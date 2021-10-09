3A Soccer: Kelso charges back to beat Mountain View

KELSO — Just eight minutes into its match against Mountain View, the Kelso soccer team was already playing catch up, but the Hilanders rallied back in a big way to beat the Thunder 3-2 in a 3A/4A Greater St. Helens League game on Friday night.

“It was just the girls’ belief in themselves and one another,” Kelso coach Kyle Tatro said. “They just never gave up on themselves no matter what difficulties we were facing, what challenges in the game we were facing, they just continued to work hard for one another.”

After the Thunder scores in the opening minutes, it took some time for Kelso to rebound. Sure enough, they managed to find the equalizer just before halftime on a goal from Addie Schiersher in the 37th minute to tie the match.

Out of the break, Kelso took over. Schiersher found the back of the net again just 10 minutes into the second half to give the Hilanders the lead. Then Hanna Bern slipped one past the Thunder’s keeper five minutes later to give Kelso some breathing room.

“Sticking to the plan and staying the course,” Tatro said on Kelso’s come-from-behind effort. “I said to them before, they’re amazing, they are exactly where they need to be, they are exactly who they are to be successful tonight.”