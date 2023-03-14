ASTORIA, Ore. — The defending 1B State champion Naselle Comets looked like they hadn’t missed a beat over the last nine months, Monday, when they dispatched their 2B neighbors from Wahkiakum 8-1 in a season-opening non-league baseball oddity.

The game, moved across the big bridge to Astoria due to soggy field conditions in Naselle, started off as a grinder with the teams tied 1-1 after three innings. The Comets cracked the game open in the third frame, though, by plating four runners.

“A lot of defensive errors, but happily not too many mental mistakes for our first game,” Wahkiakum coach Garrett Radcliffe said. “Opening up against the defending champs will never be easy, they have a great program there.”

Jack Strange went 4-for-4 at the plate to lead Naselle’s offense, driving in three runs, scoring one run and taking a walk along the way. Jacob Lindstrom added three hits while driving in a run and scoring a run himself.

On the bump Kolten Lindstrom pitched the first two innings for Naselle, allowing one unearned run while striking out four Mules and holding the visitors hitless. Parker Kilponen earned the win after tossing two innings of shutout relief with five punchouts. He also added a hit and scored two runs with a bat in his hands.

Naselle’s Dean Helvey ushered Wahkiakum out in a hurry, notching eight strikeouts while giving up just one hit and no runs over the final three innings.

Tanner Collupy and Gage Robinson notched the only hits of the day for the Mules and Cooper Carlson scored the only run.

Collupy started the game on the hill for Wahkiakum and allowed just one earned run over two innings while fanning three Comets. Parker Leitz took the loss after allowing five runs over two innings of work.

Wahkiakum is set to host Kalama at 4 p.m. on Wednesday before heading to Kalama for a 4 p.m. game against the Chinooks at Haydu Park on Thursday.

Naselle was scheduled to play at Clatskanie on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. The Comets are then slated to host Pe Ell-Willapa Valley on Friday at 4 p.m.