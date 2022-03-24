Area box scores

SOFTBALL
At Skyview
STORM 20, HILANDERS 0 (5 innings)
Kelso 000 00 — 0 2 4
Skyview 2(14)2 2 X — 20 10 0
Batteries: KEL — K. Mackin, P. Mackin (3) and Parsons. SKY — Milhorn
At Longview
ROCKETS 11, LUMBERJILLS 1 (6 inn.)
Castle Rock 800 102 X — 11 8 0
R.A. Long 000 001 X — 1 4 5
Batteries: CR — Kessler and Lee. RAL — Bergquist, Terry (1) and Byrnes.
At Kalama
CHINOOKS 18, KINGS 8 (5 innings)
Muckleshoot Tribal 200 60X X — 8 4 3
Kalama (10)06 02X X — 18 13 2
Batteries: MT — Sam and Starr. KAL — Rinard and Moon
BASEBALL
At Vancouver
LUMBERJACKS 13, TRAPPERS 1
R.A. Long 012 023 5 — 13 7 2
Fort Vancouver 001 000 0 — 1 0 6
Batteries: RAL — Lindsey, Childers (5) and Dorlan. FV — N/A
At Story Field
RAPIDS 9, MONARCHS 6
Columbia River 100 413 0 — 9 8 2
Mark Morris 000 501 0 — 6 7 0
Batteries: CR — Boyle, Parkin (5) and Deeney. MM — Hammergren, Rohl (5), Wallace (5), Anderson (6), Eaton (7) and Lamb.
At Propstra Stadium
Game 1
EAGLES 11, BEAVERS 2
Woodland 000 20X X — 2 3 1
Hudson’s Bay 460 1XX X — 11 10 0
Batteries: WDL — M. Morales, L. Autry (2) and D. Merritt. HB — Flores, Fergusen (3), Estrada (4), Damos (4) and Soumokil.
Game 2
EAGLES 6, BEAVERS 1
Woodland 000 000 1 — 1 6 4
Hudson’s Bay 040 011 X — 6 6 1
Batteries: WDL — K. Stansberry, B. Martynowiez (4) and M. Rickard. HB — Laddusaw, Ferusen (7) and Koford.
At Roseburg, Ore
DUNERS 13, TIGERS 6
Clatskanie 100 320 X — 6 3 3
Bandon 000 (10)3X X — 13 12 0
Batteries: BND — N/A. CLT — N/A.