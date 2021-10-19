3A Soccer: Kelso shuts down Prairie 1-0

VANCOUVER — Kelso avenged an earlier season tie with the Prairie Falcons in a defensive battle on Tuesday night as the Hilanders needed just one goal to top the Falcons in a 1-0 3A/4A Greater St. Helens League win.
“It was just our belief in ourselves to work hard and make sure we kept up with Prairie’s high-powered attack and we were able to neutralize some of their strong players,” Kelso coach Kyle Tatro said of the win.
Hanna Berg scored the match’s lone goal as she put the difference-maker in the back of the net late in the first half on a feed from Macy Grafton.
One goal was enough for Kelso because of Tara Liebe’s work in the net. Liebe was an impenetrable wall on Tuesday as she finished with 14 saves to keep the Falcons scoreless.
“She was great, she did everything we needed her to do,” Tatro said. “Stopped breakaways, made some great saves. She was awesome in the net tonight.”
Though Liebe was stellar between the posts, Tatro said that everyone on the roster, both on the field and off, made a difference in the match.
“Really it was a big team effort,” he said. “Everybody working their hardest to make sure that we come out on top. The bench and everyone on the field, it was just a massive team effort.”
Kelso (9-1-2) has already wrapped up the top spot for the 3A teams in the GSHL District Tournament. Now, with just two games left on their regular season slate, the Hilanders will look to keep the momentum they have already built.
“We’re just going to try to maintain this high level of play we’ve got heading into Districts so that we can carry that on when we see some out of district opponents,” Tatro said. “We’re just looking forward to that opportunity to play top caliber teams from around the state.”
Over the final games, Tatro said there is still room for improvement before the postseason comes.
“We’re just going to try to dial in some more set pieces and make sure we’re sharp defensively and see what we can do,” he said.
Kelso will be back on the pitch at home against Battle Ground on Thursday night.