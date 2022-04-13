Area Box Scores

HIGH SCHOOL
SOCCER
At Woodland
MONARCHS 6, BEAVERS 4 (PK’s)
Mark Morris 0 2 4 — 6
Woodland 0 2 2 — 4
Scoring summary:
WDL (45’) — Wyatt Daniels
WDL (50’) — Rogelio Santillan-Guszman
MM (67’) — Krager Clark
MM (77’) — Odenilson Lopez (Joey Bailey)
MM (PK) — Clark (PK)
WDL (PK) — Beavers goal (PK)
MM (PK) — Joey Bailey (PK)
WDL (PK) — Beavers goal (PK)
MM (PK) — Anthony Roseman (PK)
MM (PK) — Trey Varney (PK)
At Longview Memorial Stadium
RAPIDS 5, LUMBERJACKS 1
Columbia River 3 2 — 5
R.A. Long 1 0 — 5
Scoring summary
CR (5’) — Rapids goal
CR (10’) — Rapids goal
RAL (20’) — Manny Alvarez (PK)
CR (38’) — Rapids goal
CR (70’) — Rapids goal
CR (75’) — Rapids goal
BASEBALL
At Ilwaco
Game 1
FISHRMEN 7, TITANS 4
Pe Ell-WV 001 021 0 — 4 10 0
Ilwaco 011 221 X — 7 9 4
Batteries: PWV — G. Keeton, H. Barnum (5) and a catcher. ILW — J. Rogers and a catcher.
Game 2
FISHERMEN 20, TITANS 5
Ilwaco 640 011 8 — 20 12 1
Pe Ell-WV 140 000 0 — 5 12 4
Batteries: ILW — K. Sawa, A. Hillard (5), K. Morris (6) and a catcher. PWV — H. Barnum, Pearson (1), Clements (5) and a catcher.
At Luke Jensen Sports Park
KNIGHTS 8, CHINOOKS 2
Kalama 000 200 0 — 2 2 4
King’s Way 010 304 X — 8 8 3
Batteries: KAL — Imboden, Stariha (5) and Tabor. KWC — Geisen and Peru.