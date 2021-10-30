3A Soccer Districts: Kelso grits out first-round matchup, bound for State

KELSO — Any other measure would have favored their guests, but the Kelso soccer team came out ahead in the only statistic that matters, beating Bonney Lake 2-1 at Schroeder Field in the first round of the 3A District III/IV Tournament on Saturday.
The Panthers controlled play for most of the morning and early afternoon. They put 12 shots on target, compared to the Hilanders’ five. But Kelso found the back of the net twice — both times off the foot of senior Hanna Bern, both times against the run of play — and that was enough to give the Hilanders their first berth to the State tournament since 2012.
“We would like to have a whole lot of offense and make it so I can sit on the bench a lot more and be relaxed,” first-year Kelso coach Kyle Tatro said. “But when you get to this level, that’s just not how it goes; it’s going to be a defensive battle. At this level, everybody’s good, everybody’s got the ability to score goals and make the game difficult.”
Bonney Lake certainly made the game difficult for Kelso. After about a couple minutes to get up to speed, the Panthers flashed a shot across goal that beat Kelso keeper Tara Liebe, but rang the post and bounced out. That was the bell that signalled the beginning of a Bonney Lake onslaught; the Panthers spent the next five minutes nearly entirely in the attacking third, and finally broke through in the 17th minute to go ahead 1-0.
The pressure didn’t let up, though Bonney Lake only managed to force a save out of Liebe once more in the half.
But as the opening period hit stoppage time and the Panthers smelled blood, Kelso got a sniff of a half-chance on the other side of the field, and a looping ball fell to the feet of Bern, who roofed it from the top of the 18-yard box to level the score.
“Hanna Bern is great up top,” Tatro said. “She can break free, and she can make things happen, even when they look like half-chances. She’s been great all season, so it was no surprise that she was able to do something today.”
So it was the Hilanders who went into halftime with the momentum, and early in the second half, Bern struck again. The senior spent much of the second half alone at the top of the formation, and when she did get the ball, did so heavily outnumbered. But in the 51st minute, Bern got around the Bonney Lake defense, took a touch to avoid the goalkeeper, and slotted it into the waiting goal to put the Hilanders improbably ahead.
“Hanna just does that,” Kelso senior Addie Schierscher said. “Hanna gets the ball and she scores.”
From there, it all up to Kelso’s defense, where the Hilanders spent the better part of half an hour dancing on a knife’s edge at the back.
Bonney Lake put the ball in Kelso’s net four times in a span of 28 minutes, but all four goals were waved off by the referee — three times for offsides and once for a foul — with the Hilanders keeping the strongest of lines when they needed to.
“That’s something we talked about at halftime: making sure we were disciplined at the back and organized,” Tatro said. “They really took that halftime talk and did well in the second half with it.”
The Panthers still spent the bulk of the half in the attacking third, but the Hilanders kept them largely from troubling Liebe. The junior finished with nine saves in the second — and 10 for the game — but most of routine stops. The main exception came at the clutchest of moments, when Liebe charged out to deny a Bonney Lake attacker after a rare miscommunication at the back sent two Kelso defenders into each other.
But Kelso held strong the rest of the way, finally managing to relieve some pressure with possession in the dying moments of the match, and earning itself the tough, rugged win.
“It took a lot of grit from everybody,” Schierscher said. “But we’re all pretty tough and we all wanted it, I think more than they did.”
Kelso will face the winner of Kentlake and Gig Harbor on Tuesday at South Sound Stadium in Lacey in the District semifinals.