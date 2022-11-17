 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2A High School Boys Tennis

All-League 2A Greater St. Helens League Boys Tennis

RA Long tennis Aiden McCoy 01 10.05.JPG

R.A. Long tennis player Aiden McCoy serves during his doubles match against Mark Morris' number one doubles team Kenji London and Anthony Roseman.

 Anthony Dion

BOYS TENNIS

Player of the Year

Lucas Walburn, Columbia River, 9

Cole Benner (12), Alex Harris (12), Columbia River

Coach of the Year

Jamal Holden, R.A. Long

First Team

Aiden McCoy, R.A. Long, 12

Andrew Malczyk, Fort Vancouver, 11

Cavin Holden, R.A. Long, 12

Austin Mattern (10), Evan Elliot (10), Washougal

Fuller Beyer (11), Trent Sarvela (11), Columbia River

Carson Moses (11), Eric Nguyen (11), R.A. Long

Second Team

Marco St. Martin-Shook, Mark Morris, 11

Tucker Kneipp, Washougal, 12

Charlie Palmersheim, Columbia River, 11

Ferando Rojas (12), Christopher Meza (12), Columbia River

Shaun Tulis (10), Brady Winter (11), Ridgefield

Kenji London (12), Anthony Roseman (11), Mark Morris

