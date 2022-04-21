Area Box Scores

HIGH SCHOOL
SOFTBALL
At R.A. Long
LUMBERJILLS 4, HAWKS 0
Hockinson 000 000 0 — 0 1 0
R.A. Long 010 021 X — 4 2 2
Batteries: HCK — N/A. RAL — Terry and Byrnes
At 7th Ave.
SPUDDERS 19, MONARCHS 4 (4 inn.)
Ridgefield 100 (18)XX X — 19 19
Mark Morris 040 1XX X — 5 7 8
Batteries: RDG — Smith, Wingard (2) and Fergusen. MM — M. Jenkins, Harris (4) and Foytack
At Union
THUNDER 15, HILANDERS 2 (6 inn.)
Mountain View 203 118 X — 15 12 1
Kelso 100 001 X — 2 5 4
People are also reading…
Batteries: P. Mackin, K. Mackin (4) and Grumbois. MV — N/A
At Toutle
DUCKS 8, COLUMBIANS 2
Rainier 001 000 1 — 2 7 1
Toutle Lake 301 202 X — 8 10 1
Batteries: RAN — J. Knox, L. Makinson (5) and D. Fortelney. TL — J. Smith and M. Byman.
At Winlock
PIRATES 19, CARDS 0 (3 inn.)
Adna 4(15)0 XXX X — 19 15 0
Winlock 000 XXX X — 0 0 0
Batteries: ADN — Von Moos and a catcher. WIN — S. Keense, Geehan (3), and a catcher
BASEBALL
At The RORC
MONARCHS 6, SPUDDERS 4 (8 innings)
Mark Morris 002 010 12 — 6 10 1
Ridgefield 004 000 00 — 4 9 3
Batteries: MM — Morrow, Lindquist (7), Hammergren (8) and Ness, Lamb. RID — Kirksey, Harteloo (6) and Wright.
At Vancouver
HILANDERS 7, PLAINSMEN 1
Kelso 002 000 5 — 7 10 2
Evergreen 000 100 0 — 1 3 1
Batteries: KEL — Toms and Letteer. EVE — Crace, Pilling and catcher.
BOYS SOCCER
At Longview Memorial
TRAPPERS 3, LUMBERJACKS 2
Fort Vancouver 2 1 — 3
R.A. Long 1 1 — 2
Scoring Summary
FTV (3’) — Trappers goal
RAL (20’) — L. Hendrickson (E. Alvarez)
FTV (38’) — Trappers goal
RAL (72’) — J. Radillo
FTV (75’) — Trappers goal