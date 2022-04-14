 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Area Box Scores

HIGH SCHOOL

BASEBALL

At Vancouver

EAGLES 1, LUMBERJACKS 0

R.A. Long 000 000 0 — 0 2 1

Hudson’s Bay 000 000 1 — 1 5 1

Game ended with one out in the seventh

Batteries: RAL — Brown and Dorland. HB — Flores and Soumokil

SOCCER

At Vancouver

T-WOLVES 5, HILANDERS 1

Kelso 1 0 — 1

Heritage 2 3 — 5

Scoring summary

KEL (15’) — Landen Burgoyne (Kaden Cox)

HER (22’) — Daniel Hurtado (Donovan Winfrey)

HER (32’) — Hurtado (Winfrey)

HER (48’) — Hurtado (Winfrey)

HER (71’) — Pablol Barbosa-Sanchez

HER (76’) — Barbosa-Sanchez (Winfrey)

At Elma

EAGLES 5, FISHERMEN 0

Ilwaco 0 0 — 0

Elma 3 2 — 5

