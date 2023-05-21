MOSES LAKE — The defending 1B State champions endured a late rally and 96-degree temperatures in eastern Washington in order to clinch a return to the final four of the state tournament, Saturday.

Naselle opened its title defense with a 4-3 win over No. 12 Crosspoint and then followed by taking out the No. 4 Almira-Coulee-Hartline Warriors 5-3 in the quarterfinals.

That puts the Comets back on a 3-game winning streak after dropping the District title game to Mossyrock in 10 innings.

It's a feeling Naselle coach Randy Lindstrom and his plucky group of Comets know well.

“It feels really good. You definitely know that being defending State champs, everybody’s shooting for you, we’re in the crosshairs, but I think the kids have responded well to that. They’ve worked their tails off this year,” coacj Lindstrom said. “It was 96 degrees out there today. For a group of puddle jumpers to go back-to-back like that was pretty impressive for the boys to keep it together in the heat today.”

The day was not without its drama as Crosspoint (9-7 overall) brought the tying run to within 90 feet in the seventh inning, and put the go-ahead run on first base with two outs.

Down to their final at bat, the Warriors were able to get just what they needed – baserunners. Naselle’s starting pitcher Dean Helvey put two on base to open the inning after a walk and an error. Helvey, though, battled back to strike out the next two hitters.

Then, with two outs AJ Stevens reached on an infield single and Levi Bates connected on a line drive single to center to score two and cut the deficit to one. That left runners on first and third with two outs and with Helvey at 102 pitches and nearing the daily maximum of 105 for a high-school arm, so Ilwaco's skipper brought in Kolten Lindstrom to get the final out.

Lindstrom did just that on his fifth pitch, getting Silas Stenernson to pop out to the shortstop.

Naselle (15-6) opened up a 4-1 lead in the fifth inning as it did a good job of putting up quality at-bats against Crosspoint starter Stenerson.

“It got a little dicey there at the end but worked out,” coach Lindstrom said. “(Dean) was dynamite… He really understands how to pitch. He’s a little (Jamie) Moyer-esque. Up and down, in and out, gets a feel for how the hitter is reading him, gets them out on their front foot and gets in on their hands. He really understands how to pitch.”

Helvey allowed three runs, one earned, on six hits, two walks and struck out seven over 6 2/3 innings.

The Comets’ patient approach paid off with two huge insurance runs in the fifth inning which proved decisive. Helvey helped himself out with an RBI single to center. Helvey would then come around to score after a pair of fielding errors.

Clay Bergeson batted 2-for-4 with an RBI and Kolten Lindstrom went 1-for-3 with a triple, RBI and a run scored to lead the Naselle offense against Crosspoint. Jack Strange had a 1-for-3 game with a walk and RBI.

Crosspoint was led by Bates who finished the game 2-for-3 with two RBIs and Stevens went 2-for-4 at the plate.

Back on the grind

Facing a rested Almira-Coulee-Hartline (16-2) in the quarterfinals, which lost its first and only game of the season in Districts to DeSales last week, Naselle jumped out to a 5-0 lead and rode it home for the victory to advance to the final weekend of the season.

The ACH Warriors pitched their top arm, an eighth-grader named Max Grindy. Naselle was able to take advantage of a brief spell of wildness from Grindy. Here, again, the Comets’ patient approach paid dividends. The Comets touched up the young hurler for five runs on five walks and a pair of singles.

“We put together some really good ABs,” coach Lindstrom noted. “The guys have been working really hard on our two-strike approach, being patient, cutting the strikeouts down and we were able to move guys around. You put the ball in play and good things happen."

Specifically, a groundball caught the lip around the second base bag and bounced over the infielder’s head.

“(Grindy) pitched really well. He mixed speeds to keep us guessing. He’s young, he’s going to be a good one,” added Lindstrom.

Grindy exited after five innings in which he yielded five runs on four hits and five base on balls. He hit a batter and struck out six in the loss.

ACH scored its three runs in the third inning against Kolten Lindstrom who was solid again for the Comets. The senior right-hander lasted 6 1/3 innings and allowed three runs on three hits and four walks to go with eight punch outs.

Carter Pitts led the Warriors at the plate as he reached base three times to finish the game 1-for-2 with two walks and an RBI.

Bergeson, meanwhile, added a 2-for-4 game with three RBIs and Helvey reached base three times and finished 1-for-2 with two walks and a run scored.

Naselle is once again onto the final four round where it lines up with No. 1 DeSales (19-3) for the first time since 1992, which ironically was back when coach Lindstrom was playing for the Comets.

And, coach Lindstrom hasn’t forgotten that loss.

“(DeSales) got us in ‘92. So hopefully a little revenge and we can get them this time,” Naselle's skipper said.

That game will be played Friday at Johnson O’Brien Stadium in Ephrata at 1 p.m. The winner will advance to the 1B State final to face the winner of the No. 2 Liberty Christian versus No. 3 Mount Vernon Christian contest.