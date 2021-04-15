2A Baseball: Monarchs ransack Ft. Vancouver with 40 runs

VANCOUVER — Mark Morris put a big hurt on Fort Vancouver, Wednesday, scoring 40 runs over the course of 10 innings in a doubleheader sweep. The Monarchs took Game 1 by a score of 13-1 and then followed that up with a 27-1 win in the nightcap. Both games were shortened to five innings after the ten-run mercy rule took hold.
The Mark Morris bats came out hot in the opener with 12 runs in the first inning. They added one more run in the third frame and totaled 11 hits in the game.
Langston Bartell, Kellen Desbiens and Carson Ness all had two hits in the game, with Desbiens driving in one run and Ness driving in two more. Jared Noel and Stephen Hammergren each connected for a double and drove in three RBIs.
Jaden Anderson got the start on the mound for Mark Morris and struck out eight batters over four innings.
“Jaden did a great job of throwing strikes. It was a good bounce back win from Monday,” Mark Morris coach Brock Myklebust said.
Instead of cooling down as evening took hold, the Monarchs’ offense only became more potent in Game 2 as they pounded out twenty hits and plated runs in every inning, including nine in the third frame and ten more in the fourth. Carson Ness enjoyed his time with the catcher’s gear off by notching two hits and five RBIs.
But there were plenty of other Monarchs trying to tear the cover off the ball against the Trappers.
Jackson Rohl was 3-for-3 with a double and an RBI. Matthew Verdoorn had two hits that included a triple and five RBIs. Owen Huta had two hits and drove in two runs. Jaxton Eaton had two hits that included a double and drove in four runs. Carson Allen was 3-for-4 day that included a double and three RBIs.
“We were able to get younger guys varsity at bats and they took advantage of their opportunities,” Myklebust said.
Out on the mound, Langston Bartell came within one out of a complete game, striking out six Trappers and walking three along the way.
“Langson threw a great game,” Myklebust said.
Mark Morris is scheduleD to host a doubleheader Saturday against Montesano with the first pitch slated for noon.
Hammerin' Hawks ten-run Lumberjacks
BRUSH PRAIRIE — The Lumberjacks gave the game away early, Wednesday, as they allowed eight runs in the first inning on the way to a 14-4 loss to Hockinson in 2A GSHL baseball action.
“We got a run in the first and then the bottom of one it just seemed like everything that could go wrong did go wrong,” R.A. Long coach Ryan Littlefield said.
Littlefield tabbed Israel Rutherford for the start and liked what he saw out of his pitcher. The Lumberjacks’ skipper noted that that first frame should have been over in about eight pitches wound up lasting until the Hawks had scored eight runs, primarily due to errors and mental mistakes in the field.
“He did everything we asked of him. We just didn’t answer the bell defensively,” Littlefield said.
At the plate, Jared Childers led the Jacks with a pair of doubles, two RBIs and a run scored. Behind the plate Childers handled a full stable of pitchers and threw out two attempted base stealers while dependably donning the tools of ignorance.
“He provided a huge boost,” Littlefield said.
Logan Bodily added a line drive single and scored a run for the Jacks and Mitchell Lindsey roped a double.
After Israel got the hook due to poor luck and an elevating pitch count Anthony Powell, Adam Hartley and Hayden Witham combined to get R.A. Long through the rest of the game. Looking back, Littlefield was as enthused about Rutherford’s presence on the mound as anything else in a game where nearly everything else went against the Lumberjacks.
“He’s just got a great pitcher’s body. He wants to get better. If you watch him long toss you can tell, ‘Oh ya, this guy is going to throw high 80s one day,’” Littlefield said. “He gets better and better and better every time he gets on the mound. Just more and more comfortable.”
R.A. Long (1-5) is scheduled to play at Columbia River on Thursday.
Beavers sputter against Spudders
WOODLAND — Daymon Gressett had the only two hits of the day for Woodland as the Beavers fell flat against Ridgefield in a 16-4 loss.
Gressett went 2-for-3 with a pair of singles, but the rest of the Woodland order went 0-for-16 with 13 strikeouts in the first five innings of play.
In the sixth, Ridgefield got a wild hair up its nose, gifting Woodland four runs on four walks and two errors, but by that point, the Beavers needed at least three more to avoid the run rule and extend the game.
Mickey Woodward gave up eight runs in five innings of work, striking out three and allowing 10 hits. But things really started to spiral for Woodland when the game with the bullpen, with the Beavers needing Keaten Stansberry, Asher Ulibarri, Daniel Blottenberger, and Tyler Hughes to all take a turn on the hill to get through the sixth, allowing eight more Ridgefield runs in the process.
Woodland (1-6) is set to play Fort Vancouver on the road next Monday.