agate

Area Box Scores

Rogan Stanley Toledo Baseball

Toledo's Rogan Stanley fires the ball to first after fielding a bunt against Kalama on Tuesday, April 19, in Toledo. 

 Ryan Peerboom The Daily News

HIGH SCHOOL

BASEBALL

At Vancouver

MONARCHS 10, EAGLES 6

Hudson’s Bay 300 111 0 — 6 8 2

Mark Morris 500 041 X — 10 15 0

Batteries: HB — Flores, S. Laddusaw (5) and Soumokil. MM — Bartell, Lindquist (6), Hammergren (7) and Lamb.

At Regional Athletic Complex

Game 1

FISHRMEN 27, WOLVERINES 0

Ilwaco 3(13)5 6XX X — 27 18 0

NW Christian 000 0XX X — 0 0 6

Batteries: ILW — K. Sawa and a catcher. NWC — K. Lanham, J. Meier (3), J. Vahey (3) and a catcher.

Game 2

FISHERMEN 19, WOLVERINES 2

Ilwaco 559 XXX X — 19 13 0

NW Christian 020 0XX X — 2 4 1

Batteries: ILW — K. Lyster, D. Cutting (4) and a catcher. NWC — J. Meier, D. Babber (3) and a catcher.

At Vancouver

Game 1

KNIGHTS 12, ROCKETS 2 (5 inn.)

Castle Rock 001 01X X — 2 7 4

King’s Way 0(10)1 01X X — 12 12 0

Batteries: CR — N/A.. KW — N/A.

Game 2

KNIGHTS 10, ROCKETS 0 (5 inn.)

Castle Rock 000 00X X — 0 0 4

King’s Way 004 51X X — 10 9 0

Batteries: CR — Gilman, relief pitcher (4), and a catcher. KW — M. Geisen and a catcher.

SOFTBALL

At Vancouver

T-WOLVES 2, HILANDERS 0

Kelso 000 000 0 — 0 3 0

Heritage 100 010 X — 2 3 2

Batteries: KEL — K. Mackin and Parsons. HER — Misner and Newberry

At Cathlamet

Game 1

RIVERHAWKS 32, MULES 2 (3 inn.)

Toledo (22)37 XXX X — 32 16 0

Wahkiakum 101 XXX X — 2 3 0

Batteries: TOL — Bowen, Robins (3) and Marcil. WAK — N/A

Game 2

RIVERHAWKS 24, MULES 2 (3 inn.)

Toledo 2(15)7 XXX X — 24 19 1

Wahkiakum 002 XXX X — 2 4 0

Batteries: TOL — Bowen and Marcil. WAK — N/A

At Kalama

Game 1

BULLDOGS 13, CHINOOKS 9

Stevenson 500 052 1 — 13 12 1

Kalama 400 112 0 — 9 5 3

Batteries: STV — N/A. KAL — Rinard and Moon

Game 2

CHINOOKS 15, BULLDOGS 7 (3 inn.)

Stevenson 043 XXX X — 7 4 1

Kalama 672 XXX X — 15 5 5

At Winlock

DUCKS 17, CARDINALS 2

Toutle Lake 402 (11)XX X —.17 13 1

Winlock 000 2XX X — 2 3 4

Batteries: TL — J. Smith and H. Coder. WIN — N/A.

BOYS SOCCER

At Vancouver

THUNDER 3, HILANDERS 0

Kelso 0 0 — 0

Mt. View 2 1 — 3

Scoring summary

MV (5’) — Thunder goal

MV (30’) — Thunder goal

MV (45’) — Thunder goal

At Winlock

BRUINS 3, UNITED 2

White Salmon 1 2 — 3

Toledo-Winlock 0 2 — 2

Scoring summary

WS (1st) — Bruins goal

WS (2nd) — Bruins goal

WS (2nd) — Bruins goal

TW (2nd) — M. Ethridge (PK)

TW (2nd) — N. Swofford (Ethridge)

