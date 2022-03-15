 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
agate

Area box scores

  • 0
Mitchell Lindsey R.A. Long Baseball

R.A. Long's Mitchell Lindsey slides safely after stealing second to beat the tag of Kelso's Riley Kirk on Monday, March 14, at Rister Stadium. 

 Ryan Peerboom The Daily News

BASEBALL

At Rister Stadium

HILANDERS 20, LUMBERJACKS 2 (5 Innings)

R.A. Long 100 01 — 2 2 4

Kelso (11)41 4 X — 20 11 1

WP: C. Rader (1-0) LP: I. Rutherford (0-1)

BOYS SOCCER

At Schroeder Field

T-BIRDS 3, HILANDERS 1

Heritage 2 1 — 3

Kelso 1 0 — 1

 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
1

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Area Scores

Area Scores

Find out how teams from The Daily News coverage area fared late Friday and Saturday.

Watch Now: Related Video

F1 accused of ignoring Bahrain human rights abuses

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News