It’s hard to have a better day at the ballpark than Austin Lindquist did Thursday. Playing at David Story Field on the Lower Columbia College campus, the Monarchs’ starting third baseman belted a go-ahead home run in the seventh inning and picked up the win in relief as Mark Morris wound up on top of a good old fashioned hitting contest by a score of 10-7.

The game, played beneath a blaze of baseball sky and a setting sun, provided plenty of its own fireworks for the several hundred fans in attendance on a crisp pre-spring evening. With Kelso playing as the home team just several hundred feet from the Monarchs’ home ballpark, and Mark Morris sporting a fresh set of black pinstripe jerseys with royal red accents, the non-league baseball game between cross-river rivals was notable from the start.

But the boys on the diamond made sure those novelties were simply fascinating footnotes for history’s box score.

With the game tied 7-7 in the top of the seventh Kelso’s Zeke Smith recorded a flyout to start the inning on a positive note that quickly turned to a ringing in his ears. The next batter, Stephen Hammergren, sent a ball screaming to left-center field where it crashed into the extended bullpen fencing for a standup double.

A half dozen feet to the left and that’s a home run. But Lindquist made sure it didn’t matter.

On a 1-1 count Lindquist hit an absolute no-doubter that carried over the bullpen and out of the original confines of the old ballpark. A mob of dapper Monarchs met their hero at home plate to celebrate before getting back to business and manufacturing an insurance run with a walk, a hit by pitch and two more bases on balls.

“We have a really bad habit the last two games of hitting the ball to the longest part of the yard,” MM coach Brock Myklebust said. “If we could move ita little bit to the left or right I think we’d be up to eight home runs this year. We’ve got to make a little adjustment.”

With a three run lead Lindquist went back out to the hill to finish his work, setting the Hilanders down in order to cement the victory. Lindquist’s final line included the win on the bump with 2 ⅔ innings pitched and one run allowed while going 3-for4 at the plate with three RBIs and two runs scored.

“He’s been in the cage every day that I would allow him to be,” Myklebust said. “He’d be in there more but he just wants to be the best he can be and it was cool to see him excel in a big spot like that.”

And like Lindquist’s day at the park, the ending of the game was but the final crashing chord in a classical movement.

Kelso posted a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the second on an RBI single by Easton Marshal before the Monarchs evened the game up in the top of the third after Trenton Lamb smacked a double and then Kellen Desbiens drove him home with a single to the outfield.

With Mark Morris starter Stephen Hammergren out of the game after allowing just three hits and one run over three innings Kelso carved out a 4-1 lead in the bottom of the fourth. That rally started when Cale Franzen singled through the left side of the infield to score Landen Patterson and continued when Marshall singled to score Leon Le and Franzen.

Kelso appeared to be entirely in control at that point but with a pitching change looming, the tables were about to turn again.

Freshman Bryce Collins started the game on the mound for Kelso and pitched four complete innings while allowing just one run and striking out eight batters, but with the season still in its infancy, Kelso coach Tyler Parsons elected to play it safe.

“He’s a guy we’ve known about for a couple of years coming through middle school. He’s a really good player and being a freshman and making your first start it’s kind of a lot to stomach,” Parsons said. “But to come out against a pretty good lineup and go four innings and give up one run and just take care of the business that he did, I basically had to pry the ball out of his hand… It’s still March 16. We’ve got to pace ourselves.”

Marshall took the relief assignment for Kelso and saw his outing start off with a strikeout and a groundout before things went completely off the rails. A pair of walks preceded an error in the outfield on a flare off the bat of Dossen Morrow that allowed Langston Bartell and Desbiens to score. Then Hammergren ripped a triple to the warning track in front of the barn in center field that scored Morrow and tied the game at 4-4.

But the Monarchs weren’t done.

Back-to-back doubles by Deker Bartell and Austin Lindquist scored a pair of runs and then Drew Wallace added an RBI single that left Mark Morris leading 7-4.

Looking back, Parsons had no problem pinpointing the moment the trade winds shifted on his team.

“You know, we go out and get three runs in the bottom of the fourth and then we go back out in the top of the fifth and we got two quick outs, and then a walk, and then two miscues in the outfield and then… just some really big mental mistakes,” Parsons said. “It just goes to show you how quickly things can turn.”

Kelso kept plucking away, though, and soon had the Monarchs back on their spiked heels.

Brett Hoover started the sixth inning off by drawing a bean ball from Mark Morris pitcher Jackson Rohl before Collins singled and then Matt Swanson drove in Hoover with a single of his own.

The inning included an overturned call by the umpires and plenty of commotion from the coaches following a controversial play at third base. With a force out in order Mark Morris catcher Trenton Lamb elected to go to third with his throw on a bunt and initially received an out call from the field umpire.

However, after an animated conversation with Parsons near shortstop the field umpire agreed to converse with the home plate arbiter and eventually reversed his original call. Of course, that brought Myklebust out of the dugout for more protestations but at that point it was much to do about nothing as the powers that be had made their decision and decreed to move along.

With Lindquist having entered in relief the Hilanders got one more run on a fielder’s choice off the bat of Patterson but could manage no more.

Trailing 7-6 in the sixth Kelso strung together three straight singles by Zaden Hoover, Marshall and then Brett Hoover, with the latter brother driving in the former to tie the game. The Hilanders nearly took the lead, too, but then another memorable moment unfolded.

With the bases juiced and one out Collins laced a ball to the left-center field gap and brought the blue and gold fans to their feet as they envisioned Hilanders circling the bases in near perpetuity. But leftfielder Deacon Dietz was on the run and snared the ball moving to his left before quickly sending the ball toward the infield with the runners scrambling.

Dietz’ initial throw sailed over the head of the middle infielders but Morrow had moved over to backup the play from first base, gathered the ball, and slid headlong into the base for the out before colliding noggin to noggin with Marshall to punctuate the inning-ending double play.

It was a simple case of good intentions and a good approach gone awry.

“He’s put some really good swings on the ball in these first two games and the jamboree,” Parsons said. “He almost hit it too hard, and then a miscue on the bases and we’re back to square one.”

All of that set the stage for Lindquist’s dramatic home run in the final inning and the rest, as they say, is history.

“I think it’s been 11 years since we beat Kelso, maybe 12," Myklebust said. "I was on the receiving end of two losses my junior and senior year, so it’s been awhile."

Even with his team trailing in the middle innings the Monarchs’ skipper never faltered in his belief that his charges could pull it out in the end. They've instilled that confidence quickly in the first three weeks of the season.

“We are a very mature team, but also with some new faces in Deacon and Kobe and a couple other freshmen,” Myklebust said. “The core of this group is mature and they know how to win and they know what it feels like to lose and they don’t like that losing feeling.”

Mark Morris (2-0) is scheduled to play at Fort Vancouver on Monday before welcoming the Trappers to Monarch Park for another league affair on Tuesday.

Kelso (1-1) is scheduled to play at Skyview on Tuesday before hosting Camas on Wednesday at 4 p.m.