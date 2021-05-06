2A Baseball: Jacks split doubleheader, end season on high note

But the Jacks couldn’t muster any more production over the final three frames.

“It was a bummer the game was only a six inning one, I would have liked to see what a seventh inning looks like,” Littlefield said.

The Jacks then matched up with Fort Vancouver for their final game of the season. RAL controlled all aspects of the game and shut out the Trappers in a 5-0 win.

“That was our most complete game for the entire year that we had from pitching, offense, defense, just really clean baseball,” Littlefield said. “It was awesome, the look in their eyes was different.”

Witham went the distance on the mound and held the Trappers to just three hits across six innings.

The Jacks built an early lead with runs in the first two innings before they erupted for three runs in the bottom of the fifth as the bats heated up with doubles from Witham and Jared Childers and a triple from Logan Dorland.

Littlefield could see the energy and excitement from his team as they played knowing there was no tomorrow.

“I told the guys this, it was like ‘Hey, I didn’t want the game to end,’” he said.