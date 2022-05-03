 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
agate

Area Box Scores

Mitchell Lindsey RAL Baseball

R.A. Long's Mitchell Lindsey dodges a pitch against Woodland on Monday, May 2, at The Lumberyard. 

 Ryan Peerboom The Daily News

BASEBALL

At The Lumberyard

LUMBERJACKS 11, BEAVERS 1 (6 innings)

Woodland 000 010 X — 1 5 3

R.A. Long 312 041 X — 11 8 2

Batteries: WOD — Stansberry, Potts (5), Merritt (5), Olmsted (6), Somers (6) and Rickard. RAL — Rutherford, Lindsey (3) and Dorland.

At Rister Stadium

HILANDERS 3, FALCONS 2

Prairie 000 000 2 — 2 2 1

Kelso 001 002 X — 3 8 1

Batteries: PRA — N/A. KEL — Gaston and Letteer

At The RAC, Lacey

MOUNTAINEERS 9, CARDINALS 0

Rainier (WA) 141 100 2 — 9 9 1

Winlock 000 000 0 — 0 3 3

Batteries: RNR — Howell and Mounts. WIN — Svenson and Fray-Parmantier

At Pe Ell

RIVERHAWKS 14, TITANS 13

Toledo 600 230 3 — 14 15 6

Pe Ell-Willapa Valley 001 820 2 — 13 14 1

Batteries: TOL — Miller, Sorenson (3), Stanley (4), Schultz (6), Gilreath (7) and Glass. PWV — N/A

At Mossyrock

COMETS 4, VIKINGS 0

Naselle 040 000 0 — 4 4 2

Mossyrock 000 000 0 — 0 3 1

Batteries: NAS — Jo. Strange, K. Lindstrom (7) and K. Lindstrom, J. Lindstrom (7). MSY — Mulligan, E. Kolb, Comer and Isom.

At Wallace Field

Game 1

TIGERS 18, BULLDOGS 1 (5 inn.)

Willamina 001 00X X — 1 4 1

Clatskanie 0(11)7 0XX X — 18 7 1

Batteries: WIL — N/A. CLT — Mcdonnell, Bostic (3) and Knaus

Game 2

TIGERS 17, BULLDOGS 3 (5 inn.)

Willamina 030 00X X — 3 5 4

Clatskanie 960 2XX X — 17 13 0

Batteries: WIL — Olhausen, Kelly (1), Carrasco (2), Abbot (2) and Flynn. CLT — Warren, Schroll (3), Boursaw 5) and Knaus

SOFTBALL

At 7th Ave.

MONARCHS 6, HAWKS 5

Hockinson 010 000 4 — 5 5 2

Mark Morris 200 103 X — 6 7 2

Batteries: HCK — N/A. MM - M. Jenkins and Foytack

At Ridgefield

SPUDDERS 15, BEAVERS 4 (5 inn.)

Woodland 120 01X X — 4 2 5

Ridgefield 834 0XX X — 15 11 3

Batteries: WOD — Silveria, Huffman (2) and Utter. RDG — Peery and Ferguson.

At Kalama

Game 1

RIVERHAWKS 16, CHINOOKS 0 (5 inn.)

Toledo 126 16X X — 16 18

Kalama 000 00X X — 0 2 1

Batteries: — TOL — B. Bowen, A. Robins (5) and A. Marcil. KAL — D. Rinard and L. Moon.

Game 2

RIVERHAWKS 13, CHINOOKS 1

Toledo 540 04X X — 13 17

Kalama 010 00X X — 1 2 3

Batteries: TOL — B. Bowen, A. Robins (3) and Abbie Marcil and Q. Norberg (2).

At Winlock

Game 1

CARDINALS 18, MULES 7 (5 innings)

Wahkiakum 430 00X X — 7 5 2

Winlock 490 5XX X — 18 7 1

Batteries: WAK — N/A. WIN —C. Geehan and J. Shepard.

Game 2

CARDINALS 19, MULES 5 (3 innings)

Wahkiakum 104 XXX X — 5 6 1

Winlock (18)01 XXX X — 19 10 1

Batteries: WAK — N/A. WIN — S. Keene and M. Rohman.

BOYS SOCCER

At Ilwaco

FISHERMEN 3, SPARTANS 0

Forks 0 0 — 0

Ilwaco 1 2 — 3

ILW (32’) — B. Turner

ILW (55’) — J. Turner

ILW (72’) — T. Katelnikoff

