Three Lassies survived the first day of the 3A Greater St. Helens League sub-District tournament, Friday, following a long and hot day on the hard courts.

In singles action Kelso’s Kamaile Correa and Lana Osman advanced to play on Saturday, while Netty Mauer and Payton Lindeman survived for the Lassies in doubles play.

Correa opened the day with wins her first and second round matches to reach the semifinal. She swept the first set of that match before falling in three.

“She was playing aggressive, hitting deep shots and coming to the net on short balls,” Kelso coach Mary Chennault said. “Her opponent then adjusted her style of play and hit soft lobs for most of the second and third sets. It was a close match but Kamaile came up a little short.”

Osman also played her way into the semifinals with dominating performances in the first and second round before falling in the semifinals to the tournament’s No. 1 seed..

“She was playing consistent, patient tennis,” Chennault noted. “Lana played very hard and had some great points with her opponent.”

Meanwhile, Mauer and Lindeman opened the day with a win before falling (6-4, 7-5) in their second match. That put the Kelso duo on the ropes where they battled to take a third set tiebreaker to extend their season.

“They had to turn around very quickly,” Chennault noted. “It was hot and they were very tired but they fought hard at the end of that match and won the 10 point tiebreaker 10-1.”

Rylie and Taylor Nelsen were not as lucky. The Kelso twins lost a close first round match and after a bye in the consolation realm they once again came up on the wrong end of a tight tennis match. This time, though, it ended their season.

“They then had about a four hour break before their next match,” Chennault explained. “Their consolation match was very close. They lost the first set but battled from being down in the second set to come back and win the second set in a tiebreaker to split sets.”

The duo went on to lose the third set 10-point tiebreaker by a score of 14-12.

“Rylie and Taylor were striking the ball so well today,” Chennault said. “ Both were hitting hard, well played ground strokes. Rylie was very aggressive at the net and Taylor had several groundstroke winners.”

Callie Coburn and Cali Cannon also saw their seasons come to an end on Friday. The Kelso pair fell in their opener and then lost a third set tiebreaker in their consolation match.

“Both Callie and Cali were playing aggressive but we just had a few more errors today than our opponents,” Chennault said. “They had some great points during this match and were both playing well at the net.”

Kelso was set to continue play in the sub-district tournament on Saturday with spots into the District bracket on the line.