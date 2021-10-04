3A Soccer: Ross sisters lead Kelso in blowout of Heritage

VANCOUVER — Skylar and Karsyn Ross have been wreaking havoc on backlines all season for the Kelso Hilanders, and Monday night’s 7-1 win over Heritage was no different as they each scored two goals to lead the squad to a dominant 3A/4A Greater St. Helen’s League win and keep the team undefeated on the year.
“It’s just been fun to watch them play together,” Kelso coach Kyle Tatro said. “They’re sisters and support one another, that’s probably one of the coolest things about it. It’s just been fun to watch them play and contribute to the team.”
Skylar, a junior, struck first for the Hilanders 13 minutes into the game. Karsyn, a freshman, assisted on the opening goal, proving that the familial connection extends onto the pitch.
After a goal by Hannah Berg two minutes later was matched by Heritage in the 17th minute, it was Karsyn’s turn to add to the scoring total to put the Hilanders up 3-1 and cap a fast-paced scoring stretch that saw four goals scored within six minutes of game time.
Kenzie Milligan extended Kelso’s lead before the half with a 26th minute goal assisted by Haley Little to give the Hilanders a halftime lead of 4-1.
Kelso continued their offensive show in the second half. Berg got things rolling with her second goal of the night, then Skylar and Karsyn netted their second goals of the night, assisting each other in the process.
“Game plan is to just play our game and make sure our passing is good and have our passes be crisp and we would open up and create opportunities,” Tatro said of the plan that opened up the scoring for Kelso.
The backline for the Hilanders has also done its job so far this season, exemplified again on Monday with just the single goal. Josie Settle and Macy Grafton have both been instrumental in keeping opponents off the attack. Settle is a “rock” in defense and Grafton’s leadership and communication have both been keys for Kelso, according to Tatro.
“I think it’s just a commitment from top to bottom to getting good pressure on the ball and working together as a team, staying compact,” Tatro said of his defense.
Of course, on the seemingly rare occasions that an attacker sneaks through the line, Tara Liebe has been a wall in the net this year.
“Tara in goal has just been phenomenal, she had six saves tonight and again just continues to be a solid presence in the back,” Tatro said.
Tatro also mentioned Maggie Waddell’s play as important in getting better looks at the net for the Hilanders.
“Maggie has also been playing great soccer on the wing for us,” Tatro said. “She has incredible movement and created a lot of goal-scoring opportunities through her movement.”
Kelso (6-0-1) has yet to suffer a loss so far this season, but Tatro said that doesn’t impact their mindset heading into games and that they adding pressure to stay unbeaten.
“Our mentality going into each game is that we’re in second place playing for first,” he said. “We need to make sure we’re playing our best every game trying to get to first place, so we don’t worry about what our standings are.”
The success that the Hilanders have seen thus far can’t be pinned on just one player.
“It’s a full team effort all the way through,” Tatro said. “Doesn’t matter if its forward, defense, bench, field, everybody’s contributing in great ways.”
Kelso is back at home for another league game against Evergreen at 7 p.m., Wednesday, at Schroeder Field.