey Woodward is having based on the look on his face. That’s because the southpaw is always smiling.
If things are going well he seems to be chuckling to himself in disbelief about his good fortune. If things are going sideways he seems to be chortling in bemusement at the simple twist of fate. It’s the same story when he’s up on the hill for Woodland baseball. Spin a breaking ball and make a batter buckle for a called strike? Big toothy grin. Let one slip and buzz the tower of an unsuspecting batsman with a bender that doesn’t break? Ear to ear “awww shucks” smile.
It’s just as true to note that as Woodward goes, so too, go the Beavers on the scoreboard. And on Friday, Woodland’s senior ace gave his teammates plenty of reasons to mirror his expressions as he pitched the Beavers to a 10-8 win at The Lumberyard.
Woodward, who relies on a left-handed monkey wrench curveball, a pea-trap slide piece and everything else that comes along with the kitchen sink, recorded all but two of the outs in the contest earning both the win and the save for his efforts.
“For the most part I’m a pretty happy person. I love being out here. I love playing baseball, it’s gotten me through some hard times,” Woodward said after nailing down the “W”. “We haven’t had the best season so I’m always trying to keep the team up so we don’t get too down on ourselves. When we’re going downhill I try to lift them up and be the smile in the dugout when no one else is.”
Woodward finished the game with six strikeouts but the Lumberjacks did manage 13 hits in the game. That’s because strikeouts aren’t Woodward’s forte. Instead, he finds joy in making hitters take awkward swings and inducing weak contact.
“Being a slow lefty, people really hit my fastball a lot so I have to change things up. One of the main things I was told as a sophomore is that I need more pitches,” Woodward said. “I went in and just threw everything until I figured out what works for me. Finally we got three or four pitches that I feel really comfortable with every time I go out there.”
Since then, his tactics have worked time and time again. And since he’s not a strikeout pitcher by nature, Woodward knows that his success hinges upon the gloves of the defenders behind him.
“Like I said, I’m not a fast pitcher so the very first game I told the defense, ‘You guys better be ready this season because you’re going to get a lot of balls,’” Woodward said. “Like today, I think every single kid on our team got a ball hit to them.”
Woodland did make four errors on the day, but they managed to make the plays they had to in the clutch. No play was more memorable, or momentum altering, than the diving grab turned in by Mark Morales in right field in the bottom of the fifth that Woodward called “phenomenal.”
With the bases loaded and the Lumberjacks trailing by 6-1, Logan Bodily lofted a flare to shallow right field that seemed sure to fall for an RBI base knock. Instead, Morales charged in hard, launched himself like a swimmer from the block, and snared the ball from the air. The junior was celebrating with hands and arms full extended before he even stopped tumbling toward the infield dirt. His teammates were right there with him.
“That was huge for him. Obviously for the team, too, but for him to put out the effort, in that situation, to actually go and get the ball… big moment for him,” Woodland coach Joseph Brown said. “That was probably the moment of the game. And then he comes up clutch in the next at bat goes up the middle and drives in two, so that just carried him.”
After Morales snuffed out their rally and then drove in those runs in the sixth inning no one would have blamed the Jacks for burring their heads in the infield dirt. After all, they were trailing 10-1 and were down to their final six outs.
But Lumberjacks don’t quit until the work is through, and they certainly weren’t going to let a bunch of Beavers walk away thinking they were better equipped for the job. So R.A. Long worked runners to the corners in the bottom of the sixth and then a triple by Jared Childers cleared the bases. The next batter, Sammy Hopper, pulled a ball between the third baseman and shortstop to give the home team three runs in the inning.
At the time, those runs seemed like a feel good side note. But R.A. Long skipper Ryan Littlefield knew better.
“My guys don’t care, they’ll play and battle until the end. That’s kind of our M.O. and it has been all year,” Littlefield said.
With a six run lead in hand and just three outs to a victory, Woodland pulled Woodward and brought in Keaten Stansberry to finish the game. But that plan went awry almost right from the start.
After coaxing a flyball for an out to start the bottom of the seventh inning, Stansberry gave up a single to Israel Rutherford and then walked Drew Grothoff. Haiden Witham then singled to left field before Childers reached base on an error.
The Beavers looked ready to close the book on the game when Hopper rolled over to shortstop but they were unable to turn the double play with Hopper hustling down the line. When Stansberry hit the next batter, Moose Kotera, the Lumberjacks all of a sudden had the tying run at the plate in the physical form of Ian Elmore.
That’s when Woodland went back to the well and brought Woodward back in to finish what he’d started. True to form, the senior took to the hill with his trademark grin, lofted a couple of warmup pitches for good measure and then got right back to work.
But Elmore wasn’t interested in going back to the dugout so he whacked the second pitch he saw into centerfield to plate two more runs. That brought Logan Dorland to the plate representing the winning run.
In a lefty on lefty battle, Dorland pounced on a strike from Woodward that sailed into right-centerfield but hung up in the ether two seconds too long, allowing Blaine Hix to track it down from his station in center to end the game.
Woodward finished the game on 103 pitches. His only regret was that he didn’t have enough slack in that pitch count to record all 21 outs.
“Obviously he just makes you so comfortable just knowing that he goes out there and strikes,” Brown said. “He’s the only guy that I would ever start a game and then bring back in at the end.”
Woodland had three batters notch two hits each in the game, with Hix, Woodward and Caden Norton packing the big timber on the day. Norton even gave a ball a ride to left field that looked bound for the hedges beyond the fence before the evening wind knocked it down for a standup double.
As for R.A. Long, Witham, Childers, Kotera and Rutherford all managed two base hits on the day. Elmore and Anthony Powell each added a hit out of the five spot in the lineup.
However, five errors in the field wound up punishing the Jacks down the stretch.
“I feel like we’re pitching it better. The offense is there, we’ve just got to be serviceable on defense,” Littlefield said. “Our whole end of the game talk was, ‘Did you go out there and give it your all?' And it was like, ‘No, not really.’ Well, shoot, you’re playing for a District opportunity today.”
The win for Woodland propels them into a real playoff spot while R.A. Long is now looking at a round robin postseason against Hudson’s Bay and Fort Vancouver.
Woodland (3-6) is set to host Hockinson on Monday. R.A. Long (1-7) will have a few more days to regroup before hosting Mark Morris for a Squirrel City Showdown on Wednesday.