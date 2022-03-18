Area box scores

BOYS SOCCER
At Washougal
PANTHERS 2, LUMBERJACKS 1
R.A. Long 0 1 — 1
Washougal 1 1 —2
Scoring summary
WSH (27’) — Washougal goal (PK)
RAL (61’) — Emmanuel Alvarez (PK)
WSH (67’) — Washougal goal (PK)
At Centralia
UNITED 2, TIGERS 1
Toledo-Winlock 1 1 — 2
Centralia 1 0 — 1
Scoring summary
TW (10’) — Matthew Ethridge goal
CEN (18’) — Simba Osman goal
TW (63’) — M. Ethridge goa
At Woodland
BEAVERS 1, HAWKS 0
Hockinson 0 0 — 0
Woodland 0 1 — 1
Scoring summary
WOD (48’) — Rogelio Santillan-Guzman goal
SOFTBALL
At Castle Rock
ROCKETS 3, BEAVERS 0
Tenino 000 000 0 — 0 1 4
Castle Rock 000 030 X — 3 8 2
Batteries: TEN — N/A. CR — Kessler and Lee
At Toledo
LOGGERS 7, RIVERHAWKS 4
Onalaska 014 011 0 — 7 12 0
Toledo 200 200 0 — 4 8 0
Batteries: ONY — Ziglar, Liddell (4) and Holmes. TOL — Robins, Bowen (4) and Marcil
BASEBALL
At Rister Stadium
PAPERMAKERS 2, HILANDERS 1
Camas 000 020 0 — 2 4 1
Kelso 000 000 1 — 1 5 0
Batteries: CAM — N/A. KEL — Muraski, Z. Smith (6) and Letteer.
At Vancouver
STORM 23, MONARCHS 0 (5 inn.)
Mark Morris 000 00X X — 0 2 5
Skyview 5(11)0 7XX X — 23 16 0
Batteries: MM — Bartell, Lindquist (2), Eaton (2), Bunn (5) and Lamb. SKY — Davis and Albios.
At Toledo
RIVERHAWKS 6, LOGGERS 2
Onalaska 001 010 0 — 2 5 0
Toledo 400 101 X — 6 11 3
Batteries: ONY — N/A. TOL — Schultz, Gilreath (4) and Glass