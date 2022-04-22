Area Box Scores

HIGH SCHOOL
SOFTBALL
HILANDERS 19, ROCKETS 4 (5 inn)
Castle Rock 100 03X X— 4 3 3
Kelso 01(12) 6XX X — 19 15 2
Batteries: CR — N/A. KEL — P. Mackin and Grumbois
At Washougal
LUMBERJILLS 15, PANTHERS 0 (5 inn.)
R.A. Long 600 09X X — 15 10 0
Washougal 000 00X X — 0 0 5
Batteries: RAL — Bergquist and Rodman. WSH — N/A
At Toutle
DUCKS 10, BULLDOGS 0 (5 inn.)
Stevenson- 0 0 0 0 0 - 0 1 2
Toutle Lake- 2 0 1 0 7 -10 6 0
Batteries: TL — K. Smith and H. Coder. STV — A. Esaarson and A. Swanson.
At Kalama
Game 1
T-WOLVES 12, CHINOOKS 3
Morton-WP 304 200 3 — 12 6 1
Kalama 012 000 0 — 3 4 7
Batteries: MWP — Armstrong and Loucks. KAL — D. Rinard and L. Moon.
Game 2
T-WOLVES 12, CHINOOKS 9 (5 inn.)
Morton-WP 013 62X X — 12 5 2
Kalama 051 21X X — 9 7 3
Batteries: MWP — Armstrong and Loucks. MWP — Rianrd and Moon.
At Winlock
LOGGERS 19, CARDINALS 1 (4 inn.)
Onalaska — 553 6XX X — 19 13 1
Winlock 100 0XX X — 1 0 4
Batteries: ONY — .D. Zigler, L. Liddell (3) and a catcher. WIN — C. Geehan and a catcher.
BASEBALL
At Rister Stadium
HILANDERS 12, PLAINSMEN 1 (5 inn.)
Evergreen 001 00X X — 1 5 3
Kelso 261 3XX X — 12 9 1
Batteries: EVG — N/A. KEL — C. Rader and H. Letteer.
At Ridgefield
SPUDDERS 14, LUMBERJACKS 8
R.A. Long 800 000 0 — 8 8 0
Ridgefield 300 821 X — 14 13 2
Batteries: RAL — Brown, Niday(4) and Dorland. RDG — Masterson, Kinswa (2) and Nakashima, Daniels
At Winlock
RIVERHAWKS 22, CARDINALS 3 (5 inn.)
Winlock 002 10X X — 3 5 4
Toledo (14)62 0XX X — 22 14 3
Batteries: TOL — Miller, Stanley (4), Glass (5) and Glass, Gould. WIN — Morlin, Sickles (1), Meehan (2), Heikkila (3) and Fray-Parmantier.
At Rainier, Wash.
CHINOOKS 12, MOUNTAINEERS 2 (5 inn.)
Kalama 613 02X X — 12 10 0
Rainier 000 02X X — 2 2 4
Batteries: KAL — Dunn, Tabor (5) and Tabor. RNR — Howell, Cruse (2), Owen (4) and Mounts
At Hoquiam
GRIZZLIES 4, FISHERMEN 2
Ilwaco 000 001 1 — 2 6 3
Hoquiam 030 010 X — 4 8 1
Batteries: ILW — Rogers, Cutting (3), Morris (6) and Caron
BOYS SOCCER
At The Northlake Field
PANTHERS 6, MONARCHS 5 (PK’s)
Washougal 0 1 5 — 6
Mark Morris 0 1 4 — 5
Scoring summary
WAS (55’) — Panther goal (PK)
MM (60) — A. Roseman
WAS (PK) — Panther goal
MM (PK) — E. Gonzalez
WAS (PK) — Panther goal
MM (PK) — K. Clark
WAS (PK) — Panther goal
MM (PK) — Roseman
WAS (PK) — Panther goal
WAS (PK) — Panther goal
MM (PK) — J. Bailey
At Stevenson
UNITED 5, BULLDOGS 1
Toledo-Winlock 4 1 — 5
Stevenson 0 1 — 1
Scoring summary
TW (4’) — M. Ethridge (X. Sancho)
TW (8’) — Ethridge (Contreras)
TW (17’) — N. Swofford
TW (23’) — Swofford (Contreras)
STV (60’) — Bulldog goal
TW (73’) — Ethridge