1A Baseball: Rockets split doubleheader against Cougars

CASTLE ROCK — After managing just one brief and early outburst in a 5-2 loss in Game 1, Castle Rock’s offense woke up in the evening sequel of its doubleheader against Seton Catholic, with the Rockets walking off winners 9-8 in the 1A TriCo baseball contest.

Asa Hammer had the deciding knock for the Rockets , as the game lost its final inning due to darkness falling.

Alex Buchanan went four and a third in the Game 2 start on the hill for Castle Rock, and the offense spotted him a 6-1 lead. But the bullpen let the Cougars back into it, and a four-run top of the sixth tied it at 8-8 before Castle Rock came back in the bottom of the frame to walk it off.

Austin McQuilliams had three extra-base hits for the Rockets, smacking a pair of doubles and a triple, while Taron Creed had two doubles and two RBIs.

In Game 1, Castle Rock plated a pair of runs in the bottom of the first, but could scratch anything else across in the final six innings. McQuilliams took the loss after pitching the first two and a third innings, while Nolan Williams finished the game off on the mound.

Castle Rock (2-5-1) is scheduled to go to King’s Way Christian for a doubleheader on Friday.

