3A Soccer: Kelso stays unbeaten in rout of Evergreen

KELSO — The Kelso girls soccer team came out of gates on fire against Evergreen on Wednesday night, netting three goals in the opening 10 minutes of play and coasting to a 6-2 win over the Plainsmen in a 3A/4A Greater St. Helens League match.
Before the Plainsmen could get themselves settled, Skylar Ross scored in the opening minutes to get Kelso rolling from the start assisted by her sister, Karsyn.
Just two minutes later it was Hanna Bern sailing a shot over the Evergreen goalkeeper’s head to push the lead to two; then it was Karsyn Ross’ turn to score, and the Hilanders had a 3-0 lead before the Plainsmen even sniffed Kelso’s goal.
“It just started with great passing,” Kelso coach Kyle Tatro said. “It was crisp the whole way through and it’s just all the passing that opened it up for us.”
The hot start was something the Hilanders could use to build off of for the rest of the game while leaving some room for error.
“It definitely brings some momentum in,” Bern said. “We were able to work the ball really well in the final third and it just carried us for the rest of the game.”
The Hilanders still continued to link passes and push the ball up the pitch throughout the rest of the first half, but the Plainsmen held strong and kept the Hilanders in check through the break.
In the meantime, Evergreen’s Adrianne Agbayani took it upon herself to put the Plainsmen back in contention. Agbayani finished the half with two goals from outside the box to cut the Hilander lead to just 3-2 at the half.
“Credit to Evergreen to get those two and credit to (Agbayani), those were fabulous shots," Tatro said. "Those were two really good shots on goal."
Despite the shift in momentum, Tatro still liked the way his team was working together, but they could’ve finished the half with a bit more intensity.
“I think we lacked a little bit of urgency on the ball and I think we needed to be sure that we were still doing everything we needed to put the ball in the back of the net and keep the ball out of the back of our net,” Tatro said.
Out of the break, the intensity from the start of the match was back and the Hilanders came out with a noticeable extra pep in their step to start the second half.
“Before the game we watch a motivational video or something and we watched one about keep smiling, keep going and stuff,” midfielder Addie Shierscher said. “So we just kind of revisited that and then we got ourselves excited and there we went.”
Tatro shared Shierscher’s excitement.
“We went in saying we’ve got to match that first 10 minutes that we had, then just extend that and play a more complete half,” he said.
The renewed energy paid off almost immediately as Bern broke away and slotted one home in just the third minute of the half.
The Hilanders rode that momentum; Karsyn Ross added her second score of the night, and Maggie Waddell took advantage of an open look to put the match out of reach at 6-2.
Even when they weren’t scoring, the Hilanders were in sync on offense, as they continually got strong looks at the net with 21 shots on goal in the game.
Tatro credited the team’s hard work in practice for the cohesion on the pitch, but Shierscher and Bern said it went beyond drills training sessions.
“We just have such a family bond this year,” Shierscher said. “We all do team dinners all the time and we hang out and love each other. It’s made a big difference in our play.”
Kelso (7-0-1) will remain unbeaten for another match, but Tatro said he isn’t focused on that.
“Tonight we get a win and we just move onto the next night,” he said with a smile.
But just because they are moving toward their next match doesn’t mean that zero in the loss column isn’t felt.
“Yes, it’s in the back of my mind, but I’m just focusing on the next games,” Bern said.