1B Coastal Valley All-League baseball

MVP
Kolton Lindstrom, Naselle
Coach of the Year
Randy Lindstrom, Naselle
First Team
Infield
Jack Strange, Naselle
Clay Bergeson, Naselle
Easton Kolb, Mossyrock
Jacob Comer, Mossyrock
Outfield
Keegan Kolb, Mossyrock
Jason Harman, Naselle
Craig Reitz, Naselle
Catcher
Jake Lindstrom, Naselle
Pitchers
Joe Strange, Naselle
Gunner Mulligan, Mossyrock
Utility
Nayson West, Mossyrock
Second Team
Infield
Dean Helvey, Naselle
Zack Munoz, Mossyrock
Wylde Greisen, Mossyrock
Daniel Rodas, Oakville
Outfield
Jerred Laney, Naselle
Marshall Brockway, Mossyrock
Andrew Bender, Mossyrock
Catcher
Hunter Isom, Mossyrock
Pitcher
Jessie Ferry, Lake Quinault
Koner Burnett, Oakville
Utility
Cody Perry