Area Box Scores

Castle Rock Softball at Kelso

Castle Rock's Jenna Lee slides into second base as Castle Rock's Sydney Parsons throws the ball to first at Tam O'Shanter Park on Thursday, April 21, in Kelso.

 KATELYN METZGER, THE DAILY NEWS

HIGH SCHOOL

SOFTBALL

HILANDERS 19, ROCKETS 4 (5 inn)

Castle Rock 100 03X X— 4 3 3

Kelso 01(12) 6XX X — 19 15 2

Batteries: CR — N/A. KEL — P. Mackin and Grumbois

At Washougal

LUMBERJILLS 15, PANTHERS 0 (5 inn.)

R.A. Long 600 09X X — 15 10 0

Washougal 000 00X X — 0 0 5

Batteries: RAL — Bergquist and Rodman. WSH — N/A

At Toutle

DUCKS 10, BULLDOGS 0 (5 inn.)

Stevenson- 0 0 0 0 0 - 0 1 2

Toutle Lake- 2 0 1 0 7 -10 6 0

Batteries: TL — K. Smith and H. Coder. STV — A. Esaarson and A. Swanson.

At Kalama

Game 1

T-WOLVES 12, CHINOOKS 3

Morton-WP 304 200 3 — 12 6 1

Kalama 012 000 0 — 3 4 7

Batteries: MWP — Armstrong and Loucks. KAL — D. Rinard and L. Moon.

Game 2

T-WOLVES 12, CHINOOKS 9 (5 inn.)

Morton-WP 013 62X X — 12 5 2

Kalama 051 21X X — 9 7 3

Batteries: MWP — Armstrong and Loucks. MWP — Rianrd and Moon.

At Winlock

LOGGERS 19, CARDINALS 1 (4 inn.)

Onalaska — 553 6XX X — 19 13 1

Winlock 100 0XX X — 1 0 4

Batteries: ONY — .D. Zigler, L. Liddell (3) and a catcher. WIN — C. Geehan and a catcher.

BASEBALL

At Rister Stadium

HILANDERS 12, PLAINSMEN 1 (5 inn.)

Evergreen 001 00X X — 1 5 3

Kelso 261 3XX X — 12 9 1

Batteries: EVG — N/A. KEL — C. Rader and H. Letteer.

At Ridgefield

SPUDDERS 14, LUMBERJACKS 8

R.A. Long 800 000 0 — 8 8 0

Ridgefield 300 821 X — 14 13 2

Batteries: RAL — Brown, Niday(4) and Dorland. RDG — Masterson, Kinswa (2) and Nakashima, Daniels

At Winlock

RIVERHAWKS 22, CARDINALS 3 (5 inn.)

Winlock 002 10X X — 3 5 4

Toledo (14)62 0XX X — 22 14 3

Batteries: TOL — Miller, Stanley (4), Glass (5) and Glass, Gould. WIN — Morlin, Sickles (1), Meehan (2), Heikkila (3) and Fray-Parmantier.

At Rainier, Wash.

CHINOOKS 12, MOUNTAINEERS 2 (5 inn.)

Kalama 613 02X X — 12 10 0

Rainier 000 02X X — 2 2 4

Batteries: KAL — Dunn, Tabor (5) and Tabor. RNR — Howell, Cruse (2), Owen (4) and Mounts

At Hoquiam

GRIZZLIES 4, FISHERMEN 2

Ilwaco 000 001 1 — 2 6 3

Hoquiam 030 010 X — 4 8 1

Batteries: ILW — Rogers, Cutting (3), Morris (6) and Caron

BOYS SOCCER

At The Northlake Field

PANTHERS 6, MONARCHS 5 (PK’s)

Washougal 0 1 5 — 6

Mark Morris 0 1 4 — 5

Scoring summary

WAS (55’) — Panther goal (PK)

MM (60) — A. Roseman

WAS (PK) — Panther goal

MM (PK) — E. Gonzalez

WAS (PK) — Panther goal

MM (PK) — K. Clark

WAS (PK) — Panther goal

MM (PK) — Roseman

WAS (PK) — Panther goal

WAS (PK) — Panther goal

MM (PK) — J. Bailey

At Stevenson

UNITED 5, BULLDOGS 1

Toledo-Winlock 4 1 — 5

Stevenson 0 1 — 1

Scoring summary

TW (4’) — M. Ethridge (X. Sancho)

TW (8’) — Ethridge (Contreras)

TW (17’) — N. Swofford

TW (23’) — Swofford (Contreras)

STV (60’) — Bulldog goal

TW (73’) — Ethridge

