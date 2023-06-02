For girls tennis, the 1A Trico league MVP went to junior Sofia Spencer of Stevenson and the Coach of the Year went to Montesano’s Theresa Helland.

Castle Rock’s top doubles pairing of JoAnne Preston and Anna Rose were named to the first team. The were joined by Montesano’s pairing of Karissa Oterstetter and Belle Estrada, along with White Salmon’s duo of Josephine Beck and Audrey Coyner.

The 1A Trico first-team singles players were Vanna Prom, Montesano; Bailey Anderson, Eatonville; Juliet Perez, White Salmon.

Castle Rock’s top singles player Paige Ogden received second-team recognition while Jordynn Madden received an honorable mention. Ogden was joined on the second team by Abagail Archibald, Tenino; Claire Hayes, White Salmon; Maia Young, Montesano.

The second-team doubles pairings included: Kayce Jones and Rilee Jones, Tenino; Tysen Cornwell and Emily Suver, Eatonville; Kahmara Gunderson-Birkenfeld and Kaelynn Schultz, Stevenson; Ruby Jones and Hayden Prentence, Montesano.

Trio of Rockets tabbed for Trico baseball

A pair of Wildcats led the way when the 1A Trico All-League baseball awards were revealed. Austin Aseph was recognized as the Pitcher of the Year and Smith Stimmel was named the Player of the Year for La Center.

Additionally, Hunter Weiss of La Center was awarded the Coach of the Year award.

Meanwhile, Castle Rock earned three second-team awards and an honorable mention. The trio of Trevor Rogen, Owen Erickson and Trystin Marin were named to the All-Tricosecond team, while Brady Hamer was an honorable mention.

The Trico All-League first team included: P- Kolten Gesser, Seton Catholic; Jack Williams, Seton Catholic; Lucas Peterson, Seton Catholic; IF- Justin Wu, King's Way Christian; Teddy Wieczorek, Seton Catholic; Caden Taylor, La Center; Brayden Disbrow, King's Way Christian; OF- Dalton Woods, Seton Catholic; Isaac Pisarczyk, King's Way Christian; Justin Fuller, La Center; UT- Houston Coyle, La Center; Wyatt Eiesland, La Center.

The rest of the second team included: P- Bryson Sauter, Columbia-White Salmon; Derek Tarnoski, King's Way Christian; IF- Michael Vanderborght, Stevenson; Branson Castleberry, La Center; OF- Levi Giles, La Center; Jack Somarakis, King's Way Christian; Sawyer Muehlbauer, Columbia-White Salmon; UT- Marcus Whitney, King's Way Christian; Garrett Nebels, Seton Catholic.

Rockets softball earns honorable mentions

The 1A Trico All-League softball awards were led by MVP Maggie Bryan of Columbia White Salmon. White Salmon also had the Coaches of the Year in Michelle Kock and Jesse Bryan.

The Offensive Player of the Year was awarded to Autumn Gaudet of King’s Way and the Defensive Player of the Year award went to Jessie Tomberlin of La Center.

Also on the 1A All-Trico softball team were: pitcher Josie Dickey, Columbia WS; catcher Abigail Swanson, Stevenson; infielders Sydney Aman, Columbia WS, Teagan Blankenship, Columbia WS, Ella Reed, Columbia WS, Grace Wickum, King’s Way; outfielders Sophia Acosta, Columbia WS, Macee Barnes, Columbia WS, Ellie Forster, Seton Catholic.

The 1A Trico second team included: pitcher Kiera Crate, King’s Way; catcher Emily Palomino, King’s Way; infielders Lauren Baker, La Center, Cayden Hulsey-Bible, Stevenson, Halle Kock, Columbia WS, Annie Marichalar, Stevenson, Sadie Schmidt, La Center; outfielders Isabela Brigham, Stevenson, Lauren Lewis, King’s Way, Alyssa Mancuso, Seton Catholic.

The Rockets received a pair of honorable mentions for sophomore Hailey Wastradowski and freshman Ellie Powers.

United's Sanchez 2nd team for soccer

Seton Catholic sophomore Sam Soto headlined the awards list for 1A Trico League boys soccer as the Player of the Year. Meanwhile, King's Way Christian's Luke Gomes was named the Offensive Player of the Year and Jasper Armstrong was awarded as the Goaltender of the Year.

Columbia-White Salmon defender Angel Michel took home the Defensive Player of the Year honors.

The 1A Trico All-League first team included: GK Dylan Hamilton, Seton Catholic; D Connor Sweeney, King's Way Christian; D Azriel Salcedo, Seton Catholic; D Easton Ross, Seton Catholic; D Callum Bradley, La Center; MF Zeek Valencia-Mendez, Seton Catholic; MF Elijah Wall, Seton Catholic; MF Uli Huerta, Columbia-White Salmon; MF Isaac Reynoso, Columbia-White Salmon; F Luke Miller, Columbia-White Salmon; F Ryan Tyler, King's Way Christian; F Brady Angelo, King's Way Christian.

Aaron Sanchez, a defender for Toledo-Winlock United, was named to the 1A Trico second team.

The rest of the second team included: GK Zach Catherall, Seton Catholic; D Cade Erwin, King's Way Christian; D Alex Baldwin, Columbia-White Salmon; D Zach Nieda, Seton Catholic; MF Noel Contrearas, United; MF Damian Sanchez, Columbia-White Salmon; MF Angel Cortes, Columbia-White Salmon; MF Benny Albarran, La Center; MF Hunter Baron, King's Way Christian; MF Garret Grindle, La Center; F Ian Johnson, La Center; F Ryan Richter, King's Way Christian; F Andre Vasquez, La Center.

Honorable mentions included Ryker Heller of Castle Rock and Javier Barragan of Toledo-Winlock United.