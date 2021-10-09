3A Soccer: Kelso charges back to beat Mountain View

KELSO — Just eight minutes into its match against Mountain View, the Kelso soccer team was already playing catch up, but the Hilanders rallied back in a big way to beat the Thunder 3-2 in a 3A/4A Greater St. Helens League game on Friday night.
“It was just the girls’ belief in themselves and one another,” Kelso coach Kyle Tatro said. “They just never gave up on themselves no matter what difficulties we were facing, what challenges in the game we were facing, they just continued to work hard for one another.”
After the Thunder scores in the opening minutes, it took some time for Kelso to rebound. Sure enough, they managed to find the equalizer just before halftime on a goal from Addie Schiersher in the 37th minute to tie the match.
Out of the break, Kelso took over. Schiersher found the back of the net again just 10 minutes into the second half to give the Hilanders the lead. Then Hanna Bern slipped one past the Thunder’s keeper five minutes later to give Kelso some breathing room.
“Sticking to the plan and staying the course,” Tatro said on Kelso’s come-from-behind effort. “I said to them before, they’re amazing, they are exactly where they need to be, they are exactly who they are to be successful tonight.”
Mountain View pulled closer with one last goal just a few minutes before the final whistle, so the Hilanders’ lead was just briefly threatened.
Tara Liebe totaled five saves in goal on the match and was assisted by strong play on the defensive end by Josie Little and Macy Grafton.
“Macy did really well and did some key defensive work out wide for us,” Tatro said.
Kelso (8-0-1) stays unbeaten on the season. Schiersher and Bern credited the family atmosphere of the team, something Tatro himself has seen and believes in.
“We’ve got all the right people in the right place,” he said. “I definitely believe the program should be a family from top to bottom and I believe we’ve done things to make that happen. Whether it’s our varsity showing up to JV games to watch, team dinners across the board and just the way we approach practices and trainings, I think we’ve achieved that family atmosphere.”
Though the Hilanders are rolling and laying together as a unit, Tatro sees ways his team can be even more dynamic as they hit the home stretch of the season.
“We’re going to still continue to look to see if we can capitalize off of set pieces a bit more and find that and being more clinical in the boxes whether it’s more defensive or offensive,” he said.
Kelso will be on the road for its next match against Union on Tuesday in Camas.