2A Baseball: Mighty Monarchs hammer Hawks twice

The Monarchs brought their bats and gloves to the ballpark on Wednesday and put them all to use in a doubleheader sweep over Hockinson. Mark Morris won the first game 12-2 and then buckled down to win 6-3 in the nightcap in order to preserve the perfect day of 2A Greater St. Helens League baseball action on their home field.
The Monarchs put up nine runs in the third inning in order to run out a big lead and then pushed one more run across in the bottom of the fifth inning in order to get the game into ten-run mercy rule territory.
Stephen Hammergren led the Monarchs offensive attack in Game 1, going 3-for-4 with two doubles, a triple and four RBIs. Dossen Morrow added two hits, including a double, and two RBIs. Carson Ness also drove in a pair of runs while going 2-for-3 and Tristan Warden brought home two more runners without notching a hit.
“Our offense came ready to swing today. We did the little things right scoring multiple runs with two outs and extending at bats,” Mark Morris coach Brock Myklebust said. “This was a great win for the guys, I'm very proud of the way they competed today.”
Langston Bartell helped the Monarchs earn that win by tossing 4 ⅓ innings as the starting pitcher while allowing just two earned runs on five hits and striking out four Hawks. Warden took over on the mound in the fifth inning and did not allow a run while striking out one batter.
“Langston Bartell came out early throwing three pitches for strikes,” Myklebust added. “He kept their hitters off balance and executed well today. He has put up great numbers for us this season on the bump. “
In the encore the Monarchs had to play all seven innings while fending off a late rally from Hockinson in order to claim victory. Still, Mark Morris was able to outhit the Hawks by a long shot with 10 hits compared to the visitors’ two hits in the game.
Jamison Watson handled the first seven outs on the hill for the Monarchs with two hits and two walks leading to a pair of earned runs for the Hawks. Watson also struck out three batters. Jackson Rohl took care of the next eight outs without surrendering a hit while striking out five batters and Kellen Desbiens pitched the final two innings, punching out two batters and surrendering one run in the top of the seventh frame.
“Pitchers threw well, Jackson Rohl is a freshman who got his first real varsity innings tonight and competed very well against a strong Hockinson lineup,” Myklebust said. “It was great to see a guy who has dominated on JV all year come up big for the varsity.”
At the plate, Mark Morris got all they would need in the second inning when they posted four runs. Dossen Morrow had the big bat in Game 2 with three doubles and an RBI. Corbin Jensen added two doubles and drove in a run while Jaxon Eaton went 2-for-4 with an RBI.