3A State Girls Soccer: Kelso's season ends with loss to Shorecrest

KELSO — It was a cold, wet end for the Kelso girls soccer team, which lost 4-0 to Shorecrest at Schroeder Field in the first round of the 3A state tournament.

But afterward, first-year coach Kyle Tatro was focused more on the three months that got the Hilanders to Tuesday than he was on the one night’s result.

“It’s been absolutely amazing because the girls have been incredible,” Tatro said. “From our senior leaders all the way down everyone on the JV squad, it’s been an awesome group of girls to work with and create a good culture, a family culture that supports one another. It’s just been an amazing experience this first season.”

Kelso finished the regular season 10-2-2, a season after finishing five games under .500. The Hilanders went 7-0-1 in league play, winning the 3A GSHL for the first time in school history.

That gave Kelso the league’s top spot going into the District III/IV tournament, where the Hilanders came back to beat Bonney Lake in the first round to seal just their third bid to State in program history, and the first in nearly a decade.

That was where the bar finally got a bit too high for Kelso, which has lost all three of its first-round matches in State play — all in shutout fashion.