 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
agate

Area box scores

  • 0
Miranda Bergquist R.A. Long Softball

R.A. Long pitcher Miranda Bergquist hurls a pitch against Castle Rock on Wednesday, March 23, in Longview. 

 Ryan Peerboom The Daily News

SOFTBALL

At Skyview

STORM 20, HILANDERS 0 (5 innings)

Kelso 000 00 — 0 2 4

Skyview 2(14)2 2 X — 20 10 0

Batteries: KEL — K. Mackin, P. Mackin (3) and Parsons. SKY — Milhorn

At Longview

ROCKETS 11, LUMBERJILLS 1 (6 inn.)

Castle Rock 800 102 X — 11 8 0

R.A. Long 000 001 X — 1 4 5

Batteries: CR — Kessler and Lee. RAL — Bergquist, Terry (1) and Byrnes.

At Kalama

CHINOOKS 18, KINGS 8 (5 innings)

Muckleshoot Tribal 200 60X X — 8 4 3

Kalama (10)06 02X X — 18 13 2

People are also reading…

Batteries: MT — Sam and Starr. KAL — Rinard and Moon

BASEBALL

At Vancouver

LUMBERJACKS 13, TRAPPERS 1

R.A. Long 012 023 5 — 13 7 2

Fort Vancouver 001 000 0 — 1 0 6

Batteries: RAL — Lindsey, Childers (5) and Dorlan. FV — N/A

At Story Field

RAPIDS 9, MONARCHS 6

Columbia River 100 413 0 — 9 8 2

Mark Morris 000 501 0 — 6 7 0

Batteries: CR — Boyle, Parkin (5) and Deeney. MM — Hammergren, Rohl (5), Wallace (5), Anderson (6), Eaton (7) and Lamb.

At Propstra Stadium

Game 1

EAGLES 11, BEAVERS 2

Woodland 000 20X X — 2 3 1

Hudson’s Bay 460 1XX X — 11 10 0

Batteries: WDL — M. Morales, L. Autry (2) and D. Merritt. HB — Flores, Fergusen (3), Estrada (4), Damos (4) and Soumokil.

Game 2

EAGLES 6, BEAVERS 1

Woodland 000 000 1 — 1 6 4

Hudson’s Bay 040 011 X — 6 6 1

Batteries: WDL — K. Stansberry, B. Martynowiez (4) and M. Rickard. HB — Laddusaw, Ferusen (7) and Koford.

At Roseburg, Ore

DUNERS 13, TIGERS 6

Clatskanie 100 320 X — 6 3 3

Bandon 000 (10)3X X — 13 12 0

Batteries: BND — N/A. CLT — N/A.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Area Box Scores

Area Box Scores

Find out how teams from The Daily News coverage area fared on Tuesday.

Watch Now: Related Video

Lewis Hamilton focusing on societal change rather than F1 titles

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News