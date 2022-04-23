Area Box Scores

HIGH SCHOOL
SOFTBALL
At R.A. Long
LUMBERJILLS 6, MONARCHS 1
Mark Morris 000 000 1 — 1 3 4
R.A. Long 010 230 X — 6 8 0
Batteries: MM — M. Jenkins and E. Foytack. RAL — J. Terry and G. Byrnes.
At Hockinson
HAWKS 11, BEAVERS 5
Woodland 301 000 1 — 5 7 3
Hockinson 160 103 X — 11 12 2
Batteries: WOD — Russell, Huffman (3) and Utter. HCK — N/A
At Toutle
PIRATES 12, DUCKS 0 (5 inn.)
Adna 350 04X X — 12 17 0
Toutle Lake 000 00X X — 0 2 2
People are also reading…
Batteries: ADN — Simms and Loose. TL — Smith and Chavez
At Toledo
Game 1
RIVERHAWKS 11, T-WOLVES 1 (5 inn.)
Morton-White Pass 000 10X X — 1 3 1
Toledo 511 13X X — 11 12 2
Batteries: MWP — Hampton and Ingalsbe. TOL — Bowen and Norberg
Game 2
RIVERHAWKS 18, T-WOLVES 7
Morton-White Pass 010 51X X — 7 7 0
Toledo 502 (10)XX X — 18 15 0
Batteries: MWP — N/A. TOL — Bowen, Hensley (4), Robins (5) and Norberg.
BASEBALL
At The Lumberyard
Game 1
PANTHERS 9, LUMBERJACKS 2
Washougal 100 133 1 — 9 10 2
R.A. Long 000 002 0 — 2 52
Batteries: WSH — Gibson, Panko (6) and a catcher. RAL — Brewer, Childers (5), Mauricio (7) and a catcher.
Game 2
LUMBERJACKS 9, PANTHERS 4
R.A. Long 040 210 2 — 9 8 0
Washougal 000 310 0 — 4 6 2
Batteries: RAL — Rutherford, Lindsey (5) and a catcher. WSH — Thompson, Bellamy (2), Panko (6) and a catcher
At Mark Morris
SPUDDERS 6, MONARCHS 4
Ridgefield 120 201 0 — 6 9 2
Mark Morris 111 100 0 — 4 7 3
Batteries: RDG — Daniels, Bartoff (3), Savella (6) and Wright. MM — Lindquist, Wallace (5), Morrow (6) and Lamb
At David Story Field
DUCKS 12, MULES 2 (6 inn.)
Toutle Lake 420 024 X — 12 14 1
Wahkiakum 002 000 X — 2 6 2
Batteries: TL — D. Fraidenburg, C. Wheatley (4) and E. Gould. WAK — Ta. Collupy, D. Curl (3) and Tr. Collupy.
At David Story Field
DUCKS 5, TROJANS 1
Kennedy 010 000 0 — 1 3 2
Toutle Lake 100 211 1 X — 5 8 1
Batteries: KEN — N/A. TL — Z. Swanson, C. Cox (4) and C. Cox and E. Gould.
At Haydu Park
CHINOOKS 10, WARRIORS (6 inn.)
Cle Elum-Roslyn 000 000 X — 0 0 2
Kalama 040 213 X — 10 12 1
Batteries: CER — C. Bogart, M. Dearing (5) and a catcher. KAL — N. Imboden, K. Fisher (4), J. Doerty (6) and Todd Tabor.
SOCCER
At Eatonville
FISHERMEN 4, CRUISERS 2
Ilwaco 1 3 — 4
Eatonville 0 2 — 2
Scoring Summary
ILW (34’) — Beckett Turner (Joey Fitzgerald)
ILW (43’) — Beckett Turner
ILW (51’) — Beckett Turner (Chance Bair)
EAT (N/A) — Cruisers goal
EAT (N/A) — Cruisers goal
At Vancouver
TRAPPERS 4, MONARCHS 2 (PK's)
Mark Morris 0 1 — 1
Fort Vancouver 0 1 — 1
Scoring Summary
MM (68’) — Jadyn Jenkins (Odenilson Lopez)
FV (72’) — Trappers goal