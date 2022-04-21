 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
agate

Area Box Scores

Ava Rodman R.A. Long softball

R.A. Long second baseman Ava Rodman flips the ball to first for an out in the fifth inning of the Lumberjills' 4-0 win over Hockinson on April 20.

 Josh Kirshenbaum

HIGH SCHOOL

SOFTBALL

At R.A. Long

LUMBERJILLS 4, HAWKS 0

Hockinson 000 000 0 — 0 1 0

R.A. Long 010 021 X — 4 2 2

Batteries: HCK — N/A. RAL — Terry and Byrnes

At 7th Ave.

SPUDDERS 19, MONARCHS 4 (4 inn.)

Ridgefield 100 (18)XX X — 19 19

Mark Morris 040 1XX X — 5 7 8

Batteries: RDG — Smith, Wingard (2) and Fergusen. MM — M. Jenkins, Harris (4) and Foytack

At Union

THUNDER 15, HILANDERS 2 (6 inn.)

Mountain View 203 118 X — 15 12 1

Kelso 100 001 X — 2 5 4

Batteries: P. Mackin, K. Mackin (4) and Grumbois. MV — N/A

At Toutle

DUCKS 8, COLUMBIANS 2

Rainier 001 000 1 — 2 7 1

Toutle Lake 301 202 X — 8 10 1

Batteries: RAN — J. Knox, L. Makinson (5) and D. Fortelney. TL — J. Smith and M. Byman.

At Winlock

PIRATES 19, CARDS 0 (3 inn.)

Adna 4(15)0 XXX X — 19 15 0

Winlock 000 XXX X — 0 0 0

Batteries: ADN — Von Moos and a catcher. WIN — S. Keense, Geehan (3), and a catcher

BASEBALL

At The RORC

MONARCHS 6, SPUDDERS 4 (8 innings)

Mark Morris 002 010 12 — 6 10 1

Ridgefield 004 000 00 — 4 9 3

Batteries: MM — Morrow, Lindquist (7), Hammergren (8) and Ness, Lamb. RID — Kirksey, Harteloo (6) and Wright.

At Vancouver

HILANDERS 7, PLAINSMEN 1

Kelso 002 000 5 — 7 10 2

Evergreen 000 100 0 — 1 3 1

Batteries: KEL — Toms and Letteer. EVE — Crace, Pilling and catcher.

BOYS SOCCER

At Longview Memorial

TRAPPERS 3, LUMBERJACKS 2

Fort Vancouver 2 1 — 3

R.A. Long 1 1 — 2

Scoring Summary

FTV (3’) — Trappers goal

RAL (20’) — L. Hendrickson (E. Alvarez)

FTV (38’) — Trappers goal

RAL (72’) — J. Radillo

FTV (75’) — Trappers goal

