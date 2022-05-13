 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Area Box Scores

Mady Wood Kelso softball

Kelso's Mady Wood catches a pop fly during a game against Castle Rock at Tam O'Shanter Park on Thursday, April 21, in Kelso.

 KATELYN METZGER, THE DAILY NEWS

HIGH SCHOOL

SOFTBALL

At Vancouver

HILANDERS 15, PLAINSMEN 12

Evergreen 140 1141 — 12 12 2

Kelso 143 025X — 15 18 4

Batteries: EVG — N/A. KEL — K. Mackin and S. Mackin.

BASEBALL

At Lester Wallace Field

Game 1

WARRIORS 10, TIGERS 0 (6 innings)

Warrenton 012 313 X — 10 9 1

Clatskanie 000 000 X — 0 1 4

Batteries: WAR — D. Little and T. McGrorty. CLA — C. Bostic, T. McDonnell (2), B. Schroll, (3), K. Holsey (4) and T. McDonnell.

Game 2

WARRIORS 12, TIGERS 0 (5 innings)

Warrenton 014 43X X — 12 7 0

Clatskanie 000 00X X — 0 1 2

Batteries: WAR — Atwood and Caldwell. CLA — K. Holsey, E. Rojas (4) and T. McDonnell.

BOYS SOCCER

At Kiggins Bowl

TRAPPERS 3, BEAVERS 1

Woodland 0 1 — 1

Ft. Vancouver 1 2 — 3

FV (30’) — Trapper goal

WDL (55’) — W. Daniels (Santillan-Guzman)

FV (63’) — Trapper goal

FV (75’) — Trapper goal

