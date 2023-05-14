LAKEWOOD — It didn’t take Naselle long to bounce back from a heart punch of a loss in the 1B District IV championship game. After falling to their arch nemesis from Mossyrock in 10 innings on Thursday, the Comets came out with something to prove on Saturday and blasted Rainier Christian 23-0.

The loss in the District title game dropped the Comets into the “glue game” of the tri-District 1/2/4 tournament, with the winner earning a berth to the state tournament and the loser going home unhappy. Now, Naselle will get a chance to defend its 1B State championship from one season ago.

And the Comets got there in convincing style.

After taking a three run lead in the first inning Naselle went off for a dozen runs in the second frame and never looked back, slamming out a full score of hits ont he way to the five-inning mercy rule victory.

Jacob Lindstrom led the onslaught with three hits that included a double, three RBIs and three runs scored. Dean Helvey added a pair of knocks that included a triple and drove in five runs.

Naselle added on four runs to lead 19-0 in the top of the third inning, added three more in the fourth and pushed one more across in the fifth while sending in pinch hitters up and down the lineup.

Jack Strange posted a triple among his two hits for the Comets and scored five runs from the top of the lineup. Clay Bergeson added a pair of this and drove in two runs, while Leith Chadwick drove in two runs and scored another set to go with a base knock. Kingsten Quasnik also doubled and scored in the win.

Kolten Lindstrom was the winning pitcher for Naselle and helped his cause out with two hits, two RBIs and four runs scored.

On the mound the senior was even better, striking out six batters while holding the Mustangs hitless and scoreless. Lindstrom didn’t walk any batters over three innings and needed just 29 pitches to nail down the nine outs.

Jack Strange finished off the final two innings of the shutout, allowing one hit and striking out four batters.

Naselle (13-5) was set to learn its draw for the Regional round of the state tournament Sunday afternoon.