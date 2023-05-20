MOSES LAKE — The Naselle Comets can still defend their 1B baseball State championship after piecing together a pair of wins at Larson Playfield on Saturday in the opening rounds of the state tournament.

The No. 5 ranked Comets opened the day with a 4-3 win over No. 12 Crosspoint in the morning. That win put Naselle up against Almira-Coulee-Hartline in the afternoon game, with the one-town team coming out on top 6-3.

The victory advances the Comets to the final week of the season and the tournament's final site at Johnson-O'Brien Stadium in Ephrata next weekend. Naselle will take on No.1 seeded DeSales next Friday at 1 p.m. in one semifinal. Mount Vernon Christian (No. 3) will face off with Liberty Christian (No. 2) on the other side of the bracket to determine the championship matchup for Saturday.

Full stats were not available prior to the print deadline. Look online at TDN.com, and in Tuesday's print edition of The Daily News for complete coverage of Naselle's wins at the 1B state tournament.