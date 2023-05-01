NASELLE — An early four-run deficit wasn’t the problem for the Comets, Saturday, in 1B Coastal League baseball actions. Instead, it was the sudden inability to hold a lead late that proved to be their undoing as the hosts fell 7-6 to Raymond-South Bend.

The Ravens posted two runs in the top of the first inning to stake their claim and added another pair in the top of the third to go up 4-0.

Parker Kilponen got the start for Naselle and allowed six hits and five runs over five innings of work. Kilponen also struck out eight batters but three walks and a pair of errors in the field didn’t do him any favors before he was pulled with a runner on and no outs in the sixth.

Dean Helvey collected the final six outs for the Comets, allowing two runs on one hit while handing out three free passes.

After falling behind by four runs the Comets started to chip away with one run in the bottom of the third inning before adding three more in the bottom of the fourth to tie the game up. Two more runs in the sixth inning gave the hometown squad a one run lead but the Ravens got to the Naselle pitching staff for three runs in that top of the sixth to retake the lead for good.

Kolten Lindstrom put up a double with two RBIs to lead the Comets at the plate. Clay Bergeson added two hits and scored a run while Jack Strange put up a hit and drove in a run.

The loss means Naselle (10-4, 5-2 league) will likely finish in second place in the 1B Coastal League. The Comets were set to play Toledo on Monday but will have to wait to see how the rest of league play shakes out this week, including the results for first place Mossyrock, before learning their draw for the district tournament.