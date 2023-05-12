SOUTH BEND — The Comets were playing to keep their tradition alive. Mossyrock was playing to spoil those plans. Both teams were playing for a state tournament berth with a 1B District IV championship hanging in the balance.

And as they are wont to do, it was the Vikings who parked themselves at the edge of Willapa Bay and upended the way things used to be and then taking the hardware back home with them.

The two teams split their regular season meetings so Thursday’s tilt was the rubber match and it took 10 innings to see who would come out on top.

With their ace Kolten Lindstrom on the shelf due to pitch count rules following the Comets’ win over Lake Quinault earlier this week it was Dean Helvey who got the start on the mound for the Pacific County squad and he turned in a spectacular effort even in defeat. After allowing two runs in the first inning and another in the third, Helvey settled in and hung zeroes for the rest of his outing before hitting the daily pitch limit with two outs in the seventh inning. His final line included seven strikeouts, just one walk and eight hits scattered over 6 2/3 innings of work.

“(Our) pitchers, I mean, hats off to them today. They did a great job today keeping it at three (runs),” Naselle coach Randy Lindstrom said. "I told him (Helvey) earlier today that if we gave up three runs we'd win, and we lost. I guess I'm not going to Vegas anytime soon."

Helvey working his tail off on the hump the Comets finally got their offense to wake up in the top of the sixth. .

Kolten Lindstrom started the inning with a walk against Mossyrock starter Tim Bowes. Senior first baseman Clay Bergeson then stepped up and ripped a double to right field to score Lindstrom. Leith Chadwick then stepped up with one out on the board and smacked a single to center field that allowed Bergeson to score.

Naselle nearly tied the game up when Trajen Ford smoked a line drive up the middle but Mossyrock second baseman Keegan Kolb turned in a diving catch. The play not only ended the Comets threat but also set a precedent for the Vikings’ defense that would prove fateful to Naselle’s hopes of repeating as District champions for their fifth consecutive title.

With his team still trailing by one run Helvey went out and turned in a 1-2-3 inning that included a pair of strikeouts and a hit batter. Lindstrom, though, erased that baserunner when they brazenly attempted to swipe second base on the Comets’ senior backstop.

Down to their final three outs the Comets put together the rally in the top of the seventh. Actually, they were down to their final two outs before Jacob Lindstrom coaxed a walk on a full count. Kolten Lindstrom then lined out to center field but not before his younger brother advanced to second base on a balk call against Bowes.

With two outs on the board Bergeson strode to the plate and posted a game-tying single through the middle that brought Lindstrom around to score easily. Bergeson advanced to second base on the throw home from the outfield but Mossyrock went to the bullpen and brought in Cooper Young from the bullpen and the lengthy transfer induced an inning ending pop fly on three pitches.

Bergeson wound up leading Naselle at the plate with three hits, two RBIs and a run scored. Chadwick added three hits and an RBI, while Kolten Lindstrom and Ford posted the Comets’ only other hits on the day.

“You just gotta find a way to get it done early on. We had plenty of opportunities,” coach Lindstrom said. “That kid moved the ball around pretty well today but we gotta find a way early on to get a little more run support.”

The Comets went down in order in the eighth inning but nearly pushed a run across in the ninth after Ford led the inning off with a single. Jack Strange then dropped a bunt that Young fielded in front of the mound, spun, and threw to second base. However, the throw was high and with Ford running on the pitch Naselle wound up with two runners on and no outs.

Jacob Strange then laid down a sacrifice bunt which Young redirected to first base for the first out of the inning. The Vikings then intentionally walked Kolten Lindstrom before notching a strikeout and a groundout to end the Comets’ rally before it could really get going.

Naselle put a runner on in the top of the 10th inning, too, but another pair of diving catches stalled their advances. This time the web gems came from shortstop and center field and with the latter of plays marking the third out the Vikings sprinted into their dugout with a palpable sense of momentum.

Parker Kilponen took over for Helvey in the seventh inning and went the rest of the way for Naselle. The senior southpaw wound up taking the loss after holding steady for nearly three full innings. In the end, it was bad luck that did him in.

In the bottom of the 10th Keegan Kolb led things off with a single which was followed up by an error at third base that allowed Easton Kolb to reach base. After inducing a weak flyout for the first out of the inning Kilponen could only watch as a curveball skipped off the plate, glanced off Lindstrom’s chest protector and headed for the backstop, allowing the lead runner to reach third base. Mossyrock senior Jake Comer then came through with a fly ball to right field that was just deep enough to bring the winning run in to score.

“We made some good bunts there toward the end that moved some guys around but they made some good plays on defense. Hats off to Mossyrock,” coach Lindstrom said. “We had a couple balls where if they would have fallen the outcome would be different, I’m sure of it, but they made the plays and at the end we didn’t. That’s baseball, unfortunately.”

Kilponen’s final line included two strikeouts, no walks and four hits allowed with one unearned run on his watch.

Naselle, the defending State champions, will now have to play a “glue game” against Cross Point on Saturday in order to gain entry into the state tournament. The time and location of that game was not known as of Friday morning.

“We’ve got a lot harder road losing this game but it’s not an undoable road. We’ve just got to regroup,” coach Lindsrom said. “We’ll just have to go get it up there.”