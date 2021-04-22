2A Baseball: Mighty Monarchs hammer Hawks twice

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“Langston Bartell came out early throwing three pitches for strikes,” Myklebust added. “He kept their hitters off balance and executed well today. He has put up great numbers for us this season on the bump. “

In the encore the Monarchs had to play all seven innings while fending off a late rally from Hockinson in order to claim victory. Still, Mark Morris was able to outhit the Hawks by a long shot with 10 hits compared to the visitors’ two hits in the game.

Jamison Watson handled the first seven outs on the hill for the Monarchs with two hits and two walks leading to a pair of earned runs for the Hawks. Watson also struck out three batters. Jackson Rohl took care of the next eight outs without surrendering a hit while striking out five batters and Kellen Desbiens pitched the final two innings, punching out two batters and surrendering one run in the top of the seventh frame.

“Pitchers threw well, Jackson Rohl is a freshman who got his first real varsity innings tonight and competed very well against a strong Hockinson lineup,” Myklebust said. “It was great to see a guy who has dominated on JV all year come up big for the varsity.”