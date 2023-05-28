Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

EPHRATA and WENATCHEE — Against expectations, adversity and the loss of a vast amount of senior leadership, the Naselle Comets accomplished the hardest feat in sports – winning consecutive championships.

Like last spring, Naselle once again hoisted the 1B State championship trophy on Saturday at Recreation Park in Wenatchee after a 4-2 victory over No. 3 Mount Vernon Christian. This time, though, they did it after a four and a quarter hour weather delay which moved the game an hour down the road from Johnson-O’Brien Stadium in Ephrata after the first inning.

None of it mattered.

Certainly not to junior right-hander Dean Helvey who pitched a masterpiece against the Hurricanes. After giving up a run in the top half of the first inning around 4:08 p.m. local, a lightning bolt was spotted and WIAA officials called a halt to the proceedings. Helvey sat with the rest of the Comets in Ephrata, then packed up and hit the road before returning to pitch six more innings of one-run ball on three hits and two walks.

In fact, Helvey retired 12 of the final 13 batters he faced. All told, Helvey pitched a seven-inning complete game, over six hours and in two cities. He allowed two runs on five hits and struck out nine to go with two walks.

“He absolutely shoved. He had all of his pitches working, he had so much confidence, it was awesome to watch,” catcher Kolten Lindstrom said.

When play resumed after the long delay, No. 5 seed Naselle (17-6 overall) wasted no time in erasing the one-run deficit that Mount Vernon built in the top half of the first inning back in Ephrata.

The Comets were able to keep their team energy up and it showed as Jack Strange and Jacob Lindstrom got things cooking against Hurricanes’ right-hander Jordan Feddema with back-to-back singles as soon as play resumed. Cleanup hitter Clay Bergeson followed and smoked a one-out double to right- center to score Strange and tie the game at 1-1.

“That’s not easy to do. Both teams had to do the same thing. The boys were pumped pulling into the (Recreation Park) parking lot,” Naselle coach Randy Lindstrom detailed. “They were whooping and hollering, ready to go. They wanted to be on the field. I knew right away they were going to give it their all. They came out on fire.”

Naselle added two more runs in the second inning through aggressive baserunning and a little help from Mount Vernon Christian’s pitcher, who struggled with command. A walk, balk, shortstop error and a pair of wild pitches led to the Comets increasing their lead to 3-1 without the benefit of a hit.

That half inning proved to be the difference in the game.

“It sets the tone. It lets the other team know that you’re here to play and you’re not going to mess around,” Kolten Lindstrom said of taking the lead quickly after the relocation.

The play of the game came in the top of the third inning. With two outs and Naselle leading 3-1, the Hurricanes’ Nathan Symmank laced a double down the left-field line with runners on first and second.

The runner on second scored easily and the Mount Vernon Christian third base coach aggressively waved around Oliver Ness in an effort to tie the game. However, Strange’s relay throw to catcher Kolten Lindstrom cut Ness down by 10 feet at the plate.

The out ended the inning and preserved Naselle’s 3-2 advantage, which it never relinquished. However, the play also showcased Naselle’s strength in fundamental baseball. Left fielder Trajen Ford hustled after the ball, threw a strike to Strange near the cut of the grass, and Strange turned and fired a strike to Lindstrom that hit the catcher right at the plate, hip high to allow for an easy tag and the out.

“That was crucial,” Helvey commented of the play at the plate. “Because it would have gotten their morale back up and we can’t have that.”

The play also left Kolten Lindstrom with a lacerated forearm after the hard charging baserunner caught him with a metal cleat during the slide. After having to leave the game for two innings for treatment he returned in time to hold down the hot corner at third base for the rest of the game.

The Hurricanes managed just one hit after that play at the plate. Helvey cut his way through the lineup with excellent command of a curveball which he mixed in with a fastball he was working the outside of the plate for strikes.

With a two-run lead in the seventh inning, Helvey came right after the Hurricanes. He retired the side in order with a pair of strikeouts on his curveball and a weak groundball to third base which Kolten Lindstrom charged and fired to first for the final out of the game and his prep career.

That final 5-3 putout set off a wild celebration from the Naselle players and coaches who waited more than six hours to let loose.

“(It feels) amazing. It doesn’t get old. It never will. It shouldn’t,” said coach Lindstrom. “That’s a good group of kids, man. They’re tough. To be able to go through the adversities of this season and then come back after last season, knowing it was going to be harder. They put in tons of hours, a lot of work in and they gutted it out.”

Kolten Lindstrom, who was similarly brilliant in a seven-inning performance to beat No. 1 DeSales in the semifinal game on Friday, was overjoyed by the victory.

“It feels awesome. So cool, just as cool as the first one,” the senior Comet said.

The Comets’ offense was led by Bergeson who finished the game 1-for-2 with a double, walk and RBI, along with Strange who went 2-for-4 with a double and three runs scored.

The MVP of the game, though, was Helvey. Coach Lindstrom expected nothing less from his unassuming right-hander.

“Dean was like Dean has been all year. He’s been clutch all year," coach Lindstrom said. "He’s pitched a ton of big games for us. He’s all around the strike zone, fills it up… He looks like he’s going to do your taxes for you on the mound, but he’s really coming right after you. He’s super calm and collected. He’s got ice water in his veins.”

Helvey said he was able to relax during the long delay. The down time calmed his nerves and he made an important adjustment.

“I noticed when I started throwing inside in the beginning, they started to hit off that, so we switched to curveballs outside, fastballs outside and that seemed to get them to stop pulling the ball,” noted Helvey. “(They) hit it away, (and we got) pop outs and groundouts.”

Naselle did what so many other teams have long been unable to do; they defended their State title. And not only that, but the Comets did so with a younger team, with a target on their back all season and plenty of adversity dealing with the Pacific Northwest weather and all the havoc it caused on the 2023 season, particularly on the coast.

In the end, it was all worth it. Including the wait.