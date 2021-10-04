3A Soccer: Ross sisters lead Kelso in blowout of Heritage

“Game plan is to just play our game and make sure our passing is good and have our passes be crisp and we would open up and create opportunities,” Tatro said of the plan that opened up the scoring for Kelso.

The backline for the Hilanders has also done its job so far this season, exemplified again on Monday with just the single goal. Josie Settle and Macy Grafton have both been instrumental in keeping opponents off the attack. Settle is a “rock” in defense and Grafton’s leadership and communication have both been keys for Kelso, according to Tatro.

“I think it’s just a commitment from top to bottom to getting good pressure on the ball and working together as a team, staying compact,” Tatro said of his defense.

Of course, on the seemingly rare occasions that an attacker sneaks through the line, Tara Liebe has been a wall in the net this year.

“Tara in goal has just been phenomenal, she had six saves tonight and again just continues to be a solid presence in the back,” Tatro said.

Tatro also mentioned Maggie Waddell’s play as important in getting better looks at the net for the Hilanders.