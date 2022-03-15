Area box scores

BASEBALL
At Rister Stadium
HILANDERS 20, LUMBERJACKS 2 (5 Innings)
R.A. Long 100 01 — 2 2 4
Kelso (11)41 4 X — 20 11 1
WP: C. Rader (1-0) LP: I. Rutherford (0-1)
BOYS SOCCER
At Schroeder Field
T-BIRDS 3, HILANDERS 1
Heritage 2 1 — 3
Kelso 1 0 — 1
KELSO — All the rain and a daylight savings switch may make it difficult to remember but Saturday was a true blue spring day in the land of mo…
NAPAVINE — The Ilwaco baseball team eschewed the jamboree stage of the season and dove straight into its schedule Saturday, but the Fishermen …
KELSO — The Kelso boys soccer team encountered the opposite of its season opener in its first 3A GSHL matchup of the season, losing 3-1 to Her…
As Cavin Holden stood on a ladder, a piece of twine in his mouth, a trophy in his arms, overlooking a sea of red-and-black-clad fans, the hous…
Find out how teams from The Daily News coverage area fared late Friday and Saturday.
If I told you R.A. Long boys’ basketball assistant coach Jamal Holden was a player, you’d probably say whoa, don’t you mean his kids?
The 3A Greater St. Helens League all-league team as selected by the league's coaches.
The 2A Greater St. Helens All-League wrestling teams as determined by the league.
MONTESANO — The last time the Naselle girls basketball team cut down the nets after a District championship they’d only recently switched over…
ALBANY, Ore. — The Kelso Kilties Winterguard trumpeted their arrival on the color guard scene over the weekend by earning a first place trophy…
