2A Baseball: Monarchs storm back late, beat Rapids to split twin bill
Corbin Jensen swings Mark Morris baseball

In this file photo Corbin Jensen takes a cut for Mark Morris in the bottom of the first inning in the Monarchs' win at Woodland on March 27. Jensen had a double and scored two runs for Mark Morris in its Game 2 win over Washougal on Wednesday.

 Josh Kirshenbaum The Daily News

Two Columbia River pitchers committed to play college ball shut Mark Morris out for the first 11 innings of the Monarchs’ home doubleheader against the Rapids, but the hosts made their way onto the scoreboard late to come back and win 3-2.

“When we got to the pen we capitalized,” coach Brock Myklebust said. “This was a great way to send our seniors off in their final game at home.”

The Monarchs went into the bottom of the fifth of the nightcap down 2-0 against University of Washington commit Samuel Boyle, but got something going just in time to plate two runs on a Dossen Morrow double and tie the game up. 

Carson Allen led off the bottom of the seventh with a pinch-hit walk, stole second, and went to third on a dropped third strike to put the winning run 90 feet away. One out later, Morrow cashed in with a shot off the wall in left field, bringing Allen in to score and sending everyone home.

Jamison Watson went the distance for the Monarchs, allowing two runs on two hits and a walk and striking out seven.

“Jamison Watson threw his best game of the year,” Myklebust said. “It was great to see that outing from him.”

Morrow went 2-for-4 and drove in all three runs. Stephen Hammergren added a hit and also some stellar defense in center field, throwing out multiple runners on the base paths.

River took Game 1 of the doubleheader 3-0, with Tacoma College commit Sawyer Parkin blanking the Monarchs the whole way through.

Watson and Kellen Desbiens were the only Mark Morris batters to get hits in the opener. Jaden Anderson walked four and allowed three hits in a three-inning start, before Morrow held the Rapids scoreless in four frames out of the bullpen.

Mark Morris (9-4) is scheduled to cap off its regular season at the Lumberyard against R.A. Long on Wednesday.

