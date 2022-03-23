 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
agate

Area Box Scores

Toutle Lake - Kalama scout

A scout holds up a radar gun while taking a look at Toutle Lake pitcher Jackson Cox on Tuesday, March 22, at Haydu Park in Kalama. 

 Ryan Peerboom The Daily News

HIGH SCHOOL

BASEBALL

Game 1

At Haydu Park

DUCKS 6, CHINOOKS 0 (9 inn.)

Toutle Lake 000 000 006 — 6 9 0

Kalama 000 000 000 — 0 5 2

Batteries: TL — J. Cox, Wheatley (4) and C. Cox. KAL — Imboden, Fisher (8), Stariha (9) and Tabor.

Game 2

At Haydu Park

DUCKS 3, CHINOOKS 1 (5 inn.)

Toutle Lake 000 03X X — 3

Kalama 001 00X X — 0

Batteries: TL — Swanson, C. Cox (4) and Gould. KAL — Doerty, Tabor (4) and Dunn.

At Castle Rock

BEAVERS 15, ROCKETS 5 (5 inn.)

Tenino 028 50X X — 15 10 1

Castle Rock 002 30X X — 5 6 3

Batteries: TEN — Mikey Vasser, unknown and a catcher. CR — Gilman, Williams, Erickson, and Stennick and Inman.

Game 1

At Adna

PIRATES 4, CARDINALS 2

Winlock 002 000 0 — 2 4 3

Adna 000 013 X — 4 4 0

Batteries: ADN — Fleming, unkown and Asher Guerrero. WIN — M. Morlin and P. Sickles.

Game 2

At Adna

PIRATES 17, CARDINALS 3

Winlock 200 10X X — 3 4 5

Adna 515 6XX X — 17 7 0

Batteries: ADN — G. Slape, unknown and Sawyer Terry. WIN — A. Eitel, K. Meehan and Sickle and Cole Fray-Parmantier.

SOFTBALL

At Lacey

HILANDERS 18, RAMS 5 (6 innings)

Kelso 327 015 X — 18 16 4

North Thurston 202 001 X — 5 7 6

Batteries: KEL — P. Mackin, K. Mackin (4) and Sydney Parsons. NT — N/A

BOYS SOCCER

At Longview Memorial

HILANDERS 3, LUMBERJACKS 2

Kelso 1 2 — 3

R.A. Long 1 1 — 2

Scoring Summary

RAL (2’) — Jaxon Lamb goal (Layne Oberloh)

KEL (13’) — Hilander goal

RAL (51’) — Jamison Perkins goal (Oberloh)

KEL (60’) — Hilander goal

KEL (70’) — Hilander goal (PK)

At Northlake Elementary

TRAPPERS 3, MONARCHS 0

Fort Vancouver 0 3 — 3

Mark Morris 0 0 — 0

At Woodland

RAPIDS 5, BEAVERS 0

Col. River 4 1 — 5

Woodland 0 0 — 0

