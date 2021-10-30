3A Soccer Districts: Kelso grits out first-round matchup, bound for State

The pressure didn’t let up, though Bonney Lake only managed to force a save out of Liebe once more in the half.

But as the opening period hit stoppage time and the Panthers smelled blood, Kelso got a sniff of a half-chance on the other side of the field, and a looping ball fell to the feet of Bern, who roofed it from the top of the 18-yard box to level the score.

“Hanna Bern is great up top,” Tatro said. “She can break free, and she can make things happen, even when they look like half-chances. She’s been great all season, so it was no surprise that she was able to do something today.”

So it was the Hilanders who went into halftime with the momentum, and early in the second half, Bern struck again. The senior spent much of the second half alone at the top of the formation, and when she did get the ball, did so heavily outnumbered. But in the 51st minute, Bern got around the Bonney Lake defense, took a touch to avoid the goalkeeper, and slotted it into the waiting goal to put the Hilanders improbably ahead.

“Hanna just does that,” Kelso senior Addie Schierscher said. “Hanna gets the ball and she scores.”

From there, it all up to Kelso’s defense, where the Hilanders spent the better part of half an hour dancing on a knife’s edge at the back.