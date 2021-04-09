1A baseball: Shorthanded Rockets swept by Wildcats

Buchanan allowed two runs in the top of the first inning on a pair of bases-loaded hit batters, but buckled down with two shutout frames after that. He finished with nine strikeouts and five runs allowed in five innings, a far cry from the first game, when Castle Rock found itself down by double-digits early.

“Every-other game I know I can give the ball to Alex and we’re going to get five strong, and when he comes out of the game we’re going to be in it with a chance to win,” Sorenson said. “He’s a great senior to have.”

Austin McQuilliams, who caught all 12 innings played on the day, went 2-for-3 with a stolen base in Game 2, logging exactly half of the Rockets’ hits in the game.

Tony Enyeart scored Castle Rock’s first and only run of the day in the bottom of the fifth, leading off with a single on a ground ball that took a wicked hop over the shortstop’s head. He then took second and third on two errors on pickoff attempts, and coming home on a wild pitch.

For La Center, Alvarez helped his own cause with three hits — he finished with six on the day — and four stolen bases at the top of the order.