2A Baseball: Monarchs ransack Ft. Vancouver with 40 runs

VANCOUVER — Mark Morris put a big hurt on Fort Vancouver, Wednesday, scoring 40 runs over the course of 10 innings in a doubleheader sweep. The Monarchs took Game 1 by a score of 13-1 and then followed that up with a 27-1 win in the nightcap. Both games were shortened to five innings after the ten-run mercy rule took hold.

The Mark Morris bats came out hot in the opener with 12 runs in the first inning. They added one more run in the third frame and totaled 11 hits in the game.

Langston Bartell, Kellen Desbiens and Carson Ness all had two hits in the game, with Desbiens driving in one run and Ness driving in two more. Jared Noel and Stephen Hammergren each connected for a double and drove in three RBIs.

Jaden Anderson got the start on the mound for Mark Morris and struck out eight batters over four innings.

“Jaden did a great job of throwing strikes. It was a good bounce back win from Monday,” Mark Morris coach Brock Myklebust said.

Instead of cooling down as evening took hold, the Monarchs’ offense only became more potent in Game 2 as they pounded out twenty hits and plated runs in every inning, including nine in the third frame and ten more in the fourth. Carson Ness enjoyed his time with the catcher’s gear off by notching two hits and five RBIs.