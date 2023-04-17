Stephen Hammergren’s bat helped lead Mark Morris to its fourth win in as many days in a 14-4 non-league game against Fife, Saturday at Monarch Park. The game ended after five innings due to the 10-run mercy rule.

Hammergren, batting in the cleanup spot, went 2-for-3 with three RBI. His work started in the first inning with Fife out to a 1-0 lead. Hammergren delivered a single to score Kellen Desbiens with the bases loaded to tie the score and keep the Monarchs’ line moving. Austin Lindquist followed with a sacrifice fly and Deker Bartell’s misplayed fly ball gave the Monarchs a 4-0 lead.

Mark Morris scored five runs in the first inning, scoring two runs on passed balls as well.

Fife came into the game winners of its last five games and 7-1 overall.

Desbiens also hit 2-for-3 at the top of the lineup and scored three times for Mark Morris. First baseman Dossen Morrow hit a triple for the second straight game, finishing the day 2-for-2 with a walk and four runs scored.

“Our boys competed and were able to come out with four wins. I’m really proud of how the whole team bought in the past few days,” Mark Morris coach Brock Myklebust said. “The middle part of our order had a big day offensively, accounting for eight of our nine RBIs today."

Jackson Rohl earned the start for the Monarchs against Fife. He allowed four runs on one hit while striking out eight. Mark Morris did not commit an error behind him, instead free passes hurt Rohl as he issued five walks and hit a batter.

The Monarchs put two more runs across in the second inning to push the lead out to 7-1. Fife came back with three runs in the third inning to close to 7-4. But the Monarchs’ offense just kept slugging, adding seven more runs in the final two innings to remain undefeated.

"We had three guys with a multiple hit day against good Fife arms," Myklebust noted. "It was a good game to play before we get in the heart of our league schedule.”

Mark Morris (11-0, 8-0 league) is slated to host Woodland at 4:30 p.m. on Monday.

Rockets go toe-to-toe in loss to King's Way

Castle Rock turned some heads, Friday, when it put the heat to King’s Way Christian in a 3-2 loss in 1A Trico League baseball action.

Owen Erickson was strong for the Rockets on the mound. The Knights completed the three-game series sweep against Castle Rock after winning 10-2 and 10-0 on Tuesday.

“We had almost perfect defense, put the ball in play and had a ton of fun,” Castle Rock coach Josh Johnson said. “It was all a coach could ask for.”

Castle Rock (2-7, 0-6 league) is scheduled to play a twin bill at White Salmon on Tuesday at 3 p.m.