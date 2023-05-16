TUMWATER — After a full season and a battle through the back end of the 3A GSHL sub-District tournament last weekend, Kelso’s Kamaile Correa saw her season come to an end via tiebreaker in the District 3/4 pigtail match, Monday, at Tumwater High School.

After earning a third place finish in the sub-District tournament on Saturday, Correa had to turn right back around and play Isabella Wallin of Bainbridge Island for the final spot into the double elimination District bracket. Correa dropped the first set before flipping the scores in the second set and then seeing it all come to a crashing end in a marathon tiebreaker set.

“Kamaile played one of her toughest opponents all year and played so well,” Kelso coach Mary Chennault said. “It was fun to watch her swing through the ball and play aggressively.”

The final scores for Kelso final girls tennis match of the season read 6-4, 4-6, 1-0 (11-9).

“It was nearly 90 degrees during the entire match and the first set was pretty tough but Kamaile dug deep and came out quicker and played even better in the second set,” Chennault added. “Her opponent hit a lot of great drop shots and Kamaile did a good job anticipating drop shots and hustled in towards the net. Kamaile then stayed at the net and did a great job ending the point from the net.”