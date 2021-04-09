1A baseball: Shorthanded Rockets swept by Wildcats

CASTLE ROCK – With just nine Rockets available to field a lineup, Castle Rock baseball was swept by La Center on Friday, losing in feeble fashion 22-0 in Game 1 before coming back and playing the Wildcats much tougher in a 7-1 loss in the sequel.
“It’s the situation we were in,” Castle Rock coach Casey Sorenson said. “Asked some kids to play positions they hadn’t played before. They did it without complaint, and to bounce back after a massive defeat, to play seven innings and stay in the game, I’m real happy with that."
The main problem for the Rockets in the nightcap of their 1A TriCo doubleheader was Irving Alvarez. The La Center starter struck out seven of the first eight batters he faced and took a perfect game two outs into the fourth inning by getting ahead of counts early and combining a steady fastball with a wicked curve.
Alvarez provided the second dominating start for the Wildcats, after Tom Lambert struck out 10 in a five-inning complete-game shutout in Game 1.
“They’re good pitchers,” Sorenson said. “They know what they’re doing. They pound the zone, they mix their speeds up, and some of our guys just struggled with them.”
To match Irving — who finished with just one run allowed and 11 strikeouts in five innings of work — Sorenson sent out southpaw Alex Buchanan, who wasn’t able to quite match the zeroes on the scoreboard, but did all he could to keep the Rockets within punching distance.
Buchanan allowed two runs in the top of the first inning on a pair of bases-loaded hit batters, but buckled down with two shutout frames after that. He finished with nine strikeouts and five runs allowed in five innings, a far cry from the first game, when Castle Rock found itself down by double-digits early.
“Every-other game I know I can give the ball to Alex and we’re going to get five strong, and when he comes out of the game we’re going to be in it with a chance to win,” Sorenson said. “He’s a great senior to have.”
Austin McQuilliams, who caught all 12 innings played on the day, went 2-for-3 with a stolen base in Game 2, logging exactly half of the Rockets’ hits in the game.
Tony Enyeart scored Castle Rock’s first and only run of the day in the bottom of the fifth, leading off with a single on a ground ball that took a wicked hop over the shortstop’s head. He then took second and third on two errors on pickoff attempts, and coming home on a wild pitch.
For La Center, Alvarez helped his own cause with three hits — he finished with six on the day — and four stolen bases at the top of the order.
In Game 1, La Center took the lead two batters into the top of the first inning on a leadoff double by Alvarez, who wheeled all the way home on a sacrifice bunt to catch the Castle Rock infield sleeping. That was the only run the Wildcats would get in the frame, but the scoring only sped up after that.
Six more runs came in for La Center in a second inning that saw 11 batters come to the plate. Another five scored in the third, finally chasing Nolan Williams from the hill.
Williams was replaced by Enyeart — making his first appearance on the hill of the season — who got the Rockets out of the inning in the third with a strikeout, but the righty gave up a run in the fourth and nine more in a big fifth, pushing the score up to 22-0.
“It was a tough situation for him to be in, but he did his best, and you’ve got to applaud him,” Sorenson said.
Through six innings, Enyeart had Castle Rock’s only hit off of Lambert on an infield single in the second. With two outs in the bottom of the seventh, Ethan Inman flared a single into center field, doubling the Rockets’ hit total. Other than those two, Castle Rock was only able to manage one runner on a fielding error and another on a hit batsman.
Castle Rock (1-4-1) is scheduled to host another doubleheader — this time against Seton Catholic — on Tuesday.