 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
agate

1B Coastal Valley All-League baseball

  • 0
Naselle trophy

Naselle's baseball team holds up the first-place trophy after beating Crosspoint 5-3 in the 1B state title game on Saturday, in Ridgefield.

 Katelyn Metzger

MVP

Kolton Lindstrom, Naselle

Coach of the Year

Randy Lindstrom, Naselle

First Team

Infield

Jack Strange, Naselle

Clay Bergeson, Naselle

Easton Kolb, Mossyrock

Jacob Comer, Mossyrock

Outfield

Keegan Kolb, Mossyrock

Jason Harman, Naselle

Craig Reitz, Naselle

Catcher

Jake Lindstrom, Naselle

Pitchers

Joe Strange, Naselle

Gunner Mulligan, Mossyrock

Utility

People are also reading…

Nayson West, Mossyrock 

Second Team

Infield

Dean Helvey, Naselle

Zack Munoz, Mossyrock

Wylde Greisen, Mossyrock

Daniel Rodas, Oakville

Outfield

Jerred Laney, Naselle

Marshall Brockway, Mossyrock

Andrew Bender, Mossyrock

Catcher

Hunter Isom, Mossyrock

Pitcher

Jessie Ferry, Lake Quinault

Koner Burnett, Oakville

Utility

Cody Perry

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Area Box Scores

Area Box Scores

Find out how teams in The Daily News Coverage Area fared Sunday, June 5, 2022.

Area Box Scores

Area Box Scores

Find out how teams from The Daily News coverage area fared Thursday, June 2, 2022.

Area Box Scores

Area Box Scores

Find out how teams from The Daily News coverage area fared on Tuesday, May 17, 2022.

Watch Now: Related Video

Phil Mickelson refuses to confirm or deny PGA Tour ban

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News