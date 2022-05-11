 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
agate

Area Box Scores

Austin Lindquist Mark Morris baseball

Mark Morris' Austin Lindquist throws a pitch in the top of the seventh inning in the Monarchs' 4-3 loss to Shelton on May 10.

 Josh Kirshenbaum The Daily News

HIGH SCHOOL

BASEBALL

At Mark Morris

HIGHCLIMBERS 4, MONARCHS 3 (8 inn.)

Shelton 000 210 01 — 4 5 0

Mark Morris 003 000 00 — 3 6 2

Batteries: SHE — N/A. MM — Hammergren, Lindquist (6) and Lamb

At South Bend

CHINOOKS 13, PIRATES 1 (5 innings)

Adna 000 10X X — 1 3 1

Kalama 520 6XX X — 13 9 0

Batteries: ADN — A. Guerrero, D. Hoinowski (2), Cal Ryan (4) and a catcher. KAL — N. Imboden, J. Doerty (5) and T. Tabor.

At South Bend

FISHERMEN 6, LOGGERS 4

Onalaska 101 110 0 — 4 10 2

Ilwaco 010 005 X — 6 5 4

Batteries: J. Larson, C. McGraw (6) and L. Zandell. ILW —K. Sawa, K. Morris (5) and Boston Caron.

At Story Field

DUCKS 9, RIVERHAWKS 0

Toledo 000 000 0 — 0 3 1

Toutle Lake 025 200 X — 9 11 1

Batteries: TOL — Sorenson, Stanley (4), Winters (4) and Glass. TL — Swanson, C. Cox (3) and C. Cox, Gould (3)

At Auburn

HILANDERS 8, LIONS 4

Kelso 000 070 1 — 8 6 1

Auburn Mountainview 000 100 3 — 4 8 2

Batteries: KEL — J. Toms, C. Rader (7) and H. Letteer. AMV — E. Weichbrodt, C. Shoul (5) and R. Rodriguez.

At Portland

Game 1

COLUMBIANS 4, EAGLES 1

Rainier 100 000 3 — 4 7 2

Catlin Gabel 000 001 0 — 1 0 1

Batteries: RAN — A. Stout, J. Ellis (7) and Hunter Gutenberger. CG — Hart and a catcher.

Game 2

COLUMBIANS 12, EAGLES 3

Rainier 130 242 0 — 12 10 2

Catlin Gabel 100 200 0 — 3 9 3

Batteries: RAN — P. Setzer, J. Ellis (7) and a catcher. CG — B. Halvorson, A. Pitcher and a catcher.

SOFTBALL

At R.A. Long

LUMBERJILLS 8, EAGLES 0

R.A. Long 401 030 X — 8 10 0

Hudson’s Bay 000 000 0 — 0 0 2

Batteries: HB — N/A. RAL — J. Terry and G. Byrnes.

At Vancouver

RAPIDS 5, MONARCHS 0

Mark Morris 000 000 0 — 0 2 3

Columbia River 001 211 — 5 5 0

Batteries: MM — M. Jenkins and E. Foytack. CR — McRae and a catcher.

At Castle Rock

Game 1

ROCKETS 10, COUGARS 0 (6 inn.)

Seton Catholic 000 000 X — 0 2 1

Castle Rock 421 111 X — 10 15 0

Batteries: SC — Reard and Mercheler. CR — Kessler and Lee

Game 2

ROCKETS 13, COUGARS 5

Seton Catholic 100 220 0 — 5 11 0

Castle Rock 210 055 — 13 17 0

Batteries: SC — Kutch and Mercheler. CR — Kessler, Squibb (4) and Lee

At La Center

RIVERHAWKS 12, CARDINALS 3

Toledo 111 331 3 — 12 14 1

Winlock 100 020 0 — 3 5 2

Batteries: TOL — B. Bowen and A. Marcil. WIN — C. Geehan and a catcher.

At Toutle

MOUNTAINEERS 5, DUCKS 2

Rainier (WA) 000 201 2 — 5 6 1

Toutle Lake 000 002 0 — 2 3 1

Batteries: RAN — N/A. TL — J. Smith and N. Chavez.

At Toutle

MOUNTAINEERS 18, CHINOOKS 7

Rainier (WA) 133 600 5 — 18 16 2

Kalama 120 310 0 — 7 7 3

Batteries: RAN — Elwell and a catcher. TL — D. Rinard, T. Gish and L. Moon.

BOYS SOCCER

At Tumwater

T-BIRDS 4, BEAVERS 0

Woodland 0 0 — 0

Tumwater 1 3 — 4

TUM (19’) — S. Southworth

TUM (45’) — K. Shibata

TUM (55’) — Southworth (PK)

TUM (65’) — Z. Schmidt

At Forks

SPARTANS 5, UNITED 4

Toledo-Winlock 1 3 — 4

Forks 2 3 — 5

FOR (1’) — Spartan goal

FOR (21’) — Spartan goal

TW (28’) — N. Swofford (Assist)

TW (47’) — M. Ethride (Assist)

TW (54’) — Etheridge (Swofford)

FOR (58’) — Spartan goal

TW (65’) — Ethridge

FOR (78’) — Spartan goal

FOR (80’) — Spartan goal (OG)

