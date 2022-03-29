 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Area box scores

SOFTBALL

At Battle Ground

TIGERS 9, HILANDERS 2

Kelso 000 101 0 — 2 6 0

Battle Ground 330 111 X — 9 10 0

Batteries: KEL — P. Mackin and Parsons. BG — N/A

At 7th Ave. Field

MONARCHS 15, BEAVERS 14

Woodland 350 140 1 — 14 13 2

Mark Morris 233 042 1 — 15 15 5

Game ended with no outs in the seventh

Batteries: WOD — Huffman and Utter. MM — M. Jenkins and Foytack

At R.A. Long

RAPIDS 11, LUMBERJILLS 7

Columbia River 302 240 0 — 11 7 0

R.A. Long 400 201 0 — 7 9 5

Batteries: CR — McRae and Reyes. RAL — Terry and Byrnes

At Clastkanie

FISHERMEN 20, TIGERS 2 (5 inn.)

Astoria 453 34XX — 20 15 1

Clatskanie 000 20X X — 2 3 0

Batteries: AST — M. Wilken and a catcher. CLT — K. Thomas and a catcher.

BASEBALL

At Mark Morris

MONARCHS 5, TRAPPERS 0

Fort Vancouver 000 000 0 — 0 4 3

Mark Morris 100 121 X — 5 8 1

Batteries: FV — Johnson, Brooks-Minck (5) and Butterfield. MM — Ness, Wallace (6) and Lamb

At Vancouver

TITANS 5, HILANDERS 4 (9 inn.)

Kelso 000 030 100 — 4 11 1

Union 030 000 001 — 5 11 2

Batteries: KEL — J. Toms, Z. Smith (8), C. Wesemann (9) and a catcher. UNI — N/A.

At Haydu Park

Game 1

CHINOOKS 15, LOGGERS 0 (5 inn.)

Onalaska 000 00X X — 0 0 3

Kalama 021 (12)XX X — 15 13 0

Batteries: ONY — Larson, Serl (4), C. McGraw and Zandel. KAL — Imboden and Tabor

Game 2

CHINOOKS 14, LOGGERS 6 (5 inn.)

Onalaska 200 13X X — 6 3 5

Kalama 223 7XX X — 14 10 4

Batteries: ONY — McGraw, C. McGraw (4), Serl (4) and C. McGraw, McGraw. KAL — Dunn, Tabor (4) and Ashton

At Don Bowen Field

Game 1

RIVERHAWKS 5, MULES 4

Wahkiakum 012 010 0 — 4 6 4

Toledo 022 010 X — 5 7 1

Batteries: WAK — T. Collupy, D. Curl and a catcher. TOL — M. Miller, G. Frewing (6), C. Gilreath (6), Caiden Schultz (7) and G. Glass.

Game 2

RIVERHAWKS 13, MULES 4 (5 inn.)

Wahkiakum 040 000 X — 4 5 0

Toledo 140 53X X — 13 5 2

Batteries: WAK — G. Wilson and a catcher. TOL — R. Soresenson, K. Winters (4), Z. Ranney (6) and Glass.

At Winlock

Game 1

BULLDOGS 10, CARDINALS 0 (6 inn.)

Stevenson 420 013 X — 10 6 1

Winlock 000 000 X — 0 2 3

Batteries: STV — M. Jenning and F. Jenning. WIN — Sickles and Heikkila.

Game 2

BULLDOGS 18, CARDINALS 2

Stevenson 114 050 7 — 18 10 1

Winlock 000 110 X — 2 5 4

Game was called in the middle of the seventh for darkness

Batteries: STV — Jenkins and F. Jenning. WIN — Fray Parmantier and Sickles

BOYS SOCCER

At Schroeder Field

FALCONS 4, HILANDERS 2

Prairie 2 2 — 4

Kelso 1 1 — 2

Scoring summary

PRA (4’) — Falcons goal

PRA (6’) — Falcons goal

KEL (34’) — Will Powers (Brayan Gonzalez)

KEL (48) — Gonzalez (Ciro Belmontes-Bueno)

PRA (58’) — Falcons goal

PRA (66’) — Falcons goal

At Ridgefield

SPUDDERS 6, JACKS 2

R.A. Long 1 1 — 2

Ridgefield 4 2 — 6

Scoring summary

RIG (XX) — Spudders goal

RIG (XX) — Spudders goal

RIG (XX) — Spudders goal

RAL (28’) — Emmanuel Alvarez (PK)

RIG (XX) — Spudders goal

RAL (42’) — Julio Radillo (Eric Nguyen)

RIG (XX) — Spudders goal

RIG (XX) — Spudders goal

At Woodland

BEAVERS 1, PANTHERS 0

Washougal 0 0 — 0

Woodland 0 1 — 1

Scoring summary

WDL (67’) — Axel Almodovar (Chrisitan Cruz)

At Raymond

FISHERMEN 6, RAVENS 2

Ilwaco 2 4 — 6

Raymond-SB 1 1 — 2

Scoring summary

RSB (4’) — Ravens goal

ILW (21’) — Tristan Katelnikoff (PK)

ILW (38’) — Beckett Turner

ILW (45’) — B. Turner

ILW (53’) — Joey Fitzgerald

RSB (XX) — Ravens goal

ILW (61’) — Jaden Turner

ILW (75’) — T. Katelnikoff

