All-League 2A Greater St. Helens League Boys Tennis

BOYS TENNIS
Player of the Year
Lucas Walburn, Columbia River, 9
Cole Benner (12), Alex Harris (12), Columbia River
Coach of the Year
Jamal Holden, R.A. Long
First Team
Aiden McCoy, R.A. Long, 12
Andrew Malczyk, Fort Vancouver, 11
Cavin Holden, R.A. Long, 12
Austin Mattern (10), Evan Elliot (10), Washougal
Fuller Beyer (11), Trent Sarvela (11), Columbia River
Carson Moses (11), Eric Nguyen (11), R.A. Long
Second Team
Marco St. Martin-Shook, Mark Morris, 11
Tucker Kneipp, Washougal, 12
Charlie Palmersheim, Columbia River, 11
Ferando Rojas (12), Christopher Meza (12), Columbia River
Shaun Tulis (10), Brady Winter (11), Ridgefield
Kenji London (12), Anthony Roseman (11), Mark Morris