Area Box Scores

HIGH SCHOOL
BASEBALL
Game 1
At Haydu Park
DUCKS 6, CHINOOKS 0 (9 inn.)
Toutle Lake 000 000 006 — 6 9 0
Kalama 000 000 000 — 0 5 2
Batteries: TL — J. Cox, Wheatley (4) and C. Cox. KAL — Imboden, Fisher (8), Stariha (9) and Tabor.
Game 2
At Haydu Park
DUCKS 3, CHINOOKS 1 (5 inn.)
Toutle Lake 000 03X X — 3
Kalama 001 00X X — 0
Batteries: TL — Swanson, C. Cox (4) and Gould. KAL — Doerty, Tabor (4) and Dunn.
At Castle Rock
BEAVERS 15, ROCKETS 5 (5 inn.)
Tenino 028 50X X — 15 10 1
Castle Rock 002 30X X — 5 6 3
Batteries: TEN — Mikey Vasser, unknown and a catcher. CR — Gilman, Williams, Erickson, and Stennick and Inman.
Game 1
At Adna
PIRATES 4, CARDINALS 2
Winlock 002 000 0 — 2 4 3
Adna 000 013 X — 4 4 0
Batteries: ADN — Fleming, unkown and Asher Guerrero. WIN — M. Morlin and P. Sickles.
Game 2
At Adna
PIRATES 17, CARDINALS 3
Winlock 200 10X X — 3 4 5
Adna 515 6XX X — 17 7 0
Batteries: ADN — G. Slape, unknown and Sawyer Terry. WIN — A. Eitel, K. Meehan and Sickle and Cole Fray-Parmantier.
SOFTBALL
At Lacey
HILANDERS 18, RAMS 5 (6 innings)
Kelso 327 015 X — 18 16 4
North Thurston 202 001 X — 5 7 6
Batteries: KEL — P. Mackin, K. Mackin (4) and Sydney Parsons. NT — N/A
BOYS SOCCER
At Longview Memorial
HILANDERS 3, LUMBERJACKS 2
Kelso 1 2 — 3
R.A. Long 1 1 — 2
Scoring Summary
RAL (2’) — Jaxon Lamb goal (Layne Oberloh)
KEL (13’) — Hilander goal
RAL (51’) — Jamison Perkins goal (Oberloh)
KEL (60’) — Hilander goal
KEL (70’) — Hilander goal (PK)
At Northlake Elementary
TRAPPERS 3, MONARCHS 0
Fort Vancouver 0 3 — 3
Mark Morris 0 0 — 0
At Woodland
RAPIDS 5, BEAVERS 0
Col. River 4 1 — 5
Woodland 0 0 — 0