Area box scores

SOFTBALL
At Battle Ground
TIGERS 9, HILANDERS 2
Kelso 000 101 0 — 2 6 0
Battle Ground 330 111 X — 9 10 0
Batteries: KEL — P. Mackin and Parsons. BG — N/A
At 7th Ave. Field
MONARCHS 15, BEAVERS 14
Woodland 350 140 1 — 14 13 2
Mark Morris 233 042 1 — 15 15 5
Game ended with no outs in the seventh
Batteries: WOD — Huffman and Utter. MM — M. Jenkins and Foytack
At R.A. Long
RAPIDS 11, LUMBERJILLS 7
Columbia River 302 240 0 — 11 7 0
R.A. Long 400 201 0 — 7 9 5
People are also reading…
Batteries: CR — McRae and Reyes. RAL — Terry and Byrnes
At Clastkanie
FISHERMEN 20, TIGERS 2 (5 inn.)
Astoria 453 34XX — 20 15 1
Clatskanie 000 20X X — 2 3 0
Batteries: AST — M. Wilken and a catcher. CLT — K. Thomas and a catcher.
BASEBALL
At Mark Morris
MONARCHS 5, TRAPPERS 0
Fort Vancouver 000 000 0 — 0 4 3
Mark Morris 100 121 X — 5 8 1
Batteries: FV — Johnson, Brooks-Minck (5) and Butterfield. MM — Ness, Wallace (6) and Lamb
At Vancouver
TITANS 5, HILANDERS 4 (9 inn.)
Kelso 000 030 100 — 4 11 1
Union 030 000 001 — 5 11 2
Batteries: KEL — J. Toms, Z. Smith (8), C. Wesemann (9) and a catcher. UNI — N/A.
At Haydu Park
Game 1
CHINOOKS 15, LOGGERS 0 (5 inn.)
Onalaska 000 00X X — 0 0 3
Kalama 021 (12)XX X — 15 13 0
Batteries: ONY — Larson, Serl (4), C. McGraw and Zandel. KAL — Imboden and Tabor
Game 2
CHINOOKS 14, LOGGERS 6 (5 inn.)
Onalaska 200 13X X — 6 3 5
Kalama 223 7XX X — 14 10 4
Batteries: ONY — McGraw, C. McGraw (4), Serl (4) and C. McGraw, McGraw. KAL — Dunn, Tabor (4) and Ashton
At Don Bowen Field
Game 1
RIVERHAWKS 5, MULES 4
Wahkiakum 012 010 0 — 4 6 4
Toledo 022 010 X — 5 7 1
Batteries: WAK — T. Collupy, D. Curl and a catcher. TOL — M. Miller, G. Frewing (6), C. Gilreath (6), Caiden Schultz (7) and G. Glass.
Game 2
RIVERHAWKS 13, MULES 4 (5 inn.)
Wahkiakum 040 000 X — 4 5 0
Toledo 140 53X X — 13 5 2
Batteries: WAK — G. Wilson and a catcher. TOL — R. Soresenson, K. Winters (4), Z. Ranney (6) and Glass.
At Winlock
Game 1
BULLDOGS 10, CARDINALS 0 (6 inn.)
Stevenson 420 013 X — 10 6 1
Winlock 000 000 X — 0 2 3
Batteries: STV — M. Jenning and F. Jenning. WIN — Sickles and Heikkila.
Game 2
BULLDOGS 18, CARDINALS 2
Stevenson 114 050 7 — 18 10 1
Winlock 000 110 X — 2 5 4
Game was called in the middle of the seventh for darkness
Batteries: STV — Jenkins and F. Jenning. WIN — Fray Parmantier and Sickles
BOYS SOCCER
At Schroeder Field
FALCONS 4, HILANDERS 2
Prairie 2 2 — 4
Kelso 1 1 — 2
Scoring summary
PRA (4’) — Falcons goal
PRA (6’) — Falcons goal
KEL (34’) — Will Powers (Brayan Gonzalez)
KEL (48) — Gonzalez (Ciro Belmontes-Bueno)
PRA (58’) — Falcons goal
PRA (66’) — Falcons goal
At Ridgefield
SPUDDERS 6, JACKS 2
R.A. Long 1 1 — 2
Ridgefield 4 2 — 6
Scoring summary
RIG (XX) — Spudders goal
RIG (XX) — Spudders goal
RIG (XX) — Spudders goal
RAL (28’) — Emmanuel Alvarez (PK)
RIG (XX) — Spudders goal
RAL (42’) — Julio Radillo (Eric Nguyen)
RIG (XX) — Spudders goal
RIG (XX) — Spudders goal
At Woodland
BEAVERS 1, PANTHERS 0
Washougal 0 0 — 0
Woodland 0 1 — 1
Scoring summary
WDL (67’) — Axel Almodovar (Chrisitan Cruz)
At Raymond
FISHERMEN 6, RAVENS 2
Ilwaco 2 4 — 6
Raymond-SB 1 1 — 2
Scoring summary
RSB (4’) — Ravens goal
ILW (21’) — Tristan Katelnikoff (PK)
ILW (38’) — Beckett Turner
ILW (45’) — B. Turner
ILW (53’) — Joey Fitzgerald
RSB (XX) — Ravens goal
ILW (61’) — Jaden Turner
ILW (75’) — T. Katelnikoff