EPHRATA — Neither top-ranked DeSales nor the weather could keep Kolten Lindstrom and No. 5 Naselle from reaching the 1B State championship game for a second consecutive season.

Lindstrom pitched Naselle to a 4-2 win over the Irish in the 1B semifinal at Johnson-O’Brien Stadium in Ephrata, Friday.

Naselle (16-6 overall) advances to play Mount Vernon Christian which defeated No. 2 Liberty Christian 9-4 earlier in the day.

The senior right-hander overcame an 80-minute weather delay with lightning in the area, which interrupted the game in the middle of the fourth inning, to pitch a three-hit gem. Lindstrom held the Irish at bay with great command of a curveball and an effective fastball he tunneled off of the breaker.

“All year long, when he’s on the mound, it’s a different team out there,” Naselle coach Randy Lindstrom said. “They know that he’s going to pitch well, he has all year. When all of his pitches are working, he’s really tough to hit. He fills up the zone nicely and he did again today.”

Lindstrom allowed two runs, both unearned, on three hits, one walk and seven strikeouts. He carried a no-hitter into the sixth inning before DeSales notched its first hit on an infield single on a slow roller to the shortstop. DeSales would take advantage of a blooper in shallow right field and a Naselle error to score its two runs in the inning.

Lindstrom, though, was able to prevent any further damage by stranding a DeSales runner on base to end the sixth.

The Irish were able to put the tying run on first base, and brought the winning run to the plate, in the seventh inning with two outs but Lindstrom remained composed. The senior struck out the final hitter to allow the Comets to celebrate a return to the 1B State title game where the team won its first State championship just last season.

“It’s super important just to make sure that I’m attacking hitters on the mound, too. Walks are the one thing that will kill you and so I just had to make sure that I was coming right at guys,” said Kolten Lindstrom. “I just tried to zone into each pitch. If I do that, I stay locked into the (strike) zone.”

Naselle took a 2-0 lead in the top of the first inning as its first three hitters were able to connect for hits against DeSales’ right-hander Sal Sisk. It was Kolten Lindstrom who delivered a double to score Jack Strange and Jacob Lindstrom.

The Comets added one more run in each of the third and fourth innings. Kolten Lindstrom doubled to deep center with one out in the third when he got a 3-0 fastball down the middle for his third RBI of the game. The Comets then played small ball in the fourth to bring home another insurance run after putting their first two batters on with a walk and a single.

Garret Boggs laid down a quality sacrifice bunt to advance the runners to second and third base and Strange reached on an infield single which allowed Leith Chadwick to score from third for the Comets’ fourth run of the game.

“Anytime you can jump on the starter early, that’s huge,” coach Lindstrom said. “That’s the difference in the game right there, to get those two runs early and then obviously add two more later.”

Kolten Lindstrom thought his team came out ready to play straight away, which keyed the strong offensive start.

“I think we just came out with a lot of energy. We have a really solid lineup and we all just went in there aggressive to come out with some runs,” added Kolten Lindstrom.

Helping his own cause, Lindstrom led Naselle on offense as he finished 2-for-3 with a pair of doubles, three RBIs and a walk. Jack Strange went 2-for-3 with a walk and a run scored from the leadoff spot.

Naselle will play Mount Vernon Christian in the 2B state championship game at 4 p.m. on Saturday at Johnson-O’Brien Stadium in Ephrata.