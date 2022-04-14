Area Box Scores

HIGH SCHOOL
BASEBALL
At Vancouver
EAGLES 1, LUMBERJACKS 0
R.A. Long 000 000 0 — 0 2 1
Hudson’s Bay 000 000 1 — 1 5 1
Game ended with one out in the seventh
Batteries: RAL — Brown and Dorland. HB — Flores and Soumokil
SOCCER
At Vancouver
T-WOLVES 5, HILANDERS 1
Kelso 1 0 — 1
Heritage 2 3 — 5
Scoring summary
KEL (15’) — Landen Burgoyne (Kaden Cox)
HER (22’) — Daniel Hurtado (Donovan Winfrey)
HER (32’) — Hurtado (Winfrey)
HER (48’) — Hurtado (Winfrey)
HER (71’) — Pablol Barbosa-Sanchez
HER (76’) — Barbosa-Sanchez (Winfrey)
At Elma
EAGLES 5, FISHERMEN 0
Ilwaco 0 0 — 0
Elma 3 2 — 5