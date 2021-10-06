3A Soccer: Kelso stays unbeaten in rout of Evergreen

In the meantime, Evergreen’s Adrianne Agbayani took it upon herself to put the Plainsmen back in contention. Agbayani finished the half with two goals from outside the box to cut the Hilander lead to just 3-2 at the half.

“Credit to Evergreen to get those two and credit to (Agbayani), those were fabulous shots," Tatro said. "Those were two really good shots on goal."

Despite the shift in momentum, Tatro still liked the way his team was working together, but they could’ve finished the half with a bit more intensity.

“I think we lacked a little bit of urgency on the ball and I think we needed to be sure that we were still doing everything we needed to put the ball in the back of the net and keep the ball out of the back of our net,” Tatro said.

Out of the break, the intensity from the start of the match was back and the Hilanders came out with a noticeable extra pep in their step to start the second half.

“Before the game we watch a motivational video or something and we watched one about keep smiling, keep going and stuff,” midfielder Addie Shierscher said. “So we just kind of revisited that and then we got ourselves excited and there we went.”

Tatro shared Shierscher’s excitement.