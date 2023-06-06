The 1B Columbia Valley/Coastal League announced its All-League team on Tuesday with Naselle placing four players from its State championship roster on the team, including senior leader Kolten Lindstrom who was named the league MVP.

In addition to Lindstrom, the Comets saw shortstop Jack Strange, Jacob Lindstrom and senior Clay Bergeson placed on the All-League first team.

The rest of the team included: Keegan Kolb, Mossyrock; Jesse Ferry, Lake Quinault; Tim Bowes, Mossyrock; Cooper Young, Mossyrock; Easton Kolb, Mossyrock; Haezen Charles-Cayenne, Oakville.

Lake Quinault coach Keith Samplawski was awarded the Coach of the Year and the team was given the sportsmanship award.

Comets land four on 1st team

Naselle placed four players on the 1B Columbia Valley/Coastal League first team for softball this season, but the top awards went to the league and District champs from Mossyrock.

Hailey Brooks was named the league MVP for the Vikings, while the Mossyrock coaching staff earned recognition as Coaches of the Year.

Brynn Tarabochia, Haley Eastham, Lauren Katyryniuk and Brooke Davis were all voted onto the first team for Naselle following second place finishes in league and District play. The rest of the All-League first team included: Delaney Marshall, Mossyrock; Precious Crossguns, Taholah; Chesney Schultz, Mossyrock; Erin Cournyer, Mossyrock; Lily Bernhardy, Wishkah.

Brooklynn Leggett was named an honorable mention for Naselle.

Oakville was tabbed with the Sportsmanship award.