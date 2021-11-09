3A State Girls Soccer: Kelso's season ends with loss to Shorecrest

KELSO — It was a cold, wet end for the Kelso girls soccer team, which lost 4-0 to Shorecrest at Schroeder Field in the first round of the 3A state tournament.
But afterward, first-year coach Kyle Tatro was focused more on the three months that got the Hilanders to Tuesday than he was on the one night’s result.
“It’s been absolutely amazing because the girls have been incredible,” Tatro said. “From our senior leaders all the way down everyone on the JV squad, it’s been an awesome group of girls to work with and create a good culture, a family culture that supports one another. It’s just been an amazing experience this first season.”
Kelso finished the regular season 10-2-2, a season after finishing five games under .500. The Hilanders went 7-0-1 in league play, winning the 3A GSHL for the first time in school history.
That gave Kelso the league’s top spot going into the District III/IV tournament, where the Hilanders came back to beat Bonney Lake in the first round to seal just their third bid to State in program history, and the first in nearly a decade.
That was where the bar finally got a bit too high for Kelso, which has lost all three of its first-round matches in State play — all in shutout fashion.
Shorecrest controlled the flow of the game from the opening whistle, pushing numbers forward to keep pressure on the Kelso defense and make it hard for the Hilanders to get any rhythm offensively. When Kelso did get the ball upfield, it lacked numbers in the attack, giving the Scots the ball back to restart the push.
The Scots got on the board in the 14th minute on a beautifully swung-in corner kick that may have curled directly over the line before being kicked back out. But as most of the Shorewood attackers were appealing to the referee, one pushed through and hammered it into the back of the net to leave no doubt, putting the guests up 1-0.
That was the scoreline going into the break, and the flow of play didn’t change much out of halftime.
“Credit to Shorecrest, they’re a good, fast team,” Tatro said. “They were closing down a lot of the space and making it difficult to play our game like we wanted to.”
Ten minutes of relentless pressure finally yielded a goal for the Scots in the 51st minute. Fourteen minutes after that, it became 3-0, and in the 74th, it was 4-0.
Kelso goalkeeper Tara Liebe finished with five saves. For their part, the Hilanders managed just two shots on target all night long. With rain turning the field at Laulainen Stadium slick and fast, pretty much every ball Kelso’s defenders sent over the top that got past Shorecrest’s back line ended up skipping all the way to the keeper instead of dying in a dangerous area for Hanna Bern to catch up to.
The Hilanders will lose five seniors to graduation: Bern, Macy Grafton, Maggie Waddell, Kelsie Collins, and Addie Schierscher. Looking forward to next season, they’re set to have the same-sized class, leading the way to try and keep the upward trajectory this year’s team put Kelso girls soccer on.
“I think this is something that will build going forward,” Tatro said. “All the way down to the JV team, it’s been a great group to work with. They’ve really bonded together and supported one another, all the way through it. It’s definitely something that we’ll hold on to.
“The seniors that led us this season helped create that culture and make that happen. They’ve been incredible, and they’re leaving a legacy behind for us to live up to. It’s definitely something we’re going to embrace.”