Area Box Scores

HIGH SCHOOL
BASEBALL
At Vancouver
MONARCHS 10, EAGLES 6
Hudson’s Bay 300 111 0 — 6 8 2
Mark Morris 500 041 X — 10 15 0
Batteries: HB — Flores, S. Laddusaw (5) and Soumokil. MM — Bartell, Lindquist (6), Hammergren (7) and Lamb.
At Regional Athletic Complex
Game 1
FISHRMEN 27, WOLVERINES 0
Ilwaco 3(13)5 6XX X — 27 18 0
NW Christian 000 0XX X — 0 0 6
Batteries: ILW — K. Sawa and a catcher. NWC — K. Lanham, J. Meier (3), J. Vahey (3) and a catcher.
Game 2
FISHERMEN 19, WOLVERINES 2
Ilwaco 559 XXX X — 19 13 0
NW Christian 020 0XX X — 2 4 1
Batteries: ILW — K. Lyster, D. Cutting (4) and a catcher. NWC — J. Meier, D. Babber (3) and a catcher.
At Vancouver
Game 1
KNIGHTS 12, ROCKETS 2 (5 inn.)
Castle Rock 001 01X X — 2 7 4
King’s Way 0(10)1 01X X — 12 12 0
Batteries: CR — N/A.. KW — N/A.
Game 2
KNIGHTS 10, ROCKETS 0 (5 inn.)
Castle Rock 000 00X X — 0 0 4
King’s Way 004 51X X — 10 9 0
Batteries: CR — Gilman, relief pitcher (4), and a catcher. KW — M. Geisen and a catcher.
SOFTBALL
At Vancouver
T-WOLVES 2, HILANDERS 0
Kelso 000 000 0 — 0 3 0
Heritage 100 010 X — 2 3 2
Batteries: KEL — K. Mackin and Parsons. HER — Misner and Newberry
At Cathlamet
Game 1
RIVERHAWKS 32, MULES 2 (3 inn.)
Toledo (22)37 XXX X — 32 16 0
Wahkiakum 101 XXX X — 2 3 0
Batteries: TOL — Bowen, Robins (3) and Marcil. WAK — N/A
Game 2
RIVERHAWKS 24, MULES 2 (3 inn.)
Toledo 2(15)7 XXX X — 24 19 1
Wahkiakum 002 XXX X — 2 4 0
Batteries: TOL — Bowen and Marcil. WAK — N/A
At Kalama
Game 1
BULLDOGS 13, CHINOOKS 9
Stevenson 500 052 1 — 13 12 1
Kalama 400 112 0 — 9 5 3
Batteries: STV — N/A. KAL — Rinard and Moon
Game 2
CHINOOKS 15, BULLDOGS 7 (3 inn.)
Stevenson 043 XXX X — 7 4 1
Kalama 672 XXX X — 15 5 5
At Winlock
DUCKS 17, CARDINALS 2
Toutle Lake 402 (11)XX X —.17 13 1
Winlock 000 2XX X — 2 3 4
Batteries: TL — J. Smith and H. Coder. WIN — N/A.
BOYS SOCCER
At Vancouver
THUNDER 3, HILANDERS 0
Kelso 0 0 — 0
Mt. View 2 1 — 3
Scoring summary
MV (5’) — Thunder goal
MV (30’) — Thunder goal
MV (45’) — Thunder goal
At Winlock
BRUINS 3, UNITED 2
White Salmon 1 2 — 3
Toledo-Winlock 0 2 — 2
Scoring summary
WS (1st) — Bruins goal
WS (2nd) — Bruins goal
WS (2nd) — Bruins goal
TW (2nd) — M. Ethridge (PK)
TW (2nd) — N. Swofford (Ethridge)