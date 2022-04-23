 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Area Box Scores

Mark Morris R.A. Long softball Megan Jenkins Gracie Byrnes

R.A. Long's Gracie Byrnes takes a cut at an offering from Mark Morris pitcher Megan Jenkins as catcher Emily Foytack reaches out for the ball. The Lumberjills downed their cross town rivals 6-1, Friday, April 22, at R.A. Long.

 Jordan Nailon

HIGH SCHOOL

SOFTBALL

At R.A. Long

LUMBERJILLS 6, MONARCHS 1

Mark Morris 000 000 1 — 1 3 4

R.A. Long 010 230 X — 6 8 0

Batteries: MM — M. Jenkins and E. Foytack. RAL — J. Terry and G. Byrnes.

At Hockinson

HAWKS 11, BEAVERS 5

Woodland 301 000 1 — 5 7 3

Hockinson 160 103 X — 11 12 2

Batteries: WOD — Russell, Huffman (3) and Utter. HCK — N/A

At Toutle

PIRATES 12, DUCKS 0 (5 inn.)

Adna 350 04X X — 12 17 0

Toutle Lake 000 00X X — 0 2 2

Batteries: ADN — Simms and Loose. TL — Smith and Chavez

At Toledo

Game 1

RIVERHAWKS 11, T-WOLVES 1 (5 inn.)

Morton-White Pass 000 10X X — 1 3 1

Toledo 511 13X X — 11 12 2

Batteries: MWP — Hampton and Ingalsbe. TOL — Bowen and Norberg

Game 2

RIVERHAWKS 18, T-WOLVES 7

Morton-White Pass 010 51X X — 7 7 0

Toledo 502 (10)XX X — 18 15 0

Batteries: MWP — N/A. TOL — Bowen, Hensley (4), Robins (5) and Norberg.

BASEBALL

At The Lumberyard

Game 1

PANTHERS 9, LUMBERJACKS 2

Washougal 100 133 1 — 9 10 2

R.A. Long 000 002 0 — 2 52

Batteries: WSH — Gibson, Panko (6) and a catcher. RAL — Brewer, Childers (5), Mauricio (7) and a catcher.

Game 2

LUMBERJACKS 9, PANTHERS 4

R.A. Long 040 210 2 — 9 8 0

Washougal 000 310 0 — 4 6 2

Batteries: RAL — Rutherford, Lindsey (5) and a catcher. WSH — Thompson, Bellamy (2), Panko (6) and a catcher

At Mark Morris

SPUDDERS 6, MONARCHS 4

Ridgefield 120 201 0 — 6 9 2

Mark Morris 111 100 0 — 4 7 3

Batteries: RDG — Daniels, Bartoff (3), Savella (6) and Wright. MM — Lindquist, Wallace (5), Morrow (6) and Lamb

At David Story Field

DUCKS 12, MULES 2 (6 inn.)

Toutle Lake 420 024 X — 12 14 1

Wahkiakum 002 000 X — 2 6 2

Batteries: TL — D. Fraidenburg, C. Wheatley (4) and E. Gould. WAK — Ta. Collupy, D. Curl (3) and Tr. Collupy.

At David Story Field

DUCKS 5, TROJANS 1

Kennedy 010 000 0 — 1 3 2

Toutle Lake 100 211 1 X — 5 8 1

Batteries: KEN — N/A. TL — Z. Swanson, C. Cox (4) and C. Cox and E. Gould.

At Haydu Park

CHINOOKS 10, WARRIORS (6 inn.)

Cle Elum-Roslyn 000 000 X — 0 0 2

Kalama 040 213 X — 10 12 1

Batteries: CER — C. Bogart, M. Dearing (5) and a catcher. KAL — N. Imboden, K. Fisher (4), J. Doerty (6) and Todd Tabor.

SOCCER

At Eatonville

FISHERMEN 4, CRUISERS 2

Ilwaco 1 3 — 4

Eatonville 0 2 — 2

Scoring Summary

ILW (34’) — Beckett Turner (Joey Fitzgerald)

ILW (43’) — Beckett Turner

ILW (51’) — Beckett Turner (Chance Bair)

EAT (N/A) — Cruisers goal

EAT (N/A) — Cruisers goal

At Vancouver

TRAPPERS 4, MONARCHS 2 (PK's)

Mark Morris 0 1 — 1

Fort Vancouver 0 1 — 1

Scoring Summary

MM (68’) — Jadyn Jenkins (Odenilson Lopez)

FV (72’) — Trappers goal

