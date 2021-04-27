2A Baseball: R.A. Long felled by Bay; Woodland splits with Hawks

The Woodland bats were quiet in the opener with just three hits in the game. The Beavers managed to put up one run in the first inning and another in the fifth frame but there was nothing much more doing for the home team.

Daniel Blottenberger was 2-for-3 with an RBI for the Beavers in the loss, while Mickey Woodwdard added the only other hit.

Brett Martynowiez pitched 4 ⅓ innings for Woodland and allowed one earned run on four hits with three strikeouts..

In the third inning, trailing 2-1, Woodland looked like they were going to make a comeback when they put their first two runners on base and then called for a sac bunt to advance their runners ninety feet. But the Hawks defense held and didn’t allow a run in the frame, shifting the momentum over to their side of the diamond for good.

“Hockinson played solid baseball. Didn't make any mistakes and capitalized on ours, like a good team should,” Woodland coach Joseph Brown said. “Walks and errors caused us to let a good, competitive game slip away, as well as failure to execute with runners on base.”

The second game was the ying to the opener’s yang as Woodland put up eight hits and played nearly perfect defense.