agate

Area Box Scores

Manny Alvarez RAL soccer

R.A. Long's Manny Alvarez take a shot on goal against Woodland on Tuesday, May 3, in Woodland. 

 Ryan Peerboom The Daily News

HIGH SCHOOL

BOYS SOCCER

At Woodland

BEAVERS 3, LUMBERJACKS 0

R.A. Long 0 0 — 0

Woodland 0 3 — 3

Scoring Summary

WOD (60’) — Christian Cruz

WOD (68’) — Beaver goal (OG)

WOD (79’) — Rogelio Santillan-Guzman

At Brush Prairie

HAWKS 7, MONARCHS 1

Mark Morris 0 1 — 1

Hockinson 4 3 — 7

BASEBALL

At Story Field

HAWKS 6, MONARCHS 5

Mark Morris 020 200 1 — 5 5 2

Hockinson 001 .500 X — 6 11 2

Batteries: MM — Bartell, Rohl (5) and Lamb. HCK — Oldham, McAfee (5) and Williams

At Ilwaco

Game 1

FISHERMEN 16, SEAGULLS 6 (5 inn.)

Raymond 001 05X X — 6 5 3

Ilwaco 128 14X X — 16 13 1

Game ended with one out in the fifth

Batteries: RAY — N/A. ILW — Rogers and Caron

Game 2

FISHERMEN 17, SEAGULLS 9

Ilwaco 152 401 4 — 17 18 6

Raymond 011 502 0 — 9 14 4

Batteries: ILW — Cutting, Lyster (3), Morris (5) and Hillard. RAY — N/A

At Adna

MULES 13, T-WOLVES 3 (5 inn.)

Wahkiakum 200 74X X — 13 9 2

Morton-White Pass 000 21X X — 2 2 4

Batteries: WAK — D. Curl, G. Wilson (4), H. Bassi (5), P. Leitz (5) and Z. Carlson. MWP — N/A.

At Adna

MULES 4, MOUNTAINEERS 3 (5 inn.)

Rainier 002 01X X — 3 4 2

Wahkiakum 111 1XX X — 4 4

Batteries: RAN — N/A. WAK — T. Collupy and Z. Carslson.

At Napavine

TIGERS 8, CHINOOKS 4

Kalama 000 040 0 — 4 7 4

Napavine 400 202 X — 8 8 1

Batteries: KAL — K. Fisher, J. Doerty (2), D. Dunn (4), K. Stariha (6) and T. Tabor. NAP — Parker, Holmes (3), Burdick (5), Demarest (6) and a catcher.

SOFTBALL

At Woodland

MONARCHS 9, BEAVERS 7

Mark Morris 012 222 0 — 9 8 2

Woodland 010 005 1 — 7 10 3

Batteries: MM — M. Jenkins, Harris (6) and Foytack. WOD — Huffman, Silveria (4) and Utter.

At Rainier

BULLDOGS 3, COLUMBIANS 2

Willamina 001 000 2 — 3 5 0

Rainier 010 100 0 — 2 3 2

Batteries: WIL — L. DeLoe and P. DeLoe. RNR — Knox, Makinson and Fortelney

At South Bend

Game 1

SOUTH BEND 4, FISHERMEN 3

Ilwaco 002 100 0 — 3 7 1

South Bend 100 000 3 — 4 9 3

Batteries: ILW — K. Cadinha, O. McKinstry (3) and M. Chlouber. SB — B. Morely and C. Green.

Game 2

FISHERMEN 14, SOUTH BEND 4

Ilwaco 300 023 6 — 14 13 7

South Bend 000 040 0 — 4 3 1

Batteries: ILW — M. Dille, J. Patana (6) and L. Agee. SB — S. Stigell and A. Pine.

