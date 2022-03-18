 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Area box scores

Toutle Lake softball Jasmine Smith

Toutle Lake's Jasmine Smith throws a strike against Centralia at Recreation Park in Chehalis, Thursday, March 17.

 Alec Dietz, The Chronicle

BOYS SOCCER

At Washougal

PANTHERS 2, LUMBERJACKS 1

R.A. Long 0 1 — 1

Washougal 1 1 —2

Scoring summary

WSH (27’) — Washougal goal (PK)

RAL (61’) — Emmanuel Alvarez (PK)

WSH (67’) — Washougal goal (PK)

At Centralia

UNITED 2, TIGERS 1

Toledo-Winlock 1 1 — 2

Centralia 1 0 — 1

Scoring summary

TW (10’) — Matthew Ethridge goal

CEN (18’) — Simba Osman goal

TW (63’) — M. Ethridge goa

At Woodland

BEAVERS 1, HAWKS 0

Hockinson 0 0 — 0

Woodland 0 1 — 1

Scoring summary

WOD (48’) — Rogelio Santillan-Guzman goal

SOFTBALL

At Castle Rock

ROCKETS 3, BEAVERS 0

Tenino 000 000 0 — 0 1 4

Castle Rock 000 030 X — 3 8 2

Batteries: TEN — N/A. CR — Kessler and Lee

At Toledo

LOGGERS 7, RIVERHAWKS 4

Onalaska 014 011 0 — 7 12 0

Toledo 200 200 0 — 4 8 0

Batteries: ONY — Ziglar, Liddell (4) and Holmes. TOL — Robins, Bowen (4) and Marcil

BASEBALL

At Rister Stadium

PAPERMAKERS 2, HILANDERS 1

Camas 000 020 0 — 2 4 1

Kelso 000 000 1 — 1 5 0

Batteries: CAM — N/A. KEL — Muraski, Z. Smith (6) and Letteer.

At Vancouver

STORM 23, MONARCHS 0 (5 inn.)

Mark Morris 000 00X X — 0 2 5

Skyview 5(11)0 7XX X — 23 16 0

Batteries: MM — Bartell, Lindquist (2), Eaton (2), Bunn (5) and Lamb. SKY — Davis and Albios.

At Toledo

RIVERHAWKS 6, LOGGERS 2

Onalaska 001 010 0 — 2 5 0

Toledo 400 101 X — 6 11 3

Batteries: ONY — N/A. TOL — Schultz, Gilreath (4) and Glass

