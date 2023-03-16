TUMWATER — Opening Day didn’t quite go as R.A. Long planned as it suffered through a 10-1 loss at the hands of the defending State champions from Tumwater, Wednesday.

Hunter Brewer took the ball for the Jacks in the first game of the season but it wasn’t the sophomore’s best day on the mound. Tumwater got to Brewer for six runs, four of which were earned, on five hits, a walk and two hit batters. Brewer had two strikeouts in two and one-third innings pitched.

Nick Niday came on in relief of Brewer with one out in the third inning. He was able to close out the inning with the T-Birds scoring just the two runs. Niday, though, was tagged for three runs in the fourth inning on a pair of hits, a walk and two hit batters. He finished with two strikeouts in 1.2 innings, leaving the game with Tumwater ahead 9-0.

Lumberjacks’ catcher Jared Childers had a standout day at the plate where he batted 2-for-2 with two walks. Mitchell Lindsey drove in the Jacks’ lone run of the game in the fifth inning. He batted 1-for-3 with a walk.

Tumwater pitchers Trenton Gaither and Ayden Ramsey combined for a strong five innings of work. The two allowed four hits and combined to strike out 12 R.A. Long hitters to just one walk.

R.A. Long returns to the diamond when it travels to Rochester on Thursday at 4:30 p.m.

Beavers walloped by La Center in opener

WOODLAND — The season started off with a whimper for the Beavers, Wednesday, when they were defeated 14-4 in six innings via the mercy rule by La Center.

The Wildcats posted a 2-0 lead in the top of the first but Woodland battled back to tie the game up in the bottom half of the frame when Deuce Merritt drove in a run with a single. However, La Center posted two runs in the second and third innings, three runs in the fourth and fifth innings, and two more in the sixth to put the game away.

Caden Taylor led La Center with two hits at the top of the order, a run scored and three runs batted in. Wyatt Eisland, Houston Coyle and Wyatt Behtje also added hits to help propel big innings for the visitors.

Brett Martynowicz took the loss for Woodland after allowing five hits and six runs, only two of which were earned, over three innings of work on the bump.

Meritt finished 2-for-3 at the plate for Woodland. Xander LaCroix added a hit and a run for the Beavers and Martynowicz drove in two runs.

Woodland (0-1) is scheduled to play at Heritage on Friday before heading nine miles north to play Kalama at Haydu Park on Saturday at noon.

Kerker, Castle Rock defeat Heritage to snap streak

VANCOUVER — A four-run fourth inning lifted Castle Rock to a 7-4 win over Heritage of the 3A Greater St. Helens League, Wednesday.

Heritage took an early 1-0 lead in the first inning, but Castle Rock answered with a run in the second to tie the score and four more in the third to take a 5-1 lead. Castle Rock would tack on a run in both the fifth and sixth innings to build a 7-2 lead.

The Timberwolves scored one run in the third inning and then two in the bottom of the seventh off of Rockets’ reliever Jack Kerker but the late offense was not enough.

The freshman Kerker had a strong game offensively for the Rockets batting in the leadoff spot. He reached base three out of four plate appearances and finished the game 1-for-1 with two walks, two runs scored and a sacrifice fly. Jacob Lafever drove in two runs while going 0-for-3 with a walk and a stolen base.

Lafever made the start for the Rockets in their season opener. He pitched four innings and gave up two runs, one earned, on four hits and three walks. Lafever struck out six before exiting the game as freshman Jerry Neighbors took over. Neighbors pitched two clean, hitless frames and tallied one strike out in relief.

“We broke the horrendous streak. Every player stepped up and did their job tonight,” Castle Rock coach Josh Johnson said. “Jacob Lafever worked hard for us and set the tone on the mound for four innings. Our freshman trio of Brady Hamer, Jerry Neighbors and Jack Kerker showed their grit and made a huge presence for us.”

The win over Heritage was the first for Johnson in his second year as skipper at Castle Rock and it came over his former high school coach at R.A. Long, Jason Castro, now the head coach at Heritage. Johnson highlighted his defense up the middle where Hamer had an excellent game as a key component in the season-opening victory.

“Hamer had two absolute ‘web gems’ in crucial moments with a sliding play up the middle where he scooped the ball and tapped the base with his glove in one motion with the bases loaded," Johnson said. "He also ended the game with a diving play into the hole on a line drive.”

Castle Rock (1-0 overall) is scheduled to host Tenino on Tuesday at 4 p.m.