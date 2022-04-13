 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Area Box Scores

Mark Morris at Woodland Boys Soccer

Mark Morris' Trey Varney steals the ball from Woodland's Rogelio Santillan-Guzman at a soccer match at Woodland High School on Tuesday, April 12, in Woodland. 

HIGH SCHOOL

SOCCER

At Woodland

MONARCHS 6, BEAVERS 4 (PK’s)

Mark Morris 0 2 4 — 6

Woodland 0 2 2 — 4

Scoring summary:

WDL (45’) — Wyatt Daniels

WDL (50’) — Rogelio Santillan-Guszman

MM (67’) — Krager Clark

MM (77’) — Odenilson Lopez (Joey Bailey)

MM (PK) — Clark (PK)

WDL (PK) — Beavers goal (PK)

MM (PK) — Joey Bailey (PK)

WDL (PK) — Beavers goal (PK)

MM (PK) — Anthony Roseman (PK)

MM (PK) — Trey Varney (PK)

At Longview Memorial Stadium

RAPIDS 5, LUMBERJACKS 1

Columbia River 3 2 — 5

R.A. Long 1 0 — 5

Scoring summary

CR (5’) — Rapids goal

CR (10’) — Rapids goal

RAL (20’) — Manny Alvarez (PK)

CR (38’) — Rapids goal

CR (70’) — Rapids goal

CR (75’) — Rapids goal

BASEBALL

At Ilwaco

Game 1

FISHRMEN 7, TITANS 4

Pe Ell-WV 001 021 0 — 4 10 0

Ilwaco 011 221 X — 7 9 4

Batteries: PWV — G. Keeton, H. Barnum (5) and a catcher. ILW — J. Rogers and a catcher.

Game 2

FISHERMEN 20, TITANS 5

Ilwaco 640 011 8 — 20 12 1

Pe Ell-WV 140 000 0 — 5 12 4

Batteries: ILW — K. Sawa, A. Hillard (5), K. Morris (6) and a catcher. PWV — H. Barnum, Pearson (1), Clements (5) and a catcher.

At Luke Jensen Sports Park

KNIGHTS 8, CHINOOKS 2

Kalama 000 200 0 — 2 2 4

King’s Way 010 304 X — 8 8 3

Batteries: KAL — Imboden, Stariha (5) and Tabor. KWC — Geisen and Peru.

