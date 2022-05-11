Area Box Scores

HIGH SCHOOL
BASEBALL
At Mark Morris
HIGHCLIMBERS 4, MONARCHS 3 (8 inn.)
Shelton 000 210 01 — 4 5 0
Mark Morris 003 000 00 — 3 6 2
Batteries: SHE — N/A. MM — Hammergren, Lindquist (6) and Lamb
At South Bend
CHINOOKS 13, PIRATES 1 (5 innings)
Adna 000 10X X — 1 3 1
Kalama 520 6XX X — 13 9 0
Batteries: ADN — A. Guerrero, D. Hoinowski (2), Cal Ryan (4) and a catcher. KAL — N. Imboden, J. Doerty (5) and T. Tabor.
At South Bend
FISHERMEN 6, LOGGERS 4
Onalaska 101 110 0 — 4 10 2
Ilwaco 010 005 X — 6 5 4
Batteries: J. Larson, C. McGraw (6) and L. Zandell. ILW —K. Sawa, K. Morris (5) and Boston Caron.
At Story Field
DUCKS 9, RIVERHAWKS 0
Toledo 000 000 0 — 0 3 1
Toutle Lake 025 200 X — 9 11 1
Batteries: TOL — Sorenson, Stanley (4), Winters (4) and Glass. TL — Swanson, C. Cox (3) and C. Cox, Gould (3)
At Auburn
HILANDERS 8, LIONS 4
Kelso 000 070 1 — 8 6 1
Auburn Mountainview 000 100 3 — 4 8 2
Batteries: KEL — J. Toms, C. Rader (7) and H. Letteer. AMV — E. Weichbrodt, C. Shoul (5) and R. Rodriguez.
At Portland
Game 1
COLUMBIANS 4, EAGLES 1
Rainier 100 000 3 — 4 7 2
Catlin Gabel 000 001 0 — 1 0 1
Batteries: RAN — A. Stout, J. Ellis (7) and Hunter Gutenberger. CG — Hart and a catcher.
Game 2
COLUMBIANS 12, EAGLES 3
Rainier 130 242 0 — 12 10 2
Catlin Gabel 100 200 0 — 3 9 3
Batteries: RAN — P. Setzer, J. Ellis (7) and a catcher. CG — B. Halvorson, A. Pitcher and a catcher.
SOFTBALL
At R.A. Long
LUMBERJILLS 8, EAGLES 0
R.A. Long 401 030 X — 8 10 0
Hudson’s Bay 000 000 0 — 0 0 2
Batteries: HB — N/A. RAL — J. Terry and G. Byrnes.
At Vancouver
RAPIDS 5, MONARCHS 0
Mark Morris 000 000 0 — 0 2 3
Columbia River 001 211 — 5 5 0
Batteries: MM — M. Jenkins and E. Foytack. CR — McRae and a catcher.
At Castle Rock
Game 1
ROCKETS 10, COUGARS 0 (6 inn.)
Seton Catholic 000 000 X — 0 2 1
Castle Rock 421 111 X — 10 15 0
Batteries: SC — Reard and Mercheler. CR — Kessler and Lee
Game 2
ROCKETS 13, COUGARS 5
Seton Catholic 100 220 0 — 5 11 0
Castle Rock 210 055 — 13 17 0
Batteries: SC — Kutch and Mercheler. CR — Kessler, Squibb (4) and Lee
At La Center
RIVERHAWKS 12, CARDINALS 3
Toledo 111 331 3 — 12 14 1
Winlock 100 020 0 — 3 5 2
Batteries: TOL — B. Bowen and A. Marcil. WIN — C. Geehan and a catcher.
At Toutle
MOUNTAINEERS 5, DUCKS 2
Rainier (WA) 000 201 2 — 5 6 1
Toutle Lake 000 002 0 — 2 3 1
Batteries: RAN — N/A. TL — J. Smith and N. Chavez.
At Toutle
MOUNTAINEERS 18, CHINOOKS 7
Rainier (WA) 133 600 5 — 18 16 2
Kalama 120 310 0 — 7 7 3
Batteries: RAN — Elwell and a catcher. TL — D. Rinard, T. Gish and L. Moon.
BOYS SOCCER
At Tumwater
T-BIRDS 4, BEAVERS 0
Woodland 0 0 — 0
Tumwater 1 3 — 4
TUM (19’) — S. Southworth
TUM (45’) — K. Shibata
TUM (55’) — Southworth (PK)
TUM (65’) — Z. Schmidt
At Forks
SPARTANS 5, UNITED 4
Toledo-Winlock 1 3 — 4
Forks 2 3 — 5
FOR (1’) — Spartan goal
FOR (21’) — Spartan goal
TW (28’) — N. Swofford (Assist)
TW (47’) — M. Ethride (Assist)
TW (54’) — Etheridge (Swofford)
FOR (58’) — Spartan goal
TW (65’) — Ethridge
FOR (78’) — Spartan goal
FOR (80’) — Spartan goal (OG)