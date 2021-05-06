2A Baseball: Jacks split doubleheader, end season on high note

This year's young R.A. Long baseball team took to the field one last time as they hosted Hudson’s Bay and Fort Vancouver in round-robin style consolation games on Wednesday at The Lumberyard. The Jacks split the shortened, six-inning contests and played one of their best games of the season to close it out.
RAL took on Hudson’s Bay in the first game and couldn’t overcome a tough first inning in a 4-2 loss that served as a microcosm of their season.
The Eagles struck early with a four-run first inning. RAL coach Ryan Littlefield said that the Jacks have struggled with giving up the dreaded big inning throughout this season.
“That’s been the theme for the year,” Littlefield said. “If we eliminate one bad inning, be it at the beginning of the game or in the middle of the game, we would be in some pretty tight ballgames.”
After the big inning, Littlefield said starting pitcher Sammy Hopper found his groove on the bump.
“We gave up four, after that Hopper settled in and pitched really well,” he said.
The Jacks had five innings to chip away at the early deficit. They got some positive momentum in the third as Hayden Witham and Drew Grothoff both came around to score after they both reached on walks.
But the Jacks couldn’t muster any more production over the final three frames.
“It was a bummer the game was only a six inning one, I would have liked to see what a seventh inning looks like,” Littlefield said.
The Jacks then matched up with Fort Vancouver for their final game of the season. RAL controlled all aspects of the game and shut out the Trappers in a 5-0 win.
“That was our most complete game for the entire year that we had from pitching, offense, defense, just really clean baseball,” Littlefield said. “It was awesome, the look in their eyes was different.”
Witham went the distance on the mound and held the Trappers to just three hits across six innings.
The Jacks built an early lead with runs in the first two innings before they erupted for three runs in the bottom of the fifth as the bats heated up with doubles from Witham and Jared Childers and a triple from Logan Dorland.
Littlefield could see the energy and excitement from his team as they played knowing there was no tomorrow.
“I told the guys this, it was like ‘Hey, I didn’t want the game to end,’” he said.
At least for the underclassmen, their should be a next season.