In a combined effort, R.A. Long battled its way back from a deficit, in order to overcome the Interlake Saints 8-7 in eight innings in the non-league game held at Roy Morse park, Saturday.

The Lumberjacks walked the game off in the first inning of extra innings Jared Childers and Logan Dorland reached base via walk and hit by pitch with one out. After Mitchell Lindsey flew out for the second out, Childers stole third. Matthew Verdoorn's fly ball to right field was mishandled and Childers scored to allow the Jacks to celebrate.

The Jacks took an early 1-0 lead when Lindsey hit a ball to left field, though it should have been a routine fly ball, he ended up reaching and a run scored. Unfortunately for Lindsey, he wasn't credited with an RBI because the out would have ended the inning.

RAL would go on to outscore Interlake, 4-1 over the the next three innings, building a 5-1 lead through four. Lindsey bounced back in the third inning to pick up an RBI. Followed up by a Childers RBI groundout to first. Then another Jacks' run scored on an overthrow on a ground ball hit by Dorland.

Interlake would score six combined runs in the fifth and sixth innings off reliever Theodore Mauricio to take a 7-5 lead. In the bottom of the sixth, Childers came through in a big way with a two-run double to tie up the game.

Mauricio was lifted after getting one out in the sixth. The senior allowed three earned runs on one hit and a walk. Dorland entered in relief for R.A. Long and limited the damage to allow the Jacks' offense the opportunity to fight back trailing by just two runs.

Dorland stayed on through the eighth inning, pitching 2 and 2/3 clean innings in which he allowed just one baserunner.

Childers went 3-for-4 with two RBI and a walk and Logan Bodily went 3-for-5 with an RBI and two runs scored to lead R.A. Long at the plate. Lindsey finished 2-for-5 with and RBI and a run scored. The Lumberjacks won their second game in a row.

“Our preparation could have been better,” said RAL coach Ryan Littlefield. “I sensed that early but we’re just coming off of spring break so I can understand some of that. We got on the board early and battled back when it really mattered. I was proud of the team for that.”

Riley Young earned the start for R.A. Long. He allowed one unearned run on two walks in two innings. He struck out two and didn't allow a hit.

The decision to move the game to West Longview came early Friday due to unplayable field conditions at the Lumberyard.

R.A. Long (4-4, 2-2) is scheduled to play Mark Morris on Monday at David Story Field with a start time of 6 p.m.