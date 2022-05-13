Area Box Scores

HIGH SCHOOL
SOFTBALL
At Vancouver
HILANDERS 15, PLAINSMEN 12
Evergreen 140 1141 — 12 12 2
Kelso 143 025X — 15 18 4
Batteries: EVG — N/A. KEL — K. Mackin and S. Mackin.
BASEBALL
At Lester Wallace Field
Game 1
WARRIORS 10, TIGERS 0 (6 innings)
Warrenton 012 313 X — 10 9 1
Clatskanie 000 000 X — 0 1 4
Batteries: WAR — D. Little and T. McGrorty. CLA — C. Bostic, T. McDonnell (2), B. Schroll, (3), K. Holsey (4) and T. McDonnell.
Game 2
WARRIORS 12, TIGERS 0 (5 innings)
Warrenton 014 43X X — 12 7 0
Clatskanie 000 00X X — 0 1 2
Batteries: WAR — Atwood and Caldwell. CLA — K. Holsey, E. Rojas (4) and T. McDonnell.
BOYS SOCCER
At Kiggins Bowl
TRAPPERS 3, BEAVERS 1
Woodland 0 1 — 1
Ft. Vancouver 1 2 — 3
FV (30’) — Trapper goal
WDL (55’) — W. Daniels (Santillan-Guzman)
FV (63’) — Trapper goal
FV (75’) — Trapper goal