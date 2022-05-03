Area Box Scores

BASEBALL
At The Lumberyard
LUMBERJACKS 11, BEAVERS 1 (6 innings)
Woodland 000 010 X — 1 5 3
R.A. Long 312 041 X — 11 8 2
Batteries: WOD — Stansberry, Potts (5), Merritt (5), Olmsted (6), Somers (6) and Rickard. RAL — Rutherford, Lindsey (3) and Dorland.
At Rister Stadium
HILANDERS 3, FALCONS 2
Prairie 000 000 2 — 2 2 1
Kelso 001 002 X — 3 8 1
Batteries: PRA — N/A. KEL — Gaston and Letteer
At The RAC, Lacey
MOUNTAINEERS 9, CARDINALS 0
Rainier (WA) 141 100 2 — 9 9 1
Winlock 000 000 0 — 0 3 3
People are also reading…
Batteries: RNR — Howell and Mounts. WIN — Svenson and Fray-Parmantier
At Pe Ell
RIVERHAWKS 14, TITANS 13
Toledo 600 230 3 — 14 15 6
Pe Ell-Willapa Valley 001 820 2 — 13 14 1
Batteries: TOL — Miller, Sorenson (3), Stanley (4), Schultz (6), Gilreath (7) and Glass. PWV — N/A
At Mossyrock
COMETS 4, VIKINGS 0
Naselle 040 000 0 — 4 4 2
Mossyrock 000 000 0 — 0 3 1
Batteries: NAS — Jo. Strange, K. Lindstrom (7) and K. Lindstrom, J. Lindstrom (7). MSY — Mulligan, E. Kolb, Comer and Isom.
At Wallace Field
Game 1
TIGERS 18, BULLDOGS 1 (5 inn.)
Willamina 001 00X X — 1 4 1
Clatskanie 0(11)7 0XX X — 18 7 1
Batteries: WIL — N/A. CLT — Mcdonnell, Bostic (3) and Knaus
Game 2
TIGERS 17, BULLDOGS 3 (5 inn.)
Willamina 030 00X X — 3 5 4
Clatskanie 960 2XX X — 17 13 0
Batteries: WIL — Olhausen, Kelly (1), Carrasco (2), Abbot (2) and Flynn. CLT — Warren, Schroll (3), Boursaw 5) and Knaus
SOFTBALL
At 7th Ave.
MONARCHS 6, HAWKS 5
Hockinson 010 000 4 — 5 5 2
Mark Morris 200 103 X — 6 7 2
Batteries: HCK — N/A. MM - M. Jenkins and Foytack
At Ridgefield
SPUDDERS 15, BEAVERS 4 (5 inn.)
Woodland 120 01X X — 4 2 5
Ridgefield 834 0XX X — 15 11 3
Batteries: WOD — Silveria, Huffman (2) and Utter. RDG — Peery and Ferguson.
At Kalama
Game 1
RIVERHAWKS 16, CHINOOKS 0 (5 inn.)
Toledo 126 16X X — 16 18
Kalama 000 00X X — 0 2 1
Batteries: — TOL — B. Bowen, A. Robins (5) and A. Marcil. KAL — D. Rinard and L. Moon.
Game 2
RIVERHAWKS 13, CHINOOKS 1
Toledo 540 04X X — 13 17
Kalama 010 00X X — 1 2 3
Batteries: TOL — B. Bowen, A. Robins (3) and Abbie Marcil and Q. Norberg (2).
At Winlock
Game 1
CARDINALS 18, MULES 7 (5 innings)
Wahkiakum 430 00X X — 7 5 2
Winlock 490 5XX X — 18 7 1
Batteries: WAK — N/A. WIN —C. Geehan and J. Shepard.
Game 2
CARDINALS 19, MULES 5 (3 innings)
Wahkiakum 104 XXX X — 5 6 1
Winlock (18)01 XXX X — 19 10 1
Batteries: WAK — N/A. WIN — S. Keene and M. Rohman.
BOYS SOCCER
At Ilwaco
FISHERMEN 3, SPARTANS 0
Forks 0 0 — 0
Ilwaco 1 2 — 3
ILW (32’) — B. Turner
ILW (55’) — J. Turner
ILW (72’) — T. Katelnikoff