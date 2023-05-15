VANCOUVER — Kamaile Correa was the lone Lassie to pick a way through the 3A Greater St. Helens League sub-district tournament at the Vancouver Tennis Center over the weekend.

Playing on the road Friday and Saturday, it took a bounce back effort for Correa to claim third place and snare a ticket to the next round of the postseason.

After falling in the semifinal on Friday night, Correa opened Day 2 of the tournament with a three set win over Christina Nguyen of Evergreen by scores of 3-6, 6-2, 1-0 (10-8).

“Kamaile had a slow start to this match and dropped the first set,” Kelso coach Mary Chennault said. “She then started to play with heart and fought for points by moving her opponent around and hitting hard groundstrokes. She had an impressive comeback.”

In the bronze medal game Correa took care of business a little quicker, dispatching Dani Delgado of Evergreen (6-1, 6-4) in straight sets.

“They had excellent long rallies,” Chennault noted of the third place match. “Kamaile stayed patient and was hitting deep shots, coming into the net and playing aggressive.”

Last week Correa was also named to the 3A GSHL All-League first team as a singles player.

The victory advanced Correa to play in a pigtail match at Tumwater High School on Monday afternoon. The winner of that match will move on to play in the bi-District 3/4 Tournament at Boeing Tennis Center on Friday.

It wasn’t all roses for the Lassies on Saturday, though.

Kelso’s lead pairing of Netty Mauer and Payton Lindeman fell in their opening consolation match to Siena Low and Bethany Pham of Mountain View by scores of 6-2, 6-1, to see their season come to a close.

“Netty and Payton played three tough matches in the heat yesterday and they came out fighting hard this morning but played a very good doubles team and came up short,” Chennault said.

Mauer and Lindeman were named second team members of the 3A GSHL All-League team for their doubles play this season.

Meanwhile, Kelso’s Lana Osman was unable to play in her match on Saturday due to an illness. Osman was tabbed as a second team member of the 3A GSHL All-League team for her performance in singles play this season.