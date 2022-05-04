Area Box Scores

HIGH SCHOOL
BOYS SOCCER
At Woodland
BEAVERS 3, LUMBERJACKS 0
R.A. Long 0 0 — 0
Woodland 0 3 — 3
Scoring Summary
WOD (60’) — Christian Cruz
WOD (68’) — Beaver goal (OG)
WOD (79’) — Rogelio Santillan-Guzman
At Brush Prairie
HAWKS 7, MONARCHS 1
Mark Morris 0 1 — 1
Hockinson 4 3 — 7
BASEBALL
At Story Field
HAWKS 6, MONARCHS 5
Mark Morris 020 200 1 — 5 5 2
Hockinson 001 .500 X — 6 11 2
Batteries: MM — Bartell, Rohl (5) and Lamb. HCK — Oldham, McAfee (5) and Williams
At Ilwaco
Game 1
FISHERMEN 16, SEAGULLS 6 (5 inn.)
Raymond 001 05X X — 6 5 3
Ilwaco 128 14X X — 16 13 1
Game ended with one out in the fifth
Batteries: RAY — N/A. ILW — Rogers and Caron
Game 2
FISHERMEN 17, SEAGULLS 9
Ilwaco 152 401 4 — 17 18 6
Raymond 011 502 0 — 9 14 4
Batteries: ILW — Cutting, Lyster (3), Morris (5) and Hillard. RAY — N/A
At Adna
MULES 13, T-WOLVES 3 (5 inn.)
Wahkiakum 200 74X X — 13 9 2
Morton-White Pass 000 21X X — 2 2 4
Batteries: WAK — D. Curl, G. Wilson (4), H. Bassi (5), P. Leitz (5) and Z. Carlson. MWP — N/A.
At Adna
MULES 4, MOUNTAINEERS 3 (5 inn.)
Rainier 002 01X X — 3 4 2
Wahkiakum 111 1XX X — 4 4
Batteries: RAN — N/A. WAK — T. Collupy and Z. Carslson.
At Napavine
TIGERS 8, CHINOOKS 4
Kalama 000 040 0 — 4 7 4
Napavine 400 202 X — 8 8 1
Batteries: KAL — K. Fisher, J. Doerty (2), D. Dunn (4), K. Stariha (6) and T. Tabor. NAP — Parker, Holmes (3), Burdick (5), Demarest (6) and a catcher.
SOFTBALL
At Woodland
MONARCHS 9, BEAVERS 7
Mark Morris 012 222 0 — 9 8 2
Woodland 010 005 1 — 7 10 3
Batteries: MM — M. Jenkins, Harris (6) and Foytack. WOD — Huffman, Silveria (4) and Utter.
At Rainier
BULLDOGS 3, COLUMBIANS 2
Willamina 001 000 2 — 3 5 0
Rainier 010 100 0 — 2 3 2
Batteries: WIL — L. DeLoe and P. DeLoe. RNR — Knox, Makinson and Fortelney
At South Bend
Game 1
SOUTH BEND 4, FISHERMEN 3
Ilwaco 002 100 0 — 3 7 1
South Bend 100 000 3 — 4 9 3
Batteries: ILW — K. Cadinha, O. McKinstry (3) and M. Chlouber. SB — B. Morely and C. Green.
Game 2
FISHERMEN 14, SOUTH BEND 4
Ilwaco 300 023 6 — 14 13 7
South Bend 000 040 0 — 4 3 1
Batteries: ILW — M. Dille, J. Patana (6) and L. Agee. SB — S. Stigell and A. Pine.